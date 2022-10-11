Read full article on original website
WDAM-TV
WATCH: Miss. Public Safety Commissioner responds to deadly officer involved shooting in Gulfport
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - The call for answers across the Coast continues one week after 15-year-old Jaheim McMillan was shot and killed by a Gulfport Police Officer. On Wednesday, the State’s Public Safety Commissioner Sean Tindell talked with WLOX to give an update on where the investigation into the deadly officer involved shooting stands.
WWL-TV
Benjamin Crump to represent family of teen fatally shot by Gulfport Police
BILOXI, Miss — Noted Civil Rights Attorney Benjamin Crump has been retained by the family of a 15-year-old who was fatally shot by Gulfport Police on Oct. 6. Jaheim McMillan was taken off of life support a couple of days after the shooting outside of a Family Dollar store.
WLOX
Victim identified following fatal Gautier shooting
GAUTIER, Miss. (WLOX) - 19-year-old Zachieous Stephens has been identified as the victim of a shooting in Gautier after being found dead on Thursday. Stephens was found on the property of a vacant house on Parkdale Drive around 4 p.m. after a neighbor of the home called police to report a possible death.
WLOX
Saucier man killed uncle after fighting over bicycle, officials say
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - After further investigation, an argument over a bicycle is what led to the murder of 57-year-old Charles Reuben Bullock in Saucier. Harrison County Sheriff’s Office first received a call from a witness about a fight between Bullock and his nephew, Timothy Bullock Jr. While deputies were making their way to the scene, a second call was made by the witness to inform officers that Timothy had shot Charles with a shotgun and gone home, which was nearby.
Mississippi man who ‘traumatized’ bank employees during robbery sentenced to life in prison
Eric Boykin has been sentenced to life in prison for the robbery of the Prentiss Branch of Hancock Bank in May 2021. Fifteenth Circuit Judge Tony Mozingo presided over the trial that concluded Oct. 4. Boykin chose not to be present during the trial. He was represented in absentia by Public Defender Benton Evans.
WLOX
Man found dead on property outside of Gautier residence
GAUTIER, Miss. (WLOX) - Gautier Police Department is currently investigating the death of a man in south Gautier. According to Chief David Bever, a neighbor called police about a possible death. He notes it is an apparent shooting death. The man, who’s identity is yet to be released, was found on a property outside of a home on Parkdale Drive in Gautier around 4 p.m. Thursday afternoon.
Mississippi Residents Upset After Police Fatally Shoots Teen
As a father, this is one of the things you hear that makes your stomach hurt. I don't think any parent wants to hear about their child being killed, no matter the age. It has to be even worse when your child dies at a young age. Unfortunately, that's what happened to this Mississippi family.
WALA-TV FOX10
Biloxi PD seeks public’s help in locating teen missing since Oct. 1
BILOXI, Miss. (WALA) - The Biloxi Police Department seeks the public’s help in finding a runaway teen girl. Police said 16-year-old Vivian Roberts ran away from her house around 1:30 a.m. on Oct. 1. When last seen, she was wearing light-colored denim jeans, a white hoodie with the Ocean...
WLOX
HAPPENING NOW: Protests in aftermath of officer involved shooting in Gulfport
wxxv25.com
Keesler Federal awards Biloxi Officer as First Responder of the Year
Keesler Federal Credit Union honored a Biloxi police officer this morning. Joshua Rife was awarded a plaque and a gift card as the First Responder of the Year. He was recognized after helping a family find closure. They had asked for a welfare check on a loved one who was...
wxxv25.com
Help wanted to locate burglary suspect in Jackson County
Investigators in Jackson County are asking the public for help finding a suspect accused of burglarizing a business in St. Martin. A photo shows a suspect with long dreadlocks and a full beard. He was wearing basketball shorts, a tank top, and Nike sneakers. If you can identify the suspect,...
WLOX
Gulfport man arrested in murder at gas station off Hwy 53
HARRISON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - A Gulfport man has been arrested after Tuesday’s second murder. John William Anderson, 47, is being charged with murder after a shooting at the Country Kwik Stop on the corner of Highway 53 and County Farm Road, Harrison County Troy Peterson confirms. Harrison County...
Mother of teen shot during encounter with police demands answers
GULFPORT, Miss — Taking her grief to social media, Katrina Mateen is dealing with the shooting of her son Jaheim McMillan, 15, who was shot in the head Thursday during a shooting involving Gulfport police. “I want my son,” cried Mateen in a social media video. “Why? Why?”...
thegazebogazette.com
Long Beach Police Arrest Suspect on Two Felony Counts
Tuesday morning, October 11th, 2022, the Long Beach Police Department Gabriel Gauci, of Long Beach and charged him with one count of Felony Evasion and another count of Possession of a Weapon by a Felon. The arrest stems from an incident where Gauci fled from the Gulfport Police Department, University...
WALA-TV FOX10
Mobile police: Man jumps out of moving car after getting slashed
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -A lift to the store turns into a nightmare drive for one man. He gets slashed on the arm by a guy with a knife, then has to jump out of a moving car, to save his life. That’s according to Mobile Police. This is 28-year-old...
WDAM-TV
Laurel police chief responds to LPD officer DUI arrest
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - An officer for the Laurel Police Department was arrested over the weekend for driving under the influence. The officer, Raven Naylor, was arrested in Forrest County. Police Chief Tommy Cox said they are currently working on an internal investigation, which is a city and department policy.
Lucedale Police warn of potential fentanyl exposure from found cash
LUCEDALE, Miss. (WKRG) – The Lucedale Police Department is warning of the risks of fentanyl exposure, especially on found money. Police say a folded $50 bill was turned into the department Wednesday after being found in a parking lot. Officers tested the bill and preliminary results indicated that it contained traces of fentanyl. “The Lucedale […]
WLOX
St. Martin man charged with Gautier murder, brother wanted by police
GAUTIER, Miss. (WLOX) - A St. Martin man has been arrested and charged with the October 6 murder of a Gautier man, and the suspect’s brother is wanted by GPD. Monday, Gautier Police arrested 26-year-old Darrion Linelle Stallworth for the shooting death of 30-year-old Quintavious Griffin on Whitewood Drive.
Picayune Item
Picayune man dies in Hancock County collision
On Wednesday, October 12, 2022, at approximately 1:20 PM, the Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to a fatal crash on Highway 43 in Hancock County. A 2004 Chevrolet Trailblazer driven by Larry Margerum, 72, of Picayune, MS, was traveling North on Highway 43. The vehicle left the roadway and overturned. Larry Margerum received fatal injuries from the crash.
Cops Kill People: Black 15-Year-Old Jaheim McMillan Gunned Down By Mississippi Cops, Family Doubts Report He Was Armed
Another Black life was taken by a police officer and yet again there are serious doubts about the story that is being used to justify the lethal use of force. According to the AP, 15-year-old Jaheim McMillan was shot by a Gulfport, Mississippi cop who was responding to a call about teenagers allegedly waving guns at passing motorists. McMillan was one of the children detained and Gulfport Police Chief Adam Cooper says an unnamed officer “engaged an armed suspect”. The result of that engagement was McMillian with a bullet in his head and subsequently being placed on life support. This past Saturday, he was taken off of life support at USA University Hospital in Alabama.
