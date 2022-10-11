Another Black life was taken by a police officer and yet again there are serious doubts about the story that is being used to justify the lethal use of force. According to the AP, 15-year-old Jaheim McMillan was shot by a Gulfport, Mississippi cop who was responding to a call about teenagers allegedly waving guns at passing motorists. McMillan was one of the children detained and Gulfport Police Chief Adam Cooper says an unnamed officer “engaged an armed suspect”. The result of that engagement was McMillian with a bullet in his head and subsequently being placed on life support. This past Saturday, he was taken off of life support at USA University Hospital in Alabama.

GULFPORT, MS ・ 4 DAYS AGO