ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Society

Comments / 0

Related
delawarepublic.org

Community advocates push back on planned change to SNAP program

The Delaware Community Legal Aid Society and others are pushing back on a proposal to require families relying on the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program to recertify eligibility more frequently. The proposed change by the Division of Social Services would require most households to recertify for the food assistance program every...
DELAWARE STATE
WMDT.com

Del. State Treasurer Candidate Greg Coverdale discusses campaign

DOVER, Del. – Greg Coverdale tells us he’s running to serve as Delaware’s next State Treasurer to ensure the First State is financially stable and that he’s qualified based on his decades long experience working in finance. Coverdale secured the Republican nomination after running unopposed in...
DELAWARE STATE
WMDT.com

Delaware Watersheds Photo Contest now accepting entries

DELAWARE- DNREC is encouraging photographers of all skill levels to take part in the Delaware Watersheds Photo Contest. The contest hopes to celebrate the beauty of Delaware’s diverse environment while also serving as a remind that everything can affect the ecosystem of the local waterways. Online entries are now open through November 10th.
DELAWARE STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
WMDT.com

Del. Rental Assistance Program applications reopened

DOVER, Del. – The Delaware State Housing Authority has announced that the DEHAP Rental Assistance Program has reopened. All applications submitted from today on will be reviewed for eligibility under the new program guidelines. Those guidelines include:. Eligible households must be at 50% Area Median Income or less and...
DOVER, DE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Localevent#Festival#National Coming Out Day#Racism
WDEL 1150AM

Gov. Carney extends Public Health Emergency

Governor Carney formally extended the Public Health Emergency order today, adding another 30 days to allow the State of Delaware and medical providers to continue COVID-19 vaccination and testing programs. “It’s important that we keep doing the things we know that work,” said Governor Carney. “Stay home if you’re sick...
DELAWARE STATE
WMDT.com

Delaware State Auditor Candidate Lydia York discusses campaign

DOVER, Del. – Democratic nominee for Delaware State Auditor, Lydia York tells us she’s running to implement change to the Auditor of Accounts Office. York says she’s running to build a better Auditor’s Office and that she feels the office is not where it should be and that changes would be made if she’s elected.
DELAWARE STATE
WMDT.com

Delaware Teacher of the Year announced

MILFORD, Del. – A Milford teacher has been named Delaware State Teacher of the Year. Ashley Lockwood of Lulu Ross Elementary is now the First State’s nominee for National Teacher of the Year. Lockwood hopes to use her new position in order to advocate for the betterment of underserved student populations.
MILFORD, DE
federalnewsnetwork.com

Maryland trooper strives to be ‘role model’ for other women

Maryland State Police Sgt. Quintina Walker knew she wanted to be associated with state troopers the moment she first caught a glimpse of their professional-looking uniforms. In her mind, the shined brass and polished boots were impressive and “the epitome of a police official.”. “The troopers seemed to represent...
MARYLAND STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
WBOC

Cash is King Under New Delaware Law

DOVER, Del.- A new law passed in Delaware requires retailers to accept cash payments except under limited circumstances. House Bill 299, signed by Gov. John Carney on Oct. 7 will prevent Delaware businesses from going cashless. The bill passed unanimously in both chambers of the General Assembly and has support...
DELAWARE STATE
WMDT.com

Environmentalists calling for accountability for clean up in the bay

DELMARVA – Accountability is on the table. The Chesapeake Bay Foundation wants a group of organizers to focus on keeping the bay clean. 47 ABC spoke with CBF’s Vice President of Environmental Protection and Restoration, who says the plans in place are not going to be the solution to maintaining a healthy bay. Instead, it will require a little more work to reach the 2025 goal of pollution reduction goals. Though Maryland is one of the states that has been shown to be cleaner, the Foundation still wants other organizations to step up to the plate and take accountability.
MARYLAND STATE
WMDT.com

Milford teacher named Delaware 2023 Teacher of the Year

MILFORD, Del. – A fifth-grade teacher from the Milford School District is Delaware’s 2023 State Teacher of the Year. Ashley Lockwood of LuLu Ross Elementary School now is Delaware’s nominee for National Teacher of the Year. She will use her position to advocate for historically underserved populations of students.
MILFORD, DE
CBS News

Gov. Larry Hogan to announce Maryland workforce initiative

BALTIMORE -- Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan is set to announce a new statewide workforce development initiative Friday morning, according to the governor's office. The governor will make the announcement at the State House at 11 a.m. Friday. CBS News Baltimore will stream the announcement live in the player above.
MARYLAND STATE
fox5dc.com

Maryland's Moore-Cox debate: 5 things we learned

BETHESDA, Md. (FOX 5 DC) - Maryland gubernatorial candidates Wes Moore and Dan Cox went head-to-head Wednesday in the only televised debate scheduled for the 2022 midterm election. Democratic candidate Moore has refused to accept any other invitations – including one from FOX 5 – to debate his Republican challenger Cox.
MARYLAND STATE
CBS Baltimore

Republican Dan Cox - endorsed by Trump - has focus on Maryland governor's race

BALTIMORE - Republican gubernatorial nominee Dan Cox is focusing on the economy, education, and crime in his general election campaign. The delegate representing Frederick and Carroll Ccunties hopes to win statewide, as Governor Larry Hogan did twice. Cox introduced a bill earlier this year to impeach Hogan over the governor's handling of pandemic. The measure failed."I think the governor's done a very good job, in large part, except for the lockdowns, of course. We've disagreed there," Cox said at the J. Millard Tawes Crab & Clam Bake last month.MORE: WJZ voting guideWJZ has tried on numerous occasions through his campaign to...
MARYLAND STATE
WBOC

Maryland Route 90 Expansion Options

WORCESTER COUNTY, Md. -- The Maryland Department of Transportation has put out a survey asking the public what improvements they want to see on Route 90. It asks which areas they feel need to be improved the most, and provides several concepts for how the two-lane highway could be expanded.
OCEAN PINES, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy