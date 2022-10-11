Read full article on original website
delawarepublic.org
Community advocates push back on planned change to SNAP program
The Delaware Community Legal Aid Society and others are pushing back on a proposal to require families relying on the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program to recertify eligibility more frequently. The proposed change by the Division of Social Services would require most households to recertify for the food assistance program every...
WMDT.com
Del. State Treasurer Candidate Greg Coverdale discusses campaign
DOVER, Del. – Greg Coverdale tells us he’s running to serve as Delaware’s next State Treasurer to ensure the First State is financially stable and that he’s qualified based on his decades long experience working in finance. Coverdale secured the Republican nomination after running unopposed in...
WMDT.com
Delaware ACLU calls election changes a form of voter supression, pushes to engage latino voters head of general elections
DELAWARE- The Delaware ACLU is pushing to get voters registered, ahead of Saturday’s deadline for all eligible voters. They say they have been engaging community members across the state specifically in Sussex county. But they say they have been running into the challenge of voter confusion, as changing rules...
WMDT.com
Delaware Watersheds Photo Contest now accepting entries
DELAWARE- DNREC is encouraging photographers of all skill levels to take part in the Delaware Watersheds Photo Contest. The contest hopes to celebrate the beauty of Delaware’s diverse environment while also serving as a remind that everything can affect the ecosystem of the local waterways. Online entries are now open through November 10th.
WMDT.com
Developing Delaware Conference opens up conversation on workforce development, economic growth
DOVER, Del. – Thursday, industry leaders in the first state gathered at the annual Developing Delaware Conference discussing everything from workforce development to economic growth. “The first thing we want to do is have a strong and growing economy because when people have good jobs and they’re able to...
WMDT.com
Delaware State Rep. Candidate speaks out after signs were stolen in Sussex County
SUSSEX COUNTY, Del. – A Delaware State Representative Candidate is speaking out after her campaign signs were stolen in Sussex County. Amy Fresh, independent candidate for the newly formed District 4 House seat, had over a quarter of her signs stolen in the Long Neck, Oak Orchard areas, costing her campaign hundreds of dollars.
WMDT.com
Del. Rental Assistance Program applications reopened
DOVER, Del. – The Delaware State Housing Authority has announced that the DEHAP Rental Assistance Program has reopened. All applications submitted from today on will be reviewed for eligibility under the new program guidelines. Those guidelines include:. Eligible households must be at 50% Area Median Income or less and...
630 WMAL
Press Release: Governor Hogan Makes Several Stops in Southern Maryland, as Statewide Tour Continues
ANNAPOLIS, MD—In addition to dedicating the new Nice-Middleton Bridge over the Potomac River, Governor Larry Hogan today made several stops across Charles County as part of his ongoing legacy tour across the state. Maryland Veterans Museum at Patriot Park. To start out his day in Southern Maryland, Governor Hogan...
WDEL 1150AM
Gov. Carney extends Public Health Emergency
Governor Carney formally extended the Public Health Emergency order today, adding another 30 days to allow the State of Delaware and medical providers to continue COVID-19 vaccination and testing programs. “It’s important that we keep doing the things we know that work,” said Governor Carney. “Stay home if you’re sick...
WMDT.com
Delaware State Auditor Candidate Lydia York discusses campaign
DOVER, Del. – Democratic nominee for Delaware State Auditor, Lydia York tells us she’s running to implement change to the Auditor of Accounts Office. York says she’s running to build a better Auditor’s Office and that she feels the office is not where it should be and that changes would be made if she’s elected.
WMDT.com
Delaware Teacher of the Year announced
MILFORD, Del. – A Milford teacher has been named Delaware State Teacher of the Year. Ashley Lockwood of Lulu Ross Elementary is now the First State’s nominee for National Teacher of the Year. Lockwood hopes to use her new position in order to advocate for the betterment of underserved student populations.
federalnewsnetwork.com
Maryland trooper strives to be ‘role model’ for other women
Maryland State Police Sgt. Quintina Walker knew she wanted to be associated with state troopers the moment she first caught a glimpse of their professional-looking uniforms. In her mind, the shined brass and polished boots were impressive and “the epitome of a police official.”. “The troopers seemed to represent...
WBOC
Cash is King Under New Delaware Law
DOVER, Del.- A new law passed in Delaware requires retailers to accept cash payments except under limited circumstances. House Bill 299, signed by Gov. John Carney on Oct. 7 will prevent Delaware businesses from going cashless. The bill passed unanimously in both chambers of the General Assembly and has support...
WMDT.com
Environmentalists calling for accountability for clean up in the bay
DELMARVA – Accountability is on the table. The Chesapeake Bay Foundation wants a group of organizers to focus on keeping the bay clean. 47 ABC spoke with CBF’s Vice President of Environmental Protection and Restoration, who says the plans in place are not going to be the solution to maintaining a healthy bay. Instead, it will require a little more work to reach the 2025 goal of pollution reduction goals. Though Maryland is one of the states that has been shown to be cleaner, the Foundation still wants other organizations to step up to the plate and take accountability.
WMDT.com
Milford teacher named Delaware 2023 Teacher of the Year
MILFORD, Del. – A fifth-grade teacher from the Milford School District is Delaware’s 2023 State Teacher of the Year. Ashley Lockwood of LuLu Ross Elementary School now is Delaware’s nominee for National Teacher of the Year. She will use her position to advocate for historically underserved populations of students.
CBS News
Gov. Larry Hogan to announce Maryland workforce initiative
BALTIMORE -- Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan is set to announce a new statewide workforce development initiative Friday morning, according to the governor's office. The governor will make the announcement at the State House at 11 a.m. Friday. CBS News Baltimore will stream the announcement live in the player above.
Wbaltv.com
Maryland school systems deciding the future of snow days for students
Taking a snow day off from school is a dream for most students, but thanks to virtual learning made popular during the coronavirus pandemic, at least some of those days may not be as fun after all. The first day of winter is more than two months away, but it...
fox5dc.com
Maryland's Moore-Cox debate: 5 things we learned
BETHESDA, Md. (FOX 5 DC) - Maryland gubernatorial candidates Wes Moore and Dan Cox went head-to-head Wednesday in the only televised debate scheduled for the 2022 midterm election. Democratic candidate Moore has refused to accept any other invitations – including one from FOX 5 – to debate his Republican challenger Cox.
Republican Dan Cox - endorsed by Trump - has focus on Maryland governor's race
BALTIMORE - Republican gubernatorial nominee Dan Cox is focusing on the economy, education, and crime in his general election campaign. The delegate representing Frederick and Carroll Ccunties hopes to win statewide, as Governor Larry Hogan did twice. Cox introduced a bill earlier this year to impeach Hogan over the governor's handling of pandemic. The measure failed."I think the governor's done a very good job, in large part, except for the lockdowns, of course. We've disagreed there," Cox said at the J. Millard Tawes Crab & Clam Bake last month.MORE: WJZ voting guideWJZ has tried on numerous occasions through his campaign to...
WBOC
Maryland Route 90 Expansion Options
WORCESTER COUNTY, Md. -- The Maryland Department of Transportation has put out a survey asking the public what improvements they want to see on Route 90. It asks which areas they feel need to be improved the most, and provides several concepts for how the two-lane highway could be expanded.
