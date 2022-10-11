Conservative PACs inject millions into local school races

Related
Poll asks voters opinions on candidates, marijuana, abortion and more
A recent poll conducted by the Washington Post and the University of Maryland’s Center for Democracy and Civic Engagement revealed Marylanders’ opinions on candidates and important issues leading up to the gubernatorial election this November.
Native American boarding school victims to speak of abuse
Native American victims of abuse at government-backed boarding schools are expected to testify Saturday as U.S Interior Secretary Deb Haaland continues her yearlong tour aimed at airing the troubled history of the institutions that were forced upon tribes.
Local veterinarian seeks seat on Talbot school board
EASTON — Donna Nizolek, local veterinarian, wife and mother of two grown children, has been a resident of Talbot County since 1981. She is now running for Talbot County School Board in District 3.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Student school board member seeks legal recognition
ROCK HALL — No two boards of education in Maryland look exactly alike, with differences ranging from the number of members to how they are seated to student representation. Kent County Public School’s Student Member of the Board, Brayden Wallace…
The Star Democrat
Easton, MD
2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
222K+
Views
ABOUT
The Star Democrat is an American newspaper published and mainly distributed in Easton, Maryland, in Talbot County, as well as in the surrounding counties of Caroline, Dorchester, Queen Anne's and Kent. The Star Democrat is published on Wednesdays, Thursdays, Fridays and Sundays.https://www.stardem.com/
Comments / 0