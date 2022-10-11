ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morris County, NJ

94.3 The Point

New corruption charges for 4 Edison, NJ police officers

EDISON — A Middlesex County Grand Jury has returned a 24-count indictment against four suspended township police officers, first accused four years ago of padding their paychecks with extra-duty jobs they never showed up for. Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone and Edison Police Chief Thomas Bryan on Friday announced...
EDISON, NJ
wrnjradio.com

Morris County woman charged with prescription fraud

DENVILLE TOWNSHIP, NJ (Morris County) – A Morris County was charged after she allegedly obtained prescription medication fraudulently in Denville Township, according to police. On September 28, police received information that a suspect identified as Kristen Amabile, 42, of Denville Township was obtaining prescription medication in a fraudulent manner,...
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ
News 12

Multiple New Jersey schools swatted with hoax active shooter calls

At least eight districts across New Jersey were put into lockdown on Friday after receiving threatening phone calls. Police departments in Barnegat, East Brunswick, Freehold, Hamilton, Hardyston, Jackson, Newark and Jackson received calls that there were shooting incidents at schools in those towns. The schools were placed on lockdowns and shelters in place. The calls were quickly determined to be hoaxes. No shootings occurred.
NEWARK, NJ
wrnjradio.com

Man sentenced for possessing stolen watch in Sussex County

NEWTON, NJ (Sussex County) – A Monmouth County man was sentenced for being in possession of a stolen watch in Sparta Township, according to Acting Sussex County Prosecutor Annmarie Taggart. Charles G. Anderson, 22, of Freehold Township was sentenced on October 6 before the Honorable Michael C. Gaus, J.S.C....
SUSSEX COUNTY, NJ
wrnjradio.com

Man accused of shoplifting from Morris County 7-Eleven

DENVILLE TOWNSHIP, NJ (Morris County) – A Morris County man was arrested after he allegedly stole from the 7-Eleven in Denville Township. On October 5, police responded to the 7-Eleven convenience store for a report of a shoplifting incident that occurred on October 4, police said. The subsequent investigation...
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

Multiple ‘swatting’ calls lock down several NJ schools

Several schools around the state received threats Friday morning. Ocean County Sheriff Mike Mastronardy told New Jersey 101.5 threats were received at schools in Barnegat, Jackson and Toms River. The threats were all unfounded, according to Mastronardy. Toms River police said Toms River High School North was locked down as...
JACKSON, NJ
NBC New York

2 Cops Struck at Holland Tunnel Roadblock Setup to Stop Stolen Mercedes Driver: Sources

Two Port Authority officers were hospitalized Friday in an attempt to stop the driver behind the wheel of a stolen Mercedes, law enforcement sources said. The officers were stationed at a roadblock at the Holland Tunnel where law enforcement hoped to stop the suspected car thief, the sources said. Both were reportedly struck when the driver pushed past through the roadblock, striking three cars and the two cops in the process.
NEWARK, NJ
wrnjradio.com

Trio charged with stealing from cars at Morris County parks

MORRIS COUNTY, NJ – Three people have been arrested and charged in connection with motor vehicle burglaries at Morris County parks, according to Morris County Sheriff James M. Gannon. On Monday, October 10, the Morris County Sheriff’s Office Patrol Division responded at least five multiple motor vehicle burglaries across...
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ
Jersey Shore Online

Ocean County Woman Dies In Route 70 Head-On Crash

MANCHESTER – A Toms River woman was killed after her pickup truck crashed head-on into a box truck on Route 70 in the township. Manchester Township Police said 61-year-old Sandra Wade of Toms River was behind the wheel of her Nissan Frontier when her vehicle collided with a refrigerated box truck. She was pronounced at the scene.
TOMS RIVER, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

Federal labor officer admits $14K scam of NJ contractors

An Essex County man who worked as a federal labor inspector has admitted to plotting with his brother to scam three construction companies out of about $14,000 in cash. Alvaro Idrovo, 46, of Bloomfield, pleaded guilty to conspiring to defraud the U.S. and extortion while employed by the federal Department of Labor, Occupational Safety and Health Administration, or OSHA.
BLOOMFIELD, NJ
94.3 The Point

94.3 The Point

Toms River, NJ
94.3 The Point plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for the Jersey Shore.

