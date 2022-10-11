Read full article on original website
Driver rammed, chased other car before serious crash on N.J. highway, authorities say
An 18-year-old volunteer firefighter was arrested on charges of aggravated assault and impersonating a law enforcement officer in a Bergen County crash that left five juveniles seriously injured, authorities said Friday. Luke Stein intentionally struck the rear of another vehicle twice with his Jeep Grand Cherokee and chased that vehicle...
New corruption charges for 4 Edison, NJ police officers
EDISON — A Middlesex County Grand Jury has returned a 24-count indictment against four suspended township police officers, first accused four years ago of padding their paychecks with extra-duty jobs they never showed up for. Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone and Edison Police Chief Thomas Bryan on Friday announced...
wrnjradio.com
Morris County woman charged with prescription fraud
DENVILLE TOWNSHIP, NJ (Morris County) – A Morris County was charged after she allegedly obtained prescription medication fraudulently in Denville Township, according to police. On September 28, police received information that a suspect identified as Kristen Amabile, 42, of Denville Township was obtaining prescription medication in a fraudulent manner,...
NJ pandemic gym owner must use ignition device after DWI charge dropped
Former gym owner and congressional candidate Ian Smith has had drunk driving charges dropped but must install a breath ignition interlock device on his vehicle for nine months. Smith was charged in the early hours of March 27 after driving on Route 130 in Cinnaminson. Officers said he failed a...
Police: Thieves steal trailer used by Newark church to feed the hungry
Newark police are asking for the public’s help identifying who stole a brand-new trailer used by a church to feed the hungry.
News 12
Multiple New Jersey schools swatted with hoax active shooter calls
At least eight districts across New Jersey were put into lockdown on Friday after receiving threatening phone calls. Police departments in Barnegat, East Brunswick, Freehold, Hamilton, Hardyston, Jackson, Newark and Jackson received calls that there were shooting incidents at schools in those towns. The schools were placed on lockdowns and shelters in place. The calls were quickly determined to be hoaxes. No shootings occurred.
wrnjradio.com
Man sentenced for possessing stolen watch in Sussex County
NEWTON, NJ (Sussex County) – A Monmouth County man was sentenced for being in possession of a stolen watch in Sparta Township, according to Acting Sussex County Prosecutor Annmarie Taggart. Charles G. Anderson, 22, of Freehold Township was sentenced on October 6 before the Honorable Michael C. Gaus, J.S.C....
wrnjradio.com
Man accused of shoplifting from Morris County 7-Eleven
DENVILLE TOWNSHIP, NJ (Morris County) – A Morris County man was arrested after he allegedly stole from the 7-Eleven in Denville Township. On October 5, police responded to the 7-Eleven convenience store for a report of a shoplifting incident that occurred on October 4, police said. The subsequent investigation...
Multiple ‘swatting’ calls lock down several NJ schools
Several schools around the state received threats Friday morning. Ocean County Sheriff Mike Mastronardy told New Jersey 101.5 threats were received at schools in Barnegat, Jackson and Toms River. The threats were all unfounded, according to Mastronardy. Toms River police said Toms River High School North was locked down as...
Toddler Rescued, Driver Nearly Impaled By Fence Post In Hunterdon County Rollover Crash: PHOTOS
A toddler was rescued and a driver nearly impaled by a fence post in a rollover crash near a Hunterdon County cemetery on Friday, Oct. 14, authorities said. The City of Lambertville Fire District #1 responded to the scene on Rt. 29 near the Holcomb Riverview Cemetery in Delaware Township just before 3:20 p.m., the district said.
Police Investigating Sussex County Smoke Shop Burglary
Police are seeking clues on an overnight burglary of a Sussex County smoke shop. The break-in occurred at TC Smoke Shop at 21 Rt. 206 in Stanhope around 1:30 a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 13, Byram Township police said. No further details about the burglary were released. Any witnesses or anyone...
NBC New York
2 Cops Struck at Holland Tunnel Roadblock Setup to Stop Stolen Mercedes Driver: Sources
Two Port Authority officers were hospitalized Friday in an attempt to stop the driver behind the wheel of a stolen Mercedes, law enforcement sources said. The officers were stationed at a roadblock at the Holland Tunnel where law enforcement hoped to stop the suspected car thief, the sources said. Both were reportedly struck when the driver pushed past through the roadblock, striking three cars and the two cops in the process.
wrnjradio.com
Woman sentenced for possessing heroin, driving while suspended in Sussex County
NEWTON, NJ (Sussex County) – A Sussex County woman was sentenced for possessing heroin, and driving while suspended in Byram Township, according to Acting Sussex County Prosecutor Annmarie Taggart. Danielle Erickson, 37, of Andover was sentenced on October 6 before the Honorable Michael C. Gaus, J.S.C. at the Sussex...
New Jersey’s Yacht Rock Killer charged with 4th murder
A New Jersey serial killer already jailed for killing three women is facing new charges of a fourth murder. Police say they have linked Khalil Wheeler-Weaver to the killing of 15-year-old Mawa Doumbia, whose body was found in an abandoned carriage house in Orange in April of 2019. Wheeler-Weaver had...
wrnjradio.com
Trio charged with stealing from cars at Morris County parks
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ – Three people have been arrested and charged in connection with motor vehicle burglaries at Morris County parks, according to Morris County Sheriff James M. Gannon. On Monday, October 10, the Morris County Sheriff’s Office Patrol Division responded at least five multiple motor vehicle burglaries across...
Ocean County Woman Dies In Route 70 Head-On Crash
MANCHESTER – A Toms River woman was killed after her pickup truck crashed head-on into a box truck on Route 70 in the township. Manchester Township Police said 61-year-old Sandra Wade of Toms River was behind the wheel of her Nissan Frontier when her vehicle collided with a refrigerated box truck. She was pronounced at the scene.
Trenton, NJ man with gang-linked gun sentenced for 2021 shooting
TRENTON — A 19-year-old city resident has been sentenced to eight years behind bars for firing bullets into a moving vehicle following an altercation inside a deli last fall. Kevion Watkins had pleaded guilty to second-degree aggravated assault for the incident that left one individual with a gunshot wound...
wrnjradio.com
FedEx driver injured after own truck runs over foot in Warren County
WHITE TOWNSHIP, NJ (Warren County) – A FedEx driver was injured after their foot was ran over by their own truck in Warren County, according to New Jersey State Police spokesperson Trooper Charles Marchan. The crash happened at 10:38 a.m. on Free Union Road in White Township, Marchan said.
PURSUIT (UPDATE): Paramus Officer Injured, Two Police Cars Damaged, Newark Thieves Seized
UPDATE: An overnight stolen vehicle chase ended in a crash that sent a Paramus police officer to the hospital, three Newark thieves to jail and two department cruisers to the shop, authorities said. Police from Saddle River and Hillsdale began pursuing a stolen 2022 Mercedes GLS 450 and a tandem...
Federal labor officer admits $14K scam of NJ contractors
An Essex County man who worked as a federal labor inspector has admitted to plotting with his brother to scam three construction companies out of about $14,000 in cash. Alvaro Idrovo, 46, of Bloomfield, pleaded guilty to conspiring to defraud the U.S. and extortion while employed by the federal Department of Labor, Occupational Safety and Health Administration, or OSHA.
