Fargo, ND

#1 vs. #2: NDSU to host SDSU for the Dakota Marker

By Grant Sweeter
 3 days ago

FARGO, N.D. (KELO) — SDSU has won the last two meetings against NDSU, keeping the Dakota Marker trophy in Brookings and on Saturday, the Jacks and Bison will renew their rivalry, for the 113th time.

In 2004, SDSU and NDSU met near the North Dakota-South Dakota border to begin a new rivalry. As the two schools moved to Division I, the Dakota Marker rivalry was born.

The two schools meet in 2004

“It gives our players something to come home to, in our conference. It’s something that they look forward to and that they’re familiar with. I know they’re excited about it,” John Stiegelmeier said in 2004.

Over the past 18 years, the rivalry has evolved into some of the best football in the FCS.

“I think it’s the greatest rivalry in FCS, for a lot of reasons. We symbolically said we’re in this together, because we went together. We went Division I together,” Stiegelmeier said. “No matter how much we dislike each other, if that’s the case or how strong our rivalry was at that point, we needed each other.”

SDSU enters Dakota Marker week coming off a big win over in-state rival, USD.

SDSU defense impresses, Jacks cruise by USD

“We ended up playing the best, complete football game that we’ve ever played. In terms of statically and I’ve got a different stat,” Stiegelmeier said. “It’s a math problem, so I’m not going to go over it, but we were 98.3% in terms of championship effort. That is virtually impossible. I’ve never been there in my 26 years of coaching.”

NDSU is fresh off a narrow five point win over Indiana State and now the Bison are prepping for SDSU, a team that coach Matt Entz has plenty of respect for.

“I think they’re probably the best football team in the country. If you look at their resume, they’ve played better football than we have,” NDSU head coach Matt Entz said. “We’ve got a lot of work to do. We’ve got a lot of things that we need to continue to stress this week. I think our kids will be locked in and we have to have greater focus coming into this game, than we’ve had the last couple.”

The largest battle on Saturday will be the NDSU run game against the SDSU rush defense. Both units rank third in the FCS.

“The key is, who is able to run the ball the best and that’s the line of scrimmage. It’s our defensive line against their offensive line and their stable of running backs,” Stiegelmeier said. “Then it’s our o-line against their d-line and we play a couple guys. I think that’ll be a determining factor.”

The Jackrabbits possess the second best total defense in the country and they’ll look to lean on that side of the ball in Fargo.

“They don’t take the field and doubt themselves. They don’t doubt anybody of the eleven guys on the field. We play eight, nine, ten defensive linemen so they’re always fresh,” Stiegelmeier said. “That’s where it starts, in any play. Then we have really good players in the back end.”

According to the Stats Perform rankings, Saturday’s game will be the first time that NDSU and SDSU meet as the top two ranked teams in the FargoDome.

“I don’t think we really look at those things too much. I’m sure, knowing John I doubt he and his team look at that a whole lot,” Entz said. “We know it’s two teams that have a great rivalry between them and both teams are going to play unbelievably hard on Saturday. I anticipate it’s going to be an awesome atmosphere in the FargoDome.”

“We appreciate it, we love it and we look forward to it. If we’re FBS, when would we be playing on Saturday? Primetime and that’s what it is for FCS, we’re primetime,” Stiegelmeier said.

SDSU and NDSU will cross paths on Saturday at 2:30 p.m. in Fargo. The game can be seen on ESPN+.

