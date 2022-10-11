ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kilgore, TX

17 Best Things to do in Marshall, Texas

Marshall is a historic city located in East Texas. Founded in 1841, Marshall is known for its beautiful downtown area, its antebellum architecture, as well as a thriving arts scene. Marshall, the county seat of Jefferson County, also has many interesting museums, great shops, and restaurants. Because of its location...
Looking For A Job? Smith County, TX Is Hiring At Upcoming Job Fair

You've heard of "The Great Resignation" going on where folks claim to not want to work anymore but the problem is companies and businesses aren't RAISING WAGES while the price of everything continues to go UP. But if you're ready to get back to work for a decent salary, then you need to make your way to the Smith County Job Fair coming soon!
Voters to consider Pittsburg ISD bond in November

PITTSBURG, Texas (KLTV) - A bond of more than $88 million is set to go before voters in November that would, if successful, provide a new high school, among other improvements. “Our facilities are in pretty bad shape on the inside we had some flooding issues sometimes we have some...
Gilmer ISD locks down schools after prank calls

GILMER, Texas (KETK) – Gilmer ISD announced that they locked down elementary and intermediate school campuses on Friday after a series of calls, that were determined to be false, were made to the schools. According to officials, no one was ever in any danger at the schools but the buses are going to be a […]
Longview Fire

A Gilmer ISD bus driver discovered a dead person on the side of the road Wednesday afternoon while driving students home from school, according to the school's superintendent.
Longview Haunted Library

Kimberlyn Ann Snider faces charges of official oppression and tampering with evidence related to a sexual assault of a child...
Tyler, TX Police Share an Important Reminder that Many of Us Forget

Police in Tyler, TX have reminder for ALL of us. Which is good, because, I don't know about you, but it's been quite a while since I was sitting in Drivers' Education. Although I fancy myself more than capable behind the wheel, it's easy to forget certain things about driving--particularly in areas where the rules are a little bit different to what we may be used to in our day-to-day lives.
Dry weather keeps several East Texas lakes at low levels

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A number of East Texas lakes and waterways are still low after a hot August and September. Lakes like Gladewater, Devernia and Tyler are still showing the effects of the summer heat and drought. “Hopes that we would get that spring and summertime rains. Unfortunately they...
Criminal trial continues for third day for former Neches ISD principal

Looking forward to the vote in November, Cass County Judge Travis Ransom says there's one item on the ballot he hopes county citizens will approve. If voters approve it, an assistance district would mean a county sales tax of 1.7%. That might not sound like much, but it could be hugely beneficial to the county and its residents in the future. Judge Ransom explained how it could help lower property taxes and what the money collected would be dedicated to.
WebXtra: Longview shuts down library due to haunting

'CannaBus' makes pit stop in Nacogdoches during medical cannabis education tour. Terrance Bauh speaks about the "Ride for Your Rights" CannaBus Tour as it makes a pit stop in Nacogdoches and aims to educate Texans interested in getting a medical cannabis prescription.
Former Neches ISD principal found not guilty on all charges

NECHES, Texas (KETK) – The former Neches Elementary School principal accused of interfering with an investigation into sexual assault of a minor has been found not guilty of all charges. Kimberlyn Snider was facing a charge of tampering/fabricating physical evidence with intent to impair as well as five charges of official oppression. Her trial started […]
Crews at scene of house fire on Hawthorne Street in Longview

The night opened with a performance by the Tyler Legacy orchestra, followed by a dance performance. Dance students performed to the song 'Como La Flor' by late Mexican singer, Selena.
Gilmer ISD bus driver discovers body while on route

UPSHUR COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A Gilmer ISD bus driver discovered a dead person on the side of the road Wednesday afternoon while driving students home from school, according to the school’s superintendent. Rick Albritton made the announcement on his Facebook page. “Please keep any families, students, or staff...
GMET family grows just a little bit bigger

A Gilmer ISD bus driver discovered a dead person on the side of the road Wednesday afternoon while driving students home from school, according to the school's superintendent.
