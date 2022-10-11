Read full article on original website
UPSHUR COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A Gilmer ISD bus driver discovered a dead person on the side of the road Wednesday afternoon while driving students home from school, according to the school’s superintendent. Rick Albritton made the announcement on his Facebook page. “Please keep any families, students, or staff...
