Two-vehicle crash reported north of Lubbock Friday, DPS says
LUBBOCK, Texas — A two-vehicle crash was reported north of Lubbock Friday afternoon, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety. The crash was reported around 4:00 p.m. DPS said it was near FM 2641 and FM 1264, west of that intersection. Details on the severity of injuries were not yet available. Video showed numerous […]
One killed after pickup truck hit man fixing tractor tire north of Lubbock, DPS says
One person was killed after a crash between a tractor and a pickup truck north of Lubbock on Friday, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.
Driver arrested after man hit, killed while inflating tractor tire north of Lubbock
The Texas Department of Public Safety confirmed to EverythingLubbock.com that Stephanie Fair, 23, was arrested and charged with Intoxicated Manslaughter after a fatal crash north of Lubbock.
Levelland in mourning after fatal crash
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Thursday morning a call about a deceased dog in the roadway brought Levelland Animal Control to Highway 385. Officers Crystal Goforth and her partner Jonathan Corder parked facing north on the shoulder. As they were working, a pickup struck their vehicle from behind. The crash killed officer Goforth and critically injured officer Corder. Doctors treated and released the other driver.
Lubbock Sheriff investigates body found in East Lubbock Co. canyon
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - At approximately 2 p.m. Friday, Lubbock County Sheriff’s Deputies were called to the 11300 block of ECR 7300 regarding a deceased person found in a field. The area is southeast of Ransom Canyon, east of FM 400 on East County Road 7300. Upon arrival, deputies...
Bicyclist in crash has died, Lubbock police said
LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock Police Department announced Thursday that a bicyclist died following a Wednesday morning crash. LPD said 51-year-old Shanna Roe was pronounced dead at University Medical Center. LPD said officers responded to the crash around 6:51 a.m. It happened in the 900 block of 82nd Street. At the time, Roe was transported […]
One person suffers severe injuries after crash near Levelland, DPS says
LEVELLAND, Texas — The Texas Department of Public Safety responded to a two-vehicle crash on Highway 385 north of Levelland on Thursday morning. One person had severe injuries, according to DPS, and was taken to a hospital in Lubbock. Another person was taken to a hospital in Levelland. The crash was first reported at 10:05 […]
Fire crews respond to Central Lubbock home, officials say
LUBBOCK, Texas— Lubbock Fire Rescue responded to fire at a house in the 3800 block of 25th Street on Tuesday. Officials said the call came in at 3:55 p.m. and fire crews arrived on scene at 4:00 p.m. This is a developing story. Check back with EverythingLubbock.com for more...
Where is the water going? Lubbock residents asked to participate in flooding survey
Lubbock residents were asked to take part in a flood questionnaire survey to better understand flooding issues and to voice their concerns.
Lubbock Man Is Arrested for Recording Boy in a Gym Bathroom
A Lubbock man was indicted after being accused of recording a minor in a bathroom. On August 27th, 2022, a juvenile male was using a bathroom stall at the Planet Fitness on 50th Street and Indiana Avenue in Lubbock. The boy told authorities that he noticed an Android phone hovering above him in the stall and pointed in his direction. KAMC News reported that he took notice of what kind of phone was pointed at him and the shoes of the person who was on their tiptoes in the next stall.
Lubbock Police Department Responds to Sip of Milk Bag Incident
If the Lubbock Police Department intended to bring laughter and joy to my life for an entire two days, their mission was a complete success. In case you somehow missed the original story, I'll paraphrase it here. A Lubbock man woke up to find that someone had taped a bag...
114th Street expansion expected to take 18 months, TxDOT says: Here’s what you need to know
Phase one has begun in TxDot’s expansion of 114th Street, a representative told KLBK News on Tuesday.
Lubbock woman ends 16 years of being another ‘nightmare on 19th street’
LUBBOCK, Texas — A Lubbock woman went all out to decorate her house for Halloween for the last 16 years but is now selling all her decorations. Dee Paone has created her own “Nightmare before Christmas” since 2006. “This is a creation that has happened over the last 16 years,” Paone said. She said this […]
Cooler Temperatures and Rain Headed For Lubbock
Fans of temperatures in the 80's will enjoy the next two days before the weather turns on Sunday when a cold front comes through the area. That's when another blast of Fall hits Lubbock and and continues dropping temperatures throughout the state. Saturday's high is expected to be in the...
Lubbock residents fed up with code violations
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Some Lubbock residents in the Bayless-Atkins neighborhood claim code violations are getting out of hand. One resident, who simply identified herself as Harris, says she had been in contact with the city over the violations before. “I’ve called the city many times about my neighbors because...
Why Did a Lubbock Police Officer Tape a Sip of Milk to Someone’s Door?
Why did Lubbock police tape a sip of milk to a door? No, seriously, I'm asking you. I came across this incredibly strange and hilarious story while enjoying my morning coffee, which, to be honest, could have used just a sip of milk. I am SO confused. This morning I...
