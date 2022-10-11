ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Levelland in mourning after fatal crash

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Thursday morning a call about a deceased dog in the roadway brought Levelland Animal Control to Highway 385. Officers Crystal Goforth and her partner Jonathan Corder parked facing north on the shoulder. As they were working, a pickup struck their vehicle from behind. The crash killed officer Goforth and critically injured officer Corder. Doctors treated and released the other driver.
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

Bicyclist in crash has died, Lubbock police said

LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock Police Department announced Thursday that a bicyclist died following a Wednesday morning crash. LPD said 51-year-old Shanna Roe was pronounced dead at University Medical Center. LPD said officers responded to the crash around 6:51 a.m. It happened in the 900 block of 82nd Street. At the time, Roe was transported […]
everythinglubbock.com

Vehicle hits bicyclist, one serious injury LPD says

LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock Police Department responded to a pickup and bicyclist crash on the intersection of 82nd Street and Interstate 27 around 6:51 a.m., that left one person with serious injuries. Traffic was being diverted while officers were on scene investigating. The victim was transported to University...
everythinglubbock.com

Fire crews respond to Central Lubbock home, officials say

LUBBOCK, Texas— Lubbock Fire Rescue responded to fire at a house in the 3800 block of 25th Street on Tuesday. Officials said the call came in at 3:55 p.m. and fire crews arrived on scene at 4:00 p.m. This is a developing story. Check back with EverythingLubbock.com for more...
102.5 KISS FM

Lubbock Man Is Arrested for Recording Boy in a Gym Bathroom

A Lubbock man was indicted after being accused of recording a minor in a bathroom. On August 27th, 2022, a juvenile male was using a bathroom stall at the Planet Fitness on 50th Street and Indiana Avenue in Lubbock. The boy told authorities that he noticed an Android phone hovering above him in the stall and pointed in his direction. KAMC News reported that he took notice of what kind of phone was pointed at him and the shoes of the person who was on their tiptoes in the next stall.
FMX 94.5

Cooler Temperatures and Rain Headed For Lubbock

Fans of temperatures in the 80's will enjoy the next two days before the weather turns on Sunday when a cold front comes through the area. That's when another blast of Fall hits Lubbock and and continues dropping temperatures throughout the state. Saturday's high is expected to be in the...
KCBD

Lubbock residents fed up with code violations

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Some Lubbock residents in the Bayless-Atkins neighborhood claim code violations are getting out of hand. One resident, who simply identified herself as Harris, says she had been in contact with the city over the violations before. “I’ve called the city many times about my neighbors because...
