disneydining.com
Resellers Seen Walking Out of Disney Theme Park With WAGONS Full of Merchandise
Ahhh, another day, another group of resellers ruining a merchandise release for everyone else. Resellers have truly become the bane of Guests’ existence as they descend on the Disney Parks when new merchandise is released, buy as much of it as they can, and then resell it on sites like eBay for double or triple the price — sometimes more.
disneydining.com
Former Imagineer Says Disney Parks are “Needlessly Complex”
Gone are the days of visiting Walt Disney World Resort or Disneyland Resort without a concrete plan in place. From budget planning for hiked-up ticket prices to the Disney Park Pass Reservation System and the “vary by date” Disney Genie+ service… Disney is no longer a place of spontaneity. But is the Disney Park experience “needlessly complex?” This former Walt Disney Imagineer believes so.
disneydining.com
More WDW Price Price Increases, Character Meals See Jump
It seems every other news story right now is price increases. While it isn’t exactly surprising g that prices increased when they did, it is a new fiscal year after, it is frustrating. Our Disney dollars don’t stretch quite as far as they used to and now they’re going to stretch even less.
disneydining.com
Have A Disney Dining Adventure at T-REX
One of the hallmarks of Disney dining is the way a meal can quickly transform into an immersive and memorable experience. From meeting characters at Magic Kingdom‘s Crystal Palace to trying sushi for the first time as a family at Morimoto Asia, to dining through a rainforest thunderstorm at Rainforest Café. Disney dining is so much more than just grabbing food on vacation. One of my family’s favorite fun table service dining spots at Disney Springs is T-REX. If you have a dinosaur lover or a Jurassic World fan in your group, this spot is a must. Here is what you need to know for your Disney dining adventure at T-REX!
disneydining.com
Why Jaleo by José Andrés is a Can’t Miss Disney Restaurant
Signature dining opportunities are a fun way to try new food and splurge on a fun experience on a Walt Disney World vacation. If your adventures take you to Disney Springs West Side, we have culinary recommendations you need to check out at Jaleo. Here is Why Jaleo by José Andrés is a can’t-miss restaurant.
disneydining.com
The Ultimate List of Foods You Can’t Miss in Disney Springs
Disney Springs has become one of the most popular destinations at the Walt Disney World Resort for Guests to enjoy live entertainment, unique shopping, and tons of wonderful dining options. Throughout the Marketplace, Town Center, The Landing, and West Side, Guests can find dozens of quick-service and table-service restaurants that each offer up their own unique menus and themes.
disneydining.com
BREAKING NEWS: Monsieur Paul to Reopen Soon!
Bonjour! We have news that is simply très magnifique! After two very long years, Monsieur Paul will finally reopen at EPCOT! The France Pavilion’s signature restaurant has is one of the last restaurants in the World Showcase to reopen after the COVID closure, though the regular table service restaurant below it, Chefs de France, reopened just mere months after the rest of the Park did.
disneydining.com
Check Out these Mouth Watering New Menu Items Found at Disney Resort Hotels
Walt Disney World Hotels are famous for their amazing food. Seriously, some of our favorite restaurants in the world are at Disney Hotels. That’s why we are thrilled that Disney has announced several upgraded menu items at some of our favorite restaurants! Let’s take a look location by location at some of the yummy new items being served up at Grand Floridian, Port Orleans Riverside, Port Orleans French Quarter, Riviera and Boardwalk Inn!
disneydining.com
Out of This World Dining at Disney’s Planet Hollywood
If you are looking to (movie) star gaze and enjoy a great meal, you should visit Planet Hollywood Observatory at Disney Springs Town Center. That’s right, Walt Disney World is home to the restaurant chain that has famous spots on the Las Vegas Strip, in New York City, and even a Hollywood restaurant location. This fun place to shop and eat is absolutely worth a visit if you want to enjoy a table-service dining experience.
disneydining.com
Reached a Disney “Breaking Point?” Ways to Combat the Notion
Dearest Disney fans… we hear you. The recent days, months, (and, dare we say, years?) haven’t been the easiest for the Disney fandom. The verbiage “breaking point” seems to pop up left and right on Disney blogs and chat groups. Do you feel like you’ve reached your Disney “breaking point?” Here are ways that may help to combat that notion.
disneyfoodblog.com
Big Mac Flavors and a 🔥 SPICY 🔥 Slider — We’re Trying NEW Eats in Disney World!
You might think that finding plant-based eats in Disney World is hard, but you could be wrong. We’re seeing more plant-based options added to Disney World menus all the time! From plant-based Mickey waffles to plant-based Totchos to the Toasted “Lobster” Roll in Hollywood Studios, there are several snacks and meals that Disney World’s vegan guests can enjoy. Now we’re trying out even MORE plant-based options from Scat Cat’s Club at Disney’s Port Orleans Resort — French Quarter!
disneydining.com
Disney’s Eyesore Billboard Damages Need Repair
Disney knows how to catch the eye of passersby on some of the most popular roads surrounding the Walt Disney World Resort. But, right now, Disney billboards are catching the attention of Disney fans for all the wrong reasons. When driving south on I-95 and exiting to I-4 towards Walt...
disneydining.com
Police Investigate Human Remains Reportedly Found at Universal Studios Resort
Police are reportedly investigating after receiving a report about human remains found near a Universal Studios Resort. According to the Japan News Network (JNN), a worker at Universal Studios Japan discovered what appeared to be human remains on the theme park resort’s property in Osaka. The remains, which included what appeared to be a human skull, were found in some bushes near a road that borders a parking lot on the property of Universal Studios Japan.
disneydining.com
Spooktacular New Book by ‘Kingdom Keepers’ Author Hits Shelves
Spooky Season is in full swing, and that means we are celebrating all things creepy, eerie, and frightening! That is why we are so excited that Disney has released a new spooktacular book for us to devour! Cautionary Tales by New York Times Best Selling Author Ridley Parson is now available, and you won’t want to skip this one!
disneydining.com
Disney Brings Magic to Boy Dubbed “A Walking Miracle”
Once in a while a story fills you with hope. With bad news seemingly around every corner, it’s rare anymore to find a story that’s genuinely good. However, the story of Fraser is just that. Fraser is a Make-A-Wish kid who got to live out his Disney dreams and his story is an absolute inspiration.
disneydining.com
Enter Our Wickedly Fun Halloween Scentsy Giveaway!
Well, well, well – what do we have here? Disney Dining has some wickedly good news as we are giving away a Disney Villain Scentsy prize pack to one of our lucky readers this Halloween season!. With the spooky season upon us, what better way to enjoy all things...
disneydining.com
Disney Cast Members Rally to Help Hurricane Victims
The aftermath of Hurricane Ian continues to debilitate thousands of Floridians across the state. The record-breaking storm was one of the fiercest the state has ever seen and many Floridians are struggling to pick up the pieces while others have been reaching out a hand to help. Many Disney Cast...
disneydining.com
Disney Working on New ‘Arabian Nights’ Film
There are a number of novels and stories that have a cemented place in history. Whether it is the memorable characters, memorable lines, or overall tale, there are some stories that stand the test of time, and One Thousand and One Nights is one of those. One Thousand and One...
disneydining.com
Bluey to Make BIG Appearance This Thanksgiving!
It’s so hard to believe, but Thanksgiving is just over one month away! Families and friends will gather around the table, eat delicious food, and enjoy spending time together. They may also decide to gather around the television and watch the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade. This year will be the parade’s 98th anniversary, and there will be exciting musical performances, floats as big as a house, and, of course, the arrival of Santa Claus!
disneytips.com
Reservations Are Now Open for EPCOT’s Newest Prix Fixe Dining Experience
Some of the best restaurants at the Walt Disney World Resort can be found in EPCOT, where Guests can “taste their way around world,” via a scenic walk through the countries of World Showcase. Most eateries around this Disney Park have reopened following earlier closures at the start...
