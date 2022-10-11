Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
3 Haunted Hotels in San Diego
Haunted Hotels in San DiegoAmanda Keeley-Thurman/HotMamaTravel. Disclaimer: Links in this page are meant to help you find relevant information and book attractions easier by linking directly to specific pages on partner websites (i.e. TripAdvisor, Vegas.com). If you click a link, we may earn a small commission on transactions. This helps support the cost of running our website, and it adds absolutely no extra cost to you as the consumer. Thank you, we appreciate your support! You can read more on ourdisclosure policy.
missiontimescourier.com
Corbin’s Q: Honk for BBQ when in neighborhood
If you drive by Corbin’s Q on El Cajon Boulevard while they’re grilling out front, the first thing you’ll notice is the aromatic BBQ smell wafting down the street, then you’ll see the sign “Honk for BBQ”. And honk everyone does. With more than...
treksplorer.com
Best Day Trips from San Diego, California
Got an extra day or two to spare on your trip to Southern California? Explore more of the Golden State on some of the best day trips from San Diego, CA. Within driving distance of California’s second-biggest city, travelers can explore mountainous state parks, desert wonderlands, and beautiful beaches. The natural wonders surrounding San Diego perfectly complement the city’s lively energy.
El Cajon Nutrition to Debut in Fletcher Hills Area
New Wellness-Focused Cafe Planning to Open on Fletcher Parkway
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
coolsandiegosights.com
Oil painted beauty and a La Jolla walk.
Nature’s beauty between La Jolla Cove and Children’s Pool is stunning. Even on a gray Autumn day. I walked along the ocean in La Jolla this morning and took photographs of rugged rocks, crashing waves, sea birds, and people quietly gazing toward the horizon. Once in a great...
saratogafalcon.org
Two reporters recount their accidental rendezvous in San Diego
Late in the summer, we found ourselves together in San Diego with two of our other friends, seniors Fiona Feng and Anastasia Panidis, for just one night. We had more of a superficial relationship — knowing of each other, enjoying the other’s company but lacking depth — and had no intention of meeting up. A night with the other cemented our friendship and gave us a plethora of memories. Reminiscing, we decided to look back upon the craziness of the night in a recorded conversation:
NBC San Diego
Hipsters Declare Barrio Logan One of ‘Coolest Neighborhoods in World'
Time Out, the for- and by-hipsters bible based in Britain with tentacles, well, everywhere, is out with a list of the 51 coolest neighborhoods in the world, and not all San Diegans will be surprised to see Barrio Logan get some love. While locals didn't need anybody to tell us...
rtands.com
Bells & Whistles—Del Mar candidate said tunnel options would be devastating to community
The top news stories RT&S was following the week ending Oct. 14. Del Mar candidate: Options to move track would present ‘devastating tunnels’. First leg of record-setting bridge funding is announced. Vancouver’s Broadway Subway Project welcomes Elsie and Phyllis. Too many curves? Officials wonder if track design for...
IN THIS ARTICLE
hunker.com
This Boulder House Has Some Unexpected Features — but It Rocks
You may recall the house with a giant rock formation inside from earlier this summer, but it's certainly not the only home that has been built among the boulders. According to an Instagram post by @zillowgonewild, a new listing is on the market that has been quite literally assembled amidst the rocks — and also has some unexpected features inside.
Exploring San Diego: Things to do Oct. 13 - 16
Fall is in the air, perfect for delicious food, Halloween fun, music festivals, and street fair excitement around San Diego.
Two-park 2023 season passes available at SeaWorld, Sesame Place in San Diego
SeaWorld San Diego and Sesame Place San Diego are now offering theme park enthusiasts double the fun and savings with the 2023 two-park season passes.
City of San Diego approves deal to start working on replacing Ocean Beach Pier
San Diego City councilmembers have approved an $8 million contract to start working with a consulting firm to replace the Ocean Beach Pier.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
'We're going to fight this': Second trip-and-fall lawsuit against San Diego embroils Enhance La Jolla
For the second time this year, the city claims the nonprofit has responsibility in connection with an incident in The Village, but Enhance La Jolla says this time 'we're not going to stand for it.'
Barrio Logan Ranked 6th on List of World’s ‘Coolest Neighborhoods’
San Diego’s historic Barrio Logan neighborhood was ranked 6th on a list of the world’s “51 Coolest Neighborhoods” by Time Out magazine. Time Out, which publishes in 328 cities, described the neighborhood as “a vibrant and historic hub of Mexican-American culture” graced by “lowriders in Chevys, Cadillacs and Buicks” and family-owned businesses serving food and drink.
'Inhumane what happened to him': Family grieves slain San Ysidro grandfather
'Inhumane what happened to him': Family grieves slain San Ysidro grandfather after gruesome discovery.
Cloned horse makes public debut at San Diego Zoo Safari Park
A cloned Przewalski's horse, the first of its kind, is now on public view at the San Diego Zoo Safari Park.
fox56news.com
Even without border restrictions, few from Mexico have returned to California town to shop
SAN DIEGO (Border Report) — When the border restrictions came to an end mid-November of last year, business owners along San Ysidro Boulevard were elated, hoping better days were ahead, expecting the return of shoppers from Mexico. But then something happened, or didn’t happen: visitors from south of the...
65% of Southern Californians afraid to visit Tijuana, tourism officials say
According to Baja California tourism officials and the Mexican Consulate in San Diego, 65% of Southern California residents, especially white Americans, haven't been to Tijuana in the last 15 years out of fear something might happen to them.
Storms roll through parts of San Diego County
Storms are firing off across San Diego County Tuesday afternoon and are expected to continue in a westward direction into the evening hours.
mynewsla.com
Bounty Hunter on Lam in San Diego County Case Arrested in Riverside
An alleged bounty hunter who authorities said was on the lam on allegations of unlawfully detaining two people and burglarizing a home in San Diego County earlier this year has been arrested in Riverside County on unrelated charges. Jesse Wagner, 47, who was described by authorities last week as a...
Comments / 0