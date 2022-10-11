Read full article on original website
City cleans up Emily Tubman monument in Augusta, residents say it should be replaced.
AUGUSTA, Ga (WJBF)-It’s been two months since a car crashed into this Emily Tubman monument …. For weeks fragments laid everywhere across the grass area. It’s now been cleaned up , but some say, that’s still not enough. “Emily Tubman was a very influential lady for Augusta she obviously did a lot for Augusta and […]
WRDW-TV
Downtown North Augusta holds scarecrow competition
NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Downtown North Augusta is embracing the autumn season with businesses putting out scarecrows in front of their stores. North Augusta Forward is using it as a competition to see who has the best scarecrow. One owner calls it a fun way for them to interact...
WRDW-TV
Fall Greek Festival returns to downtown Augusta
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Greek Festival is back in downtown Augusta. The fall festival kicked off on Thursday. The festival will go on through Sunday at the Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church at 953 Telfair St. Hours are 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 11 a.m....
WRDW-TV
Aiken Regional Hospital holds cancer survivor lunch
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Aiken Regional Medical Centers hosted its cancer survivor’s day lunch. Dozens of cancer survivors attended the event. Survivors and others enjoyed free lunch, games, and plenty of entertainment. One survivor says it was about making a connection and thanking those who helped save her life.
WRDW-TV
‘Ro3′ art exhibit on display at Augusta municipal building
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Augusta municipal building has some new artwork on display. The exhibit is called ‘A Year at the Ro3′ and features art from the gallery with the same name in Savannah. The city gallery is free and open to the public Monday through Friday.
WRDW-TV
Local artist sees rise in mural requests after big break
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - In June, we told you about a local artist who restored a faded Coca-Cola mural in downtown Augusta out of his own pocket. Since that story aired, Addison Niday has gotten requests from all over the area and even other states. “I feel like if I...
The Post and Courier
Former Yesterdays space in Five Points to welcome new brunch restaurant
COLUMBIA — A taste of Southern brunch is coming to an iconic spot in Five Points. Ruby Sunshine, a restaurant chain from Louisiana with branches across the Southeast including Charleston, will open in the space occupied for decades by Yesterdays Restaurant & Tavern. The move will bring a new...
WRDW-TV
Local student and teacher selected for council and grant
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Local student and teacher are selected for two high awarding nominations. A junior at A.R. Johnson Health Science and Engineering Magnet School has been selected to serve on the 22-23 State Superintendent’s Student Advisory Council. Jordan Howard will meet with the State Superintendent, along with...
Stormwater project heads into final weeks
Detention vaults made of concrete and iron are now underground near Laurens Street's entrance to Hitchcock Woods, and small trees are now coming into place in the final few weeks of a massive construction project to address erosion and stormwater relating to downtown Aiken. "The project is going really well,"...
wgac.com
North Augusta High School Jacket Regiment Band Needs Your Help
The North Augusta High School football team has a bye week, so we won’t have a game on WGAC on Friday night. We will still have the WifeSaver High School Scoreboard on the air and online to keep up with area teams that will play on Friday. What can...
Construction worker at Irmo High School sent to Augusta Burn center after being injured
IRMO, S.C. — A construction worker has been injured while doing work at Irmo High School. Lexington County Emergency Services said around 3:40 p.m. Thursday they got a call regarding a medical event at the school. They said a 39-year-old construction worker suffered flash burns from an apparent electrical shock.
New owner at The Landings at 237 is moving forward with making changing to apartment complex
AUGUSTA, Ga (WJBF)- For months we’ve been following the safety measures for residents at what some may know as Fox Den apartments, the new owner says it’s time to move forward with making changes to the area, and neighbors seem to agree. “And with the recent shootings, it just makes it feel not safe, but […]
WRDW-TV
Groundbreaking set for Saluda County fire station
SALUDA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Saluda County Fire Service has announced the construction of a new fire station. According to The Saluda County Fire station, the public is invited to celebrate the beginning of the construction process on Nov. 4, at 4:00 p.m. This groundbreaking ceremony will be located at 1409 Newberry Hwy, Saluda.
WRDW-TV
Details on prior investigation stemming from alcohol ordinance in Columbia Co.
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - We’re continuing to follow up on the Columbia County commission revoking the liquor license for Stay Social Tap and Table in Evans. We’re now learning the same group of commissioners voted to suspend the license at another restaurant, despite not having a commercial kitchen.
WRDW-TV
Aiken County deputies work with nonprofit to feed those in need
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Aiken County Sheriff’s Office is now part of the Serve and Connects Beyond the Box Program. It’s a non-profit organization that delivers groceries to those in need across South Carolina. The sheriff’s office’s new partnership, it’s about letting the community know deputies aren’t...
WRDW-TV
Historic bowling alley in Orangeburg on track to reopen
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A historic bowling alley in Orangeburg is on track to re-open and will be fully operational. The Center for Creative Partnerships, a non-profit organization, Is heading a project that will renovate the All-Star Triangle bowling alley in Orangeburg county. The bowling alley was at the center of a massacre that killed three Black students at SC state and wounded 28 others.
Dino-crane chows down at Law Enforcement Center
It's something to see as the demolition of the old Law Enforcement Center takes on a prehistoric feel
The Post and Courier
Lake Murray-area church preserving Black cemetery dating back to 1800s
IRMO — Six years after volunteering to care for an African American cemetery with ties to its own history, an Irmo-area Lutheran church has received state funds to further its preservation efforts of the burial grounds that date to the 1800s. St. Michael Lutheran Church plans to use $40,000...
Deal to sell old Aiken County Hospital still on track
The deal for the sale of the old Aiken County Hospital is still scheduled to close by the end of this year. “We are confident that the Dec. 31 deadline will be met,” Aiken County Council Chairman Gary Bunker said earlier this week. In May, following an executive session,...
WRDW-TV
Free Augusta health clinic reaches out to the Spanish-speaking community
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - As National Hispanic Heritage Month comes to a close, we’re hearing from students at the Medical College of Georgia running a free health clinic for our local Spanish-speaking community. The clinic’s purpose is to reach those who may not have easy access to health care...
