ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, KY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Sports

Kentucky basketball recruiting: Five-star center Aaron Bradshaw commits to Wildcats over Louisville, UCLA

Kentucky's Big Blue Madness tipoff event for the upcoming basketball season got started with a bang Friday when the Wildcats received a commitment from five-star center Aaron Bradshaw. Ranked as the No. 4 overall prospect and top center in the Class of 2023 by 247Sports, Bradshaw picked Kentucky over Louisville, Texas, UCLA, USC and an opportunity to play for the G League Ignite.
LEXINGTON, KY
247Sports

How to Watch and Listen: Mississippi State vs. Kentucky

For the second time in SEC play, No. 16 Mississippi State takes to the road this weekend. The Bulldogs make the trek to Lexington, Ky., to face No. 22 Kentucky on Saturday evening at Kroger Field. The Bulldogs (5-1, 2-1 in the SEC) are riding a three-game winning streak while...
LEXINGTON, KY
Wildcats Today

Big Blue Madness Hosting Multitude of Top Recruits

It's officially crossover season in Lexington.  While UK football is looking to rebound Saturday night against Mississippi State, Kentucky basketball is making its presence felt, as Big Blue Madness is set to go down tonight at 7 p.m. EST at Rupp Arena.  What's bigger than any potential ...
LEXINGTON, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lexington, KY
Sports
City
Lexington, KY
Local
Kentucky Sports
State
Kentucky State
Lexington, KY
College Sports
State
Alabama State
Local
Kentucky College Sports
State
Oklahoma State
Wildcats Today

Aaron Bradshaw Commits to Kentucky

Big Blue Madness is yet to get underway, but the Wildcats have already landed a big-time recruit who's in attendance at Rupp Arena tonight.  Aaron Bradshaw, a 5-star center and the No. 4 recruit in the 2023 class, has committed to Kentucky.  Bradshaw joins Justin Edwards and Reed Sheppard ...
LEXINGTON, KY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mark Stoops
Person
Mike Stoops
247Sports

Mississippi State vs. Kentucky: Mark Stoops speaks on Will Levis' injury, getting back on track

Kentucky welcomes No. 16 Mississippi State this Saturday, and head coach Mark Stoops hopes to get the No. 22 Wildcats back on track after two-straight losses to Ole Miss and South Carolina. The Wildcats (4-2) were without starting quarterback Will Levis, and his status is up in the air as they prepare to face another stellar signal caller on the other side of the ball in Mississippi State's Will Rogers.
LEXINGTON, KY
aseaofblue.com

Antonio Reeves suggests this will be his last season of college hoops

Illinois State transfer Antonio Reeves has been a popular name among the Big Blue Nation this offseason following an impressive performance in the Bahamas this summer. After averaging 17 points per game in Nassau, he was named the MVP of the trip and showed his ability to knock down the three consistently.
LEXINGTON, KY
middlesboronews.com

Former UK quarterback says his son has high ceiling

Pookie Jones of Calloway County was not only Kentucky’s Mr. Football in 1989, but he also led Kentucky to the 1983 Peach Bowl and was fourth all-time in total offense at the time he graduated. He later played three years of minor league baseball before spending time in the Canadian Football League.
NICHOLASVILLE, KY
247Sports

Pair of former Wildcats join UK Sports Network

When the Kentucky men’s basketball team returns to action in November, some familiar voices will be heard on the airways. Jack “Goose” Givens will join Tom Leach on the game broadcast, while Cameron Mills will appear on the pregame show as an analyst. One of the greatest...
LEXINGTON, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wildcats#Sec
247Sports

Five takeaways from Big Blue Madness

It what equates to a blue Christmas for Kentucky basketball fans, the Wildcats officially tipped off its season with Big Blue Madness at Rupp Arena Friday night for the 40th straight year dating back to the original Midnight Madness at Memorial Coliseum in 1982. There was no annual "state of...
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Jack Givens, Cameron Mills give UK Sports Network new voices

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - When the Kentucky men’s basketball team returns to action in November, some familiar voices will be heard on the airways. Jack “Goose” Givens will join Tom Leach on the game broadcast, while Cameron Mills will appear on the pregame show as an analyst.
LEXINGTON, KY
Alina Andras

4 Great Seafood Places in Kentucky

Do you love eating seafood? Do you also happen to live in Kentucky? If your answer was positive to both questions then there is a list of four fantastic seafood restaurants in Kentucky that are highly-praised by both travellers and local people for their absolutely tasty food but also for their service and amazing atmosphere.
KENTUCKY STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sports
Penn State University
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Sports
High School Football PRO

Georgetown, October 15 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Great Crossing High School football team will have a game with Scott County High School on October 15, 2022, 07:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p{margin:24px 0;font-style:normal;font-weight:400;font-size:16px;line-height:26px;letter-spacing:-.24px;color:#333}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon{background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child{border-bottom:none}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item{padding-bottom:32px;border-bottom:1px solid #f9f9f9}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card{padding:24px;border:1px solid #f2f2f2;border-radius:8px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams{display:flex;margin-bottom:26px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team{display:flex;flex-direction:column;flex:1;justify-content:flex-start;align-items:center}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs{width:40px;height:97px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo{width:120px;height:120px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name{margin-top:11px;color:#333;font-weight:600;font-size:16px;line-height:19px;text-align:center;letter-spacing:-.31px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item{margin-left:-8px;margin-top:8px;display:flex;align-items:center;font-weight:400;font-size:14px;line-height:20px;letter-spacing:-.15px;color:#888}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon{margin-right:4px;width:12px;height:12px;background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}
GEORGETOWN, KY
WHAS11

UK associate athletics director arrested for DUI

LEXINGTON, Ky. — A member of Kentucky basketball coach John Calipari's staff has been charged with DUI. Lexington Police said Chris Woolard was found on Monday in his car, which was resting on the sidewalk next to a fence still in gear. Police said Woolard was covered in vomit...
LEXINGTON, KY
wdrb.com

Lexington priest gifts Kentucky-made shoes to Pope Francis

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Pope Francis has a new pair of kicks from Kentucky. Rev. Jim Sichko, from Lexington, gifted the pope with new shoes while he was in Rome. The shoes were made in Lexington at True Blue Customs. Sichko used to serve at a church in Richmond, Kentucky,...
LEXINGTON, KY
247Sports

247Sports

55K+
Followers
383K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Your team. All the time.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy