Kentucky welcomes No. 16 Mississippi State this Saturday, and head coach Mark Stoops hopes to get the No. 22 Wildcats back on track after two-straight losses to Ole Miss and South Carolina. The Wildcats (4-2) were without starting quarterback Will Levis, and his status is up in the air as they prepare to face another stellar signal caller on the other side of the ball in Mississippi State's Will Rogers.

LEXINGTON, KY ・ 2 DAYS AGO