Kentucky vs. Mississippi State schedule, game time, how to watch, TV channel, streaming
When: Sat., Oct. 15 Time: 7:30 p.m. ET, 6:30 p.m. CT TV: SEC Network
CBS Sports
Kentucky basketball recruiting: Five-star center Aaron Bradshaw commits to Wildcats over Louisville, UCLA
Kentucky's Big Blue Madness tipoff event for the upcoming basketball season got started with a bang Friday when the Wildcats received a commitment from five-star center Aaron Bradshaw. Ranked as the No. 4 overall prospect and top center in the Class of 2023 by 247Sports, Bradshaw picked Kentucky over Louisville, Texas, UCLA, USC and an opportunity to play for the G League Ignite.
How to Watch and Listen: Mississippi State vs. Kentucky
For the second time in SEC play, No. 16 Mississippi State takes to the road this weekend. The Bulldogs make the trek to Lexington, Ky., to face No. 22 Kentucky on Saturday evening at Kroger Field. The Bulldogs (5-1, 2-1 in the SEC) are riding a three-game winning streak while...
Big Blue Madness Hosting Multitude of Top Recruits
It's officially crossover season in Lexington. While UK football is looking to rebound Saturday night against Mississippi State, Kentucky basketball is making its presence felt, as Big Blue Madness is set to go down tonight at 7 p.m. EST at Rupp Arena. What's bigger than any potential ...
Aaron Bradshaw Commits to Kentucky
Big Blue Madness is yet to get underway, but the Wildcats have already landed a big-time recruit who's in attendance at Rupp Arena tonight. Aaron Bradshaw, a 5-star center and the No. 4 recruit in the 2023 class, has committed to Kentucky. Bradshaw joins Justin Edwards and Reed Sheppard ...
Kentucky HC Gives Update on Injury Status of QB Will Levis Ahead of Matchup With Mississippi State
Mississippi State now has a better idea of whether or not it will face Kentucky starting quarterback Will Levis on Saturday.
Big Blue Madness: Bradshaw Commits, BBN Gets First Look at Women's and Men's Teams
Aaron Bradshaw Commits Before Madness Begins Around a half-hour before Big Blue Madness even began, Big Blue Nation received the best news of the night, as 5-star center Aaron Bradshaw announced his commitment to Kentucky. Bradshaw is ranked as the No. 4 recruit in the 2023 class, per ...
Mississippi State Bulldogs Reveal Uniforms Ahead of Saturday Matchup Against Kentucky
Mississippi State is coming into this weekend's game against the Kentucky Wildcats icy.
247Sports
Mississippi State vs. Kentucky: Mark Stoops speaks on Will Levis' injury, getting back on track
Kentucky welcomes No. 16 Mississippi State this Saturday, and head coach Mark Stoops hopes to get the No. 22 Wildcats back on track after two-straight losses to Ole Miss and South Carolina. The Wildcats (4-2) were without starting quarterback Will Levis, and his status is up in the air as they prepare to face another stellar signal caller on the other side of the ball in Mississippi State's Will Rogers.
aseaofblue.com
Antonio Reeves suggests this will be his last season of college hoops
Illinois State transfer Antonio Reeves has been a popular name among the Big Blue Nation this offseason following an impressive performance in the Bahamas this summer. After averaging 17 points per game in Nassau, he was named the MVP of the trip and showed his ability to knock down the three consistently.
middlesboronews.com
Former UK quarterback says his son has high ceiling
Pookie Jones of Calloway County was not only Kentucky’s Mr. Football in 1989, but he also led Kentucky to the 1983 Peach Bowl and was fourth all-time in total offense at the time he graduated. He later played three years of minor league baseball before spending time in the Canadian Football League.
Pair of former Wildcats join UK Sports Network
When the Kentucky men’s basketball team returns to action in November, some familiar voices will be heard on the airways. Jack “Goose” Givens will join Tom Leach on the game broadcast, while Cameron Mills will appear on the pregame show as an analyst. One of the greatest...
Five takeaways from Big Blue Madness
It what equates to a blue Christmas for Kentucky basketball fans, the Wildcats officially tipped off its season with Big Blue Madness at Rupp Arena Friday night for the 40th straight year dating back to the original Midnight Madness at Memorial Coliseum in 1982. There was no annual "state of...
WUKY
'Taking Cheapside' documents the road to the removal of Lexington's downtown Confederate statues
It’s been nearly five years since Confederate statues of John Hunt Morgan and John C. Breckinridge were removed from the front lawn of Lexington’s Old Courthouse. The move followed legal battles that were ultimately settled by then Kentucky Attorney General Andy Beshear. Within hours of the decision, the statues were down.
WKYT 27
Jack Givens, Cameron Mills give UK Sports Network new voices
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - When the Kentucky men’s basketball team returns to action in November, some familiar voices will be heard on the airways. Jack “Goose” Givens will join Tom Leach on the game broadcast, while Cameron Mills will appear on the pregame show as an analyst.
4 Great Seafood Places in Kentucky
Do you love eating seafood? Do you also happen to live in Kentucky? If your answer was positive to both questions then there is a list of four fantastic seafood restaurants in Kentucky that are highly-praised by both travellers and local people for their absolutely tasty food but also for their service and amazing atmosphere.
Georgetown, October 15 High School 🏈 Game Notice
UK associate athletics director arrested for DUI
LEXINGTON, Ky. — A member of Kentucky basketball coach John Calipari's staff has been charged with DUI. Lexington Police said Chris Woolard was found on Monday in his car, which was resting on the sidewalk next to a fence still in gear. Police said Woolard was covered in vomit...
wdrb.com
Lexington priest gifts Kentucky-made shoes to Pope Francis
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Pope Francis has a new pair of kicks from Kentucky. Rev. Jim Sichko, from Lexington, gifted the pope with new shoes while he was in Rome. The shoes were made in Lexington at True Blue Customs. Sichko used to serve at a church in Richmond, Kentucky,...
Dix Dam: A Daniel Boone-sparked idea powers Kentucky communities for nearly 100 years
Historical review of Dix Dam in Central Kentucky
247Sports
