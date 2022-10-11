ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
L.A. Mayoral Candidate Corrects Moderator Calling Him White: ‘I’m Italian’

American real estate billionaire Rick Caruso awkwardly corrected a moderator during L.A.’s final mayoral debate after she called him white. Caruso, who is running as a Democrat in the 2022 mayoral election, was debating against fellow Democratic candidate Rep. Karen Bass when journalist Dunia Elvir said: “The next mayor of Los Angeles will be either an African-American woman or a white man.” Caruso quickly followed up with, “I’m Italian.” Elvir responded: “Italian-American.” Caruso, still firing back, replied: “That’s Latin, thank you.” Caruso then said he felt “connected” to the Latino community, but “quite frankly, my job is to connect with every community.” Reacting the tweet, writer Nick Jack Pappas wrote: “Can’t wait for Rick Caruso to claim Columbus was a Latino immigrant.”“The next mayor of Los Angeles will be either an African-American woman or a white man.”Rick Caruso: “…I’m Italian. That’s Latin, thank you.” pic.twitter.com/PMSImugONP— philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) October 12, 2022 Read it at NBC
Daily Mail

LA City Council member Nury Martinez also ranted about Jewish colleagues in leaked racist audio where she called colleague's black son a 'little monkey'

LA City Council member Nury Martinez also ranted about Jewish colleagues in the racist audio where she described a colleague's black son as a 'little monkey' and said of Los Angeles District Attorney George Gascon: 'F*** that guy, he's with the blacks.'. A new portion of the incriminating recording from...
The Independent

Billionaire candidate for LA mayor claims he’s not white because he’s Italian: ‘Had to make it known he’s spicy white’

Rick Caruso, a billionaire running to be the next mayor of Los Angeles, California, appeared to reject the idea that he’s white because he’s Italian. During the final debate between Mr Caruso and Representative Karen Bass, both Democrats, journalist Dunia Elvir said that “the next mayor of Los Angeles will be either an African-American woman or a white man”. The real estate magnate was quick to respond, saying “I’m Italian”. “Italian-American,” Ms Elvir said. “That’s Latin, thank you,” Mr Caruso added. The billionaire went on to say that he felt a connection to the Latino population, but added that...
SFGate

California expands largest US illegal pot eradication effort

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — With California's four-year-old legal marijuana market in disarray, the state's top prosecutor said Tuesday that he will try a new broader approach to disrupting illegal pot farms that undercut the legal economy and sow widespread environmental damage. The state will expand its nearly four-decade multi-agency...
KTLA

President Biden has full day planned in Los Angeles Thursday

President Joe Biden spent part of Thursday morning touring an L.A. Metro construction site, just one stop on his two day visit to Los Angeles. “We expect to see nearly 80,000 more riders on the Metro every day, thanks to the Purple Line extension,” Biden said at the event. “It’s going to effect pollution in […]
