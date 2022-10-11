Read full article on original website
Related
Nury Martinez also makes crude comments about Jews and Armenians in leaked audio
In the same audio clip in which she disparages Black people and Oaxacans, Nury Martinez insults Jews and Armenians too.
L.A. Mayoral Candidate Corrects Moderator Calling Him White: ‘I’m Italian’
American real estate billionaire Rick Caruso awkwardly corrected a moderator during L.A.’s final mayoral debate after she called him white. Caruso, who is running as a Democrat in the 2022 mayoral election, was debating against fellow Democratic candidate Rep. Karen Bass when journalist Dunia Elvir said: “The next mayor of Los Angeles will be either an African-American woman or a white man.” Caruso quickly followed up with, “I’m Italian.” Elvir responded: “Italian-American.” Caruso, still firing back, replied: “That’s Latin, thank you.” Caruso then said he felt “connected” to the Latino community, but “quite frankly, my job is to connect with every community.” Reacting the tweet, writer Nick Jack Pappas wrote: “Can’t wait for Rick Caruso to claim Columbus was a Latino immigrant.”“The next mayor of Los Angeles will be either an African-American woman or a white man.”Rick Caruso: “…I’m Italian. That’s Latin, thank you.” pic.twitter.com/PMSImugONP— philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) October 12, 2022 Read it at NBC
LA City Council member Nury Martinez also ranted about Jewish colleagues in leaked racist audio where she called colleague's black son a 'little monkey'
LA City Council member Nury Martinez also ranted about Jewish colleagues in the racist audio where she described a colleague's black son as a 'little monkey' and said of Los Angeles District Attorney George Gascon: 'F*** that guy, he's with the blacks.'. A new portion of the incriminating recording from...
Behind the bombshells: How the LA Times used secret recordings to expose racism at the highest levels of city government
Last Thursday, at precisely 5:29pm Pacific Time, a mysterious Twitter account with the handle @LAunionLaundry posted secretly taped audio of now-former Los Angeles County Federation of Labor chief Ron Herrera. The account tagged two reporters at the Los Angeles Times, as well as the newspaper's politics account.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Billionaire candidate for LA mayor claims he’s not white because he’s Italian: ‘Had to make it known he’s spicy white’
Rick Caruso, a billionaire running to be the next mayor of Los Angeles, California, appeared to reject the idea that he’s white because he’s Italian. During the final debate between Mr Caruso and Representative Karen Bass, both Democrats, journalist Dunia Elvir said that “the next mayor of Los Angeles will be either an African-American woman or a white man”. The real estate magnate was quick to respond, saying “I’m Italian”. “Italian-American,” Ms Elvir said. “That’s Latin, thank you,” Mr Caruso added. The billionaire went on to say that he felt a connection to the Latino population, but added that...
Ketanji Brown Jackson questions controversial California bacon law
Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson had sharp questions for lawyers defending California's "bacon law."
Racist remarks could spell trouble for LA political maps
LOS ANGELES (AP) — The effort by three Latino politicians to maximize their influence in Los Angeles backfired after a leaked recording of their meeting exposed crude and, at times, racist banter that has already led to one city councilmember’s resignation and could have broader legal and political consequences.
SFGate
California expands largest US illegal pot eradication effort
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — With California's four-year-old legal marijuana market in disarray, the state's top prosecutor said Tuesday that he will try a new broader approach to disrupting illegal pot farms that undercut the legal economy and sow widespread environmental damage. The state will expand its nearly four-decade multi-agency...
RELATED PEOPLE
President Biden has full day planned in Los Angeles Thursday
President Joe Biden spent part of Thursday morning touring an L.A. Metro construction site, just one stop on his two day visit to Los Angeles. “We expect to see nearly 80,000 more riders on the Metro every day, thanks to the Purple Line extension,” Biden said at the event. “It’s going to effect pollution in […]
How L.A. City Hall became so corrupt: A recent history of bribes, kickbacks, scandal, leaks
The Los Angeles political world is no stranger to scandal. In fact, there have been so many it can be hard to keep them straight.
Mayorkas claims Republicans saying the border is 'open' is 'music to the smugglers' ears'
Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas waved off criticisms of his management of border security, saying he simply intends to continue doing his job.
In a Westside council race, a major landlord's $400,000 donation causes a stir
An increasingly fierce race for the City Council seat on L.A.'s Westside features a fight over a $400,000 donation by the owner of a high-rise apartment complex.
Comments / 0