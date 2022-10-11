ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Joe Biden Calls On Los Angeles Officials Involved In Racist Remarks To Resign

By Sebastian Murdock
HuffPost
HuffPost
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VKz3B_0iV48Yam00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3eHk2L_0iV48Yam00 Latora Green and others protest in front of Los Angeles City Hall on Oct. 11, 2022, calling for the resignation of Los Angeles City Councilmembers Nury Martinez, Kevin de León and Gil Cedillo.  (Photo: Gary Coronado via Getty Images)

President Joe Biden urged Los Angeles officials who were recorded making racist remarks to resign from their positions.

“He believes that they all should resign,” White House spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters on Tuesday.

Los Angeles City Council President Nury Martinez and three other Los Angeles officials were recorded mocking a colleague and his Black son and making other racist remarks. Councilmembers Gil Cedillo and Kevin de León participated in the conversation, along with Los Angeles County Federation of Labor President Ron Herrera.

In audio clips published Monday by the Los Angeles Times and Knock LA, Martinez can be heard derisively saying that fellow city councilmember Mike Bonin, who is white but has a Black child, “thinks he’s fucking Black.”

Martinez also attacked Bonin’s child, saying he “needs a beat-down” and comparing the child to a monkey. De León responded by comparing Bonin’s handling of his son to Martinez carrying a luxury handbag.

In a separate recording that also involved Cedillo, Martinez called Indigenous Mexicans “ugly.”

While Martinez announced her resignation from her leadership post on Monday, she has so far declined to resign from her City Council position, instead taking a “leave of absence” from the council. Herrera also resigned from his leadership position, the Los Angeles Times reported .

“The language that was used and tolerated during that conversation was unacceptable and it was appalling,” Jean-Pierre said Tuesday. “They should all step down.”

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

Comments / 15

Susan Gaytan
3d ago

they shouldn't even get a chance to resign, they should all get fired. what an embarrassment to their cultures

Reply(1)
10
Martha Quintana
3d ago

Fire them all….and fix that wig lady, it looks horrible!!!

Reply
8
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KRON4 News

Councilmen Cedillo, de León resist resignation in racism scandal

Two Los Angeles City Council members are resisting overwhelming calls for them to resign Thursday after a recording surfaced of them involved in a secret meeting last year about redistricting tactics in which crude and racist remarks were made. Gil Cedillo and Kevin de León have issued no statements since Nury Martinez, who made remarks […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
RadarOnline

Leah Remini Blasts L.A. Politician Mitch O'Farrell Over Scientology Ties, Says It's 'Sick & Unacceptable' In Scathing Twitter Rant

Leah Remini called out councilmember Mitch O'Farrell for his ties to the church of Scientology in a series of scathing tweets, RadarOnline.com has discovered.The King of Queens star took to Twitter with a call to action on Thursday, noting that many of her followers may wonder "why isn't anyone doing anything about Scientology?""Here's your chance to make a difference," Remini wrote. "In this photo, on the left, you have Scientology exec Shane Woodruff who was my 'handler' when I was a Scientologist and LA City Councilman @mitchofarrell." Remini said that in the 2014 portrait she re-posted, O'Farrell was presenting a...
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Society
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Society
Local
California Government
Los Angeles, CA
Government
HeySoCal

Dozens protest outside office of embattled LA Councilman de León

Among the two-dozen protesters who showed up outside Los Angeles City Councilman Kevin de León’s El Sereno offices Thursday was Melina Abdullah, his former teacher. De León is under widespread pressure to resign for his participation in a recorded conversation from 2021 involving four elected officials that included a series of racist remarks and discussions over redistricting. Two of them — former Council President Nury Martinez and former LA County Federation of Labor Ron Herrera — have resigned, but de León and fellow councilman Gil Cedillo have resisted the growing calls.
LOS ANGELES, CA
2urbangirls.com

Karen Bass caught misrepresenting the truth about her USC application

Karen Bass is digging herself a deeper hole after releasing a document which she alleged was her application for a graduate at the USC school for social work that is attached to an ongoing federal probe of Los Angeles Councilman Mark Ridley-Thomas. The document wasn’t signed and wasn’t for a graduate degree. Did she not think folks were gonna investigate it?
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nury Martinez
Person
Gil Cedillo
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Mike Bonin
The Associated Press

Los Angeles Council president resigns after racist remarks

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The president of the Los Angeles City Council resigned from the post Monday after she was heard making racist comments and other coarse remarks in a leaked recording of a conversation with other Latino leaders. Council President Nury Martinez issued an apology and expressed shame. “In the end, it is not my apologies that matter most; it will be the actions I take from this day forward. I hope that you will give me the opportunity to make amends,” she said in a statement. “Therefore, effective immediately I am resigning as President of the Los Angeles City Council.” The statement did not say she would resign her council seat. There was no immediate response to a call and email sent to her office.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Councilman Mike Bonin tearfully addresses enraged crowd at LA City Council meeting

Los Angeles City Councilman Mike Bonin addressed a large crowd gathered inside of Los Angeles City Council chambers on Tuesday, emotionally calling for the resignation of his counterparts who targeted his Black adopted son in a series of racist comments leaked to the public over the weekend. The meeting, scheduled to begin at 10 a.m., was blocked from beginning on schedule as hundreds of protestors gathered both inside and outside of LA City Hall to express their outrage over the scandal. On Sunday, The Los Angeles Times released audio recording of Council President Nury Martinez, Councilmen Kevin de León and Gil Cedillo...
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Los Angeles City Council#Black Child#Racial Injustice#Politics Federal#Racism#Politics Whitehouse#Racial Issues#The Los Angeles Times#Indigenous Mexicans
TheDailyBeast

L.A. Mayoral Candidate Corrects Moderator Calling Him White: ‘I’m Italian’

American real estate billionaire Rick Caruso awkwardly corrected a moderator during L.A.’s final mayoral debate after she called him white. Caruso, who is running as a Democrat in the 2022 mayoral election, was debating against fellow Democratic candidate Rep. Karen Bass when journalist Dunia Elvir said: “The next mayor of Los Angeles will be either an African-American woman or a white man.” Caruso quickly followed up with, “I’m Italian.” Elvir responded: “Italian-American.” Caruso, still firing back, replied: “That’s Latin, thank you.” Caruso then said he felt “connected” to the Latino community, but “quite frankly, my job is to connect with every community.” Reacting the tweet, writer Nick Jack Pappas wrote: “Can’t wait for Rick Caruso to claim Columbus was a Latino immigrant.”“The next mayor of Los Angeles will be either an African-American woman or a white man.”Rick Caruso: “…I’m Italian. That’s Latin, thank you.” pic.twitter.com/PMSImugONP— philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) October 12, 2022 Read it at NBC
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

Labor union president resigns following leaked recording of racist conversation: Reports

Ron Herrera, President of the Los Angeles County Federation of Labor, and one of four people heard on leaked audio recordings during a 2021 meeting in which several high-ranking political leaders participated in mocking colleagues and making racist comments about a councilman’s son, has resigned from his position as the union’s president. The Los Angeles […]
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
citywatchla.com

Kevin De Leon - Time to Go

He was the first Latino leader of the California State Senate in 130 years, and represents the 14th District as a Los Angeles City Councilmember. Kevin has fought his whole career for the values his immigrant mother instilled in him from a young age.” -From Kevin De Leon’s Website.
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
White House
HuffPost

HuffPost

174K+
Followers
10K+
Post
82M+
Views
ABOUT

We report with empathy and put people at the heart of every story.

 https://www.huffpost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy