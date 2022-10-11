ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jury selection begins for trial of Paterson man charged in NYC bike path attack

By LARRY NEUMEISTER
The Bergen Record
 3 days ago

NEW YORK (AP) — A judge began questioning a few of the hundreds of prospective jurors summoned Tuesday for the trial of a man charged with killing eight people on a New York City bike path in a terror attack five years ago.

Sayfullo Saipov, 34, of Paterson, has pleaded not guilty to charges that are eligible for the death penalty. He was not in the courtroom for the start of the weekslong process of jury selection.

The government has not yet said whether it will seek the death penalty if Saipov, an immigrant from Uzbekistan, is convicted on terrorism charges.

He was charged with driving a truck into people on a bike path near the Hudson River in lower Manhattan on Oct. 31, 2017.

Saipov emerged from a truck to strike pedestrians with a pellet gun and a paintball gun and shout an Arabic phrase, "Allahu Akbar," meaning "God is great," authorities said. He was shot by a police officer and arrested along the West Side Highway.

One of the eight victims was Darren Drake of New Milford , who was mowed down while riding his bicycle during a brief fitness break from his job near the World Trade Center.

At a June 2018 court appearance, Saipov said through an interpreter that he cared about Allah and the holy war being waged by the Islamic State group.

Previous coverage: Defendant in New York terror attack that killed eight people speaks out in court

U.S. District Judge Vernon S. Broderick told potential jurors that if they are chosen, they won't return for opening statements until late October or early November. The trial could last until the end of January, he said.

Initially, he is questioning about 15 possible jurors a day among over 700 who filled out questionnaires in August. Some questions Tuesday focused on answers some jurors had given to questions about the death penalty.

One woman, for instance, said she doesn't believe in the death penalty, but that she would keep an open mind and make decisions based on the evidence and the facts.

"Personally, I don't believe in it, but if I have to make a decision, I will," she said.

Saipov came to the U.S. legally in 2010 from Uzbekistan, where officials say he had no history of trouble with the law. He first lived in Ohio, where he was a commercial truck driver, and then in Florida. At the time of his arrest, he was living in New Jersey with his wife and children and working as an Uber driver.

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: Jury selection begins for trial of Paterson man charged in NYC bike path attack

