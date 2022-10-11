Headwinds haunt housing

Hey, y'all! Welcome to the inaugural Real Estate with Richard Mize weekly newsletter! Hold on to your hats!

Just about every time I've done something important for the first time, it's turned out gloriously imperfect.

My very first byline? A student editor misspelled my name: Ric Mize. That was at the Connors Collegian, Connors State College in Warner, 40 years ago.

My first job in the media? I was a deejay at a little AM radio station in the Arkansas Ozarks. The announcer on before me, when his shift was ending, would promo me: "Up next: Rick Wise !" Also, gulp, 40 years ago.

My first engagement? Dang. Yet again, 40 years ago. She was spending every weekend on her uncle's pit crew at Tri-State Speedway at Pocola, and I couldn't handle it. It ended in a ring-throwing, dang near cop-callin' mutual meltdown in the parking lot at long-gone Eastern Heights Shopping Center in Muldrow.

And that, a shopping center, gets us to real estate. Before we get to the latest news, here's a fun story from a little while back about how three OKC-area shopping centers are still in business after a combined 250 years . One of them is Campus Corner in Norman. Maybe it'll spark some fond college memories for Sooner fans, who could use a laugh.

After such smooth sailing, home buyers, sellers face growing head winds

The housing market isn't what it used to be, even compared to just a few months ago. Soon, I'll ask experts for tips for sellers. Home sellers are usually buyers, too, and many of them probably feel stuck: Is a home with a mortgage at 3% or even less worth trading up for one with 7% or more?

In the meantime, what's a would-be home buyer to do now? The bad news is mortgage rates are so much higher . The good news is the inventory of homes for sale is rising , so there's more to choose from. What's a buyer to do? We asked five local Realtors for tips .

Housing starts take a plunge in OKC's topsy-turvy, rate-rattled market

Here are the latest construction stats from Dharma Inc.'s Builder Report: down, down, down.

Construction starts were down 36% month to month , from August, with 519 building permits issued, to September, with 332 permits.

Construction starts were down 30.7% year over year in September, with 479 permits that month last year, and 332 permits last month.
Construction starts were down 7.3% year over year through September, with 4,822 permits issued the first nine months of 2021, and 4,472 permits the first nine months of this year.

, with 479 permits that month last year, and 332 permits last month. Construction starts were down 7.3% year over year through September , with 4,822 permits issued the first nine months of 2021, and 4,472 permits the first nine months of this year.

Here's the rest of the story: Construction of new homes in the OKC area falls hard this fall .

Heartland Payment Systems HQ sale spawns mild heart attacks

Heartland Payment Systems isn't going anywhere. Not leaving downtown. Not taking any jobs. News of the nearly $50 million sale of Heartland's new office building at 616 N Broadway had a few people freaking out, thinking a move was afoot.

Nope. The seven-story 111,503-square-foot, Class A building was a build-to-suit lease project for Heartland from the start − with Heartland as the only tenant, not the owner.

Here's the rest of the story, plus some more commercial property transactions: Heartland Payment Systems headquarters in downtown OKC sells for nearly $50M .

A haunted house is one thing; a haunted mansion is another

Did you know the Governor's Mansion is supposed to be haunted? And the Overholser Mansion? And that Hatchet House on "Scary" Carey Place?

That's what they say. Whether you believe, you want to believe, or you think there ain't no haints in these parts or any other, here's a little seasonal fun from my twisted mind with a little help from Daisy Creager, a colleague of mine at The Oklahoman .

Boo! Ghost hunters believe these famous homes of Oklahoma City are really haunted. Do you agree?

Cushing will be gushing with its own housing boom if it gets refinery

Finally, my friend and colleague Steve Lackmeyer had an energy story the other day out of Cushing, "the pipeline crossroads of the world," that will be a real estate story if fortune comes Cushing's way:

"Cushing is one of two sites competing for a $5.6 billion “next generation” refinery that, if built, would be one the country’s largest, processing 250,000 barrels of light crude daily. ...

"The operation, the first major refinery to be built in 40 years, will feature several green energy features that will include use of solar power and recycled water and cut 90% of emissions associated with existing refineries."

It would mean 1,250 employees for three years during construction, then more than 400 permanent workers. In Cushing. Population 8,200.

If they land it, it will spark further commercial development, including houses and-or apartments. Unless people like driving to work from Stillwater, 25 miles away (not too bad), or Tulsa (50 miles), or Oklahoma City (70 miles).

Here's the rest of Steve's story: "'Biggest thing ... since the late 1980s.' Cushing is one of 2 finalists for $5.6B refinery."

Coming up: See $1 million+ homes in Rivendell and raise $ for charity

The Gallery of Homes at Rivendell is this Saturday through Oct. 30 at Rivendell , longtime south OKC developer P.B. Odom III ’s flagship neighborhood at SW 131 and S May, Seven $1 million+ homes on one street will be open for touring along with other family-friendly events.

The money raised will go to two small nonprofits, The Sparrow Project and Moore Faith Medical Clinic . Homebuilders are C.A. McCarty Construction, Denali Homes, Huffman Custom Homes, Manchester Green Homes, Mashburn Faires Homes, Stonewall Homes and Tatum Custom Homes. Each home is between 3,700 and 4,300 square feet and all finished homes will be fully furnished.

Over the years, the Gallery of Homes at Rivendell has raised more than $360,000 for Oklahoma City nonprofit organizations. Tickets are $10, with kids 12 and under admitted for free. Buy tickets here: Buy tickets here: www.GalleryOfHomesAtRivendell.com .

Talk to me. What glorious imperfections did you see? What's coming up?

Dear reader: Thanks for reading this far! How'd we do this first time out? What's coming up that I need to know about?

I heard a radio station in Texas air a promo once that said something like: "KTEX-AM: Without you, we'd be playing music for a bunch of cows." Well, without you, dear reader, I'd be writing for my cat, Sir Linus (Waylon) "Boy Boy" of Advent , I guess.

Email me at rmize@oklahoman.com.

Senior Business Writer Richard Mize has covered housing, construction, commercial real estate and related topics for the newspaper and Oklahoman.com since 1999.

