Ontario's Adkins makes history, Lady Lex returns to state golf tournament

By Jake Furr, Mansfield News Journal
BOWLING GREEN — Ontario senior Brooklynn Adkins made the turn at Stone Ridge Golf Club feeling a bit defeated.

She shot an 8-over 44 on the back nine on a windy day at the links-style course, but what she felt worse about was where she was mentally. With golf being such a mental sport, Adkins knew she was losing the game between the ears. She was worried about how far back she was in the individual scoring, what her place might be in the overall standings and how much ground she would have to make up going into the final nine of the Division I girls golf district tournament.

That was when Ontario coach Mike Ellis rolled up on his cart and had a little chat with his talented golfer. It was a chat that Adkins wouldn't have accepted two years ago as a youngster, but as a seasoned veteran she listened.

"It was almost just a self-check," Ellis said. "Her skill level is extremely high and I knew she could play better so it was just about getting her emotions in check. She shot a 44 on the back and I just told her everyone was struggling, adjust to the wind and go have fun and play. That is what she did. She stopped worrying about a bad hole and went out and had a 39 on the front. That is pretty good."

Adkins responded with her 3-over 39 on the front nine to finish with an 83, tying her for the third-best score of the round and the second-best score of a golfer not on a qualifying team, making her the first-ever state golf qualifier in Ontario High School history.

The Division I girls golf state tournament with be Oct. 21 and 22 at OSU's Gray Course.

"It was definitely the goal," Adkins said. "I didn't think I was going to do it because my first nine was not as strong as I wanted it to be, but my coach told me all the other scores were just like mine and I just had to keep going. So I just flipped it on."

Adkins finished behind overall medalist Sydney Deal of Perrysburg, who went low with a 67, and Toledo St. Ursula Academy's Payton Donnelly, who carded an 82. Adkins tied Lexington's Tyrnity Wolfe with an 83, but as St. Ursula and Lexington both qualified as teams, Adkins grabbed the final individual qualifying spot from the district tournament that only allowed two teams and two individuals not on a qualifying team to move on to the state tournament next week.

And it was all because of her maturity and ability to mentally rebound from a tough first nine holes.

"She has come a long way since I started coaching her in her sophomore year," Ellis said of Adkins. "Her sophomore year, I couldn't even talk to her. She has worked so hard on the mental game the last two years, and over that time she started off slow at the beginning of the season and ended up playing her best golf at the end of the year, the perfect time."

Adkins began her round out well with three straight pars before getting on a bogey streak. On holes 13-18, she had two double-bogeys and four bogeys before making the turn. On the front, she was even through five holes thanks to a birdie on No. 4 before cruising to a 39.

"I just knew I had to get this done," she said. "I wanted to go to state so bad with it being my senior year, so I just had to get it done. I am looking forward to the experience, honestly. Just going out to Ohio State and playing will be an amazing experience."

Adkins will wait for her tee time on The Ohio State University's Gray Course next week. It will be her first state tournament round after narrowly missing out on last year's tournament after shooting an 82. The failure ignited a fire in Adkins, who spent all summer playing in tournaments and preparing for her final season.

"It feels relieving because I have put in the hours every day to get better and it is all paying off right now," she said.

Lady Lex makes first trip as a team since 2014

The Lexington girls team was standing by the 18th green at Stone Ridge Golf Club anxiously waiting for the final group to come in. The Lady Lex golfers were watching the live scoreboard on the OHSAA Golf App and saw they had a sizeable lead over Ohio Cardinal Conference rival Ashland, but they were far from comfortable.

As soon as the final putt sank, they let out a sigh of relief. They ended up taking second overall behind St. Ursula Academy (339) with a team score of 351 to grab the final qualifying spot.

"It is great for them as the three seniors," Lexington coach Mike Kathrein said. "Two of them have played varsity since their freshman years and have put in the work. Trynity (Wolfe) has been playing so well of late and Darcie (Reinhart) shot one of her best rounds of the year today for a great fourth score. Maddy (Hager) and Hannah (Smith) had great rounds, so it was a total team effort. We didn't have anyone super low, just four well-rounded scores, and that was enough."

Lady Lex was balanced from top to bottom and it was that consistency that helped them move on to state. Wolfe led the way with a 41-42-83 while Smith carded a 46-41-87, Hager chipped in a 43-45-88 and Reinhart added a nice fourth score with a 49-44-93.

"We are all really, super excited, especially me, Maddy and Hannah with this being our senior year," Wolfe said. "We have been very close the past three years and now we are finally getting out. It is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity and we can't wait."

Wolfe played as the No. 2 golfer for Lexington, which has shown the ability to have any one golfer shoot the lowest round of the day for the team and it is rarely the same one from week to week. Egos have been pushed aside for the betterment of the team, and that is why it is headed to state.

"We have all improved so much since last year, and this year we became closer as a team and started to trust each other a lot more," Wolfe said. "It takes a lot of trust and we just accept what our score is on any given day is what it is."

Wolfe's 83 was tied for the third-lowest score of the tournament while Smith tied for 11th, Hager tied for 13th and Reinhart had the 27th-best score. Emily Asher's 118 was the drop score.

Lady Lex is headed to the state tournament for the first time since 2014 as a team and even though there have been three individuals since then, no current Lady Lex player knows the pressure of playing at state.

And they don't care.

"It is going to be a challenge," Wolfe said. "I have been to that course before and it is difficult, but I think we are all going to go out and have some fun. With this being my senior year, I am very happy we got this far."

Kathrein agreed.

"It is a great experience for the girls," he said. "We are playing with house money right now. We will be realistic about our chances playing against New Albany, Jerome, Centerville and Mason. We will just go have fun and not worry about scores too much, because experiences like this do not come around very often."

Other results

Ashland finished in third place with a team score of 360, just nine strokes off second place and the final qualifying spot. Emma Packard shot an 84 while Lydia Wells and Makaree Chapman carded matching 91s, Elleni Miller had a 94 and Kyah Huckleberry rounded out the day with a 100.

Ontario was ninth as a team after becoming the first district-qualifying girls golf team in school history. The Warriors shot a 422 for the day. Behind Adkins was Anzaya Estep with a 105, followed by Brooklynn Black (116), Joslynne Frazier (118) and Delaney Moritz (124).

The Division I girls golf state tournament with be Oct. 21 and 22 at OSU's Gray Course.

