ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mansfield, OH

Iron Pony Motorsports reportedly interested in opening store on Miracle Mile

By Lou Whitmire, Mansfield News Journal
Mansfield News Journal
Mansfield News Journal
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WRV1O_0iV48Hpf00

The Miracle Mile could be getting an Iron Pony Motorsports store.

Iron Pony Motorsports of Westerville is interested in rehabbing the old Kingsgate Cinema and the former JCPenney building on Park Avenue West, according to the property's current owners.

Eric Elizondo, senior vice president of operations for Skilken Gold Real Estate, told members of Mansfield Planning Commission on Tuesday that the Ohio powersports retailer is interested in developing the property that had been facing demolition.

Iron Pony sells motorcycles, ATVs, scooters, electric bikes and various other vehicles as well as vehicle parts and accessories and riding apparel. The company's retail store in Westerville has more than 133,000 square feet of display space and sells numerous powersports brands including Ducati, Honda, India, Kawasaki, Slingshot, Triumph and Yamaha.

The Richland County Land Bank last week made a motion to write a letter to Skilken Gold Real Estate Properties that the land bank board is not in support of any money or grants to finance demolition of any of the former Kingsgate Cinema building along the Miracle Mile.

Skilken Gold granted 6-month extension in May

The former Kingsgate Cinema building on Park Avenue West has been ordered for demolition by the Mansfield Building and Codes Office.

On May 26, Skilken Gold was granted a six-month extension by the Mansfield Planning Commission on its demolition order of the cinema; that extension has two months remaining.

Elizondo came before the planning commission Tuesday to ask for another extension on the demolition but planning commission members decided to hold off until its Nov. 22 meeting to hear more about the timeline and hear from Iron Pony president and CEO Chris Jones.

Iron Pony Motorsports Group of Westerville already has an outlet in Mansfield, purchasing McCune Cycle World at 327 Ashland Road in 2016.

Elizondo said Jones plans to spend $2 million to rehab the former cinema and the former JCPenney building, at 1290 and 1300 Park Avenue West. Elizondo said he did not know if Iron Pony would move from its Ashland Road site to Park Avenue West.

Time sought to close the deal, rehab the building

He said 30 to 60 days are needed yet to get the deal done.

"Say we get a deal in the works by February or March, we still have a year of construction," Elizondo said.

Elizondo said Skilken Gold will get someone from Iron Pony to speak before the planning commission and provide more information on Nov. 22.

Mansfield Mayor Tim Theaker said the demolition order stays in force for any new owners.

Richland County Commissioner Tony Vero addressed the planning commission, saying Skilken Gold has had the property since 1984 and there comes a time when an owner has to get moving.

Vero asked the commission to be mindful, saying he doesn't feel from the position that he's in that an extension is warranted at this time because they're 60 days out

"I respect your position and decision you make and I just ask that the timeline stay in place to create the sense of urgency. Twenty to 30 years is a long time for our busiest thoroughfare," he said.

Iron Pony plans to invest millions in new facility

After the meeting, Elizondo said Iron Pony plans to spend millions of dollars in its investment and make the shopping center more vibrant. He said 90 days is needed to close the deal.

In May, Mansfield's building and codes manager, Marc Milliron, said the former movie theater was ordered demolished after an April 28 inspection that found excessive mold and failed heating, plumbing and electrical systems in the building, which does not have a sprinkler system.

The former JCPenney building, directly to the east of the former theater, was also inspected April 28 and did not warrant any type of demolition or condemnation orders, Milliron said at the time.

Lwhitmir@gannett.com

419-521-7223

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC4 Columbus

Two multifamily developments totaling nearly 550 units proposed in Gahanna

GAHANNA, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — A pair of multifamily housing developments totaling nearly 550 units have been proposed in Gahanna. Two separate projects, one by Columbus developer Casto and the other by Gahanna developer The Stonehenge Company, would bring new residential developments to the city. The Stonehedge development, dubbed Project Morse Road 14, is […]
GAHANNA, OH
daltonkidronnews.com

Multiple departments respond to ceiling fire at Shady Lawn

DALTON. Multiple departments responded to a call Friday night about a possible structure fire at Shady Lawn nursing home. East Wayne Fire district, Orrville, Paint Township Mt. Eaton and others responded to the call. A faulty bathroom lamp/heater was found to be the issue, according to a post on EWFD’s Facebook page.
DALTON, OH
Outdoor Life

Crossbow Hunter Tags 240-Inch Buck, One of the Biggest in Ohio Buckmasters Records

A hunter in Ashland County, Ohio, tagged the trophy of a lifetime last weekend while hunting with his crossbow on private land. After killing the buck on Oct. 8, Abraham Yoder had it scored by Daryl Miller, a certified Buckmasters scorer who lives roughly an hour away from Yoder in Baltic. Miller gave the deer a final score of 239 and 7/8 inches. With a total of 29 scoreable points and some seriously heavy mass, he says it could be the biggest rack he’s ever come across. With that score, it’d be the fourth biggest Ohio buck taken in the Buckmasters records.
ASHLAND COUNTY, OH
WHIO Dayton

Honda announces EV battery plant in Ohio; $700M invested into EV assembly at current plants

COLUMBUS — Honda officials announced Tuesday that the company will be investing $4.2 billion into electric vehicle (EV) production in Ohio, including a new EV battery plant. Officials announced a $700 million investment at three existing plants, including its Anna Engine Plant in Shelby County, East Liberty Auto Plant in Logan County and Marysville Auto Plant in Union County. The money will retool the plants for EV production and create just over 300 new jobs.
OHIO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Local
Ohio Sports
City
Westerville, OH
Mansfield, OH
Sports
City
Mansfield, OH
whbc.com

No Major Changes Soon in I-77/Route 30 Construction Zone

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Thinking the barriers will be coming down soon in the I-77/Route 30 project?. Even though the $56.2 million project is ahead of schedule, that Northbound 77 traffic split will remain in place through the Winter and into next construction season. But 77...
CANTON, OH
13abc.com

Columbus Ave. remains closed, train traffic resumes after Sandusky train derailment

SANDUSKY, Ohio (WTVG) - Nearly a week after a train derailed in Sandusky, the Columbus Ave. is still closed but train traffic is back in motion. An update from the City of Sandusky on Friday said engineers found the railroad bridge is structurally sound, allowing train traffic to resume, but the underpass structure and storm water lift station need repairs before Columbus Ave. can be safely reopened to pedestrian and vehicular traffic. The city is asking drivers to avoid the barricaded area until further notice.
SANDUSKY, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Miracle Mile#Linus Business#Linus Store Info#Retail Store#Business Industry#Iron Pony Motorsports#Powersports#Ducati#Yamaha#The Land Bank Board#Codes Office
whbc.com

Affinity Building Sold Again

MASSILLON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The former Affinity Medical Center and a couple of affiliated properties in Massillon have changed hands again. They have been sold by MediShield Solutions for $590,000 to a Perry Township firm, according to records from the county auditor’s office. The Repository...
MASSILLON, OH
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Ohio

If you live in Ohio and you love eating burgers from time to time, I have put together a list of four amazing burger spots in Ohio that are known for serving absolutely delicious burgers made with fresh and high-quality ingredients.
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

Intel reportedly laying off thousands of workers

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (WCMH) — Intel plans to lay off employees across a number of divisions, potentially around the time it reports its quarterly earnings in October, Bloomberg News reported Tuesday. The computer chip-making company — which is in the early construction stages of a $20 billion semiconductor fabrication plant in New Albany — has […]
NEW ALBANY, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Honda
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Motorsports
Country
India
NewsBreak
Sports
Cleveland.com

Spirit Airlines is pulling out of Akron-Canton Airport after all

GREEN, Ohio – Spirit Airlines, which suspended service at the Akron-Canton Airport in June, won’t return to the airport after all, according to an airport official. Lisa Dalpiaz, vice president of marketing and air service development, said Spirit informed the airport late Wednesday that it would not resume service at the Summit County airport. Earlier on Wednesday, Dalpiaz told The Plain Dealer/cleveland.com that Spirit was merely postponing its return to the airport until May.
AKRON, OH
cleveland19.com

Two arrested in Summit County, car filled with possibly stolen items

SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Two people were arrested by Summit County deputies Sunday, with possibly stolen tools, coins and car converters recovered from their vehicle. According to the Summit County Sheriff’s Office, Joseph Lombardo, 30, and Mysteria Pugh, 35, both of Akron, were pulled over for a license plate violation.
SUMMIT COUNTY, OH
Mansfield News Journal

Mansfield News Journal

3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
451K+
Views
ABOUT

The Mansfield News Journal is the number one source for breaking news, sports, photos and videos in Mansfield, Richland County and Mid-Ohio

 http://mansfieldnewsjournal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy