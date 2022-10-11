ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado County, TX

Colorado county changes website to enhance cybersecurity

By CBSColorado.com Staff
 3 days ago

Colorado county changes website to enhance cybersecurity in wake of two hacks on state sites 00:34

October is national cybersecurity awareness month. Russian hackers recently targeted Colorado twice in about 10 days, according to national security investigators.

They first successfully took over the www.Colorado.gov website and most recently tried to hack the airport's website, but that one wasn't successful.

The group "killnet" has taken responsibility and the attacks are bringing up concerns and questions on how we can keep our infrastructure safe from future cyber attacks.

One Colorado county is changing its website to try and divert attacks.

Weld County is shifting from www.Weld-gov.com to www.Weld.gov .

They think this should improve the county's cybersecurity.

According to the U.S. General Services Administration's DotGov program , websites ending in ".gov" enjoy more security -- at least in theory -- because they're considered critical infrastructure in the eyes of the U.S. government.

