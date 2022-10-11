Read full article on original website
Jacob Herman Elmer Foss Jr.
Jacob “Jake” Foss, age 77 of Wheaton, Minnesota passed away Tuesday, October 11, 2022, at his residence in Wheaton, MN. Visitation for Jacob “Jake” Foss will be held Saturday, October 22, 2022, from 12:00 p.m. until 1:00 p.m. at Bainbridge Funeral Home in Wheaton, MN. Memorial...
1 dead following explosion in Clear Lake
DEUEL COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — One man is dead after an explosion northeast of Clear Lake. According to the Deuel County Sheriff’s Office, the explosion happened outside the Tech Ord building around 2 p.m. Monday. Officials say no one else was hurt in the incident. Tech Ord produces...
Briggs Library Associates – Annual Book Sale
Briggs Library Associates is sponsoring its annual book sale on the UMM campus at Oyate Hall in the Student Center. The sale will be on Thursday the 20st from noon to 7pm and on Friday the 21st from 10am to 5pm. There are over 8,000 books for sale, and you can’t beat the prices – $1.50 for hardcovers and $.50 for soft. Although there are many hidden gems in many categories, the collection this year is particularly strong in fiction, history, religion and spirituality, and cook books. So come and check out the great deals this Thursday and Friday at Oyate Hall at the U of M Morris.
Trucker hurt in rollover near Appleton
(Appleton MN-) A truck driver was hurt when his rig left Highway 119 in Lac Qui Parle County and rolled onto it's side early this morning. The state patrol says it happened around 1 a.m. on 119 near 340th Street, about 2 miles southwest of Appleton. 37-year-old Nicholas Wrobleski of Holloway was taken to the Appleton Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
