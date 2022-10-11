ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

Talking the Tropics With Mike: Karl forms over the Bay of Campeche

By Mike Buresh, Action News Jax
 3 days ago
Jacksonville, Fl. — The “Buresh Bottom Line”: Always be prepared!.....First Alert Hurricane Survival Guide... City of Jacksonville Preparedness Guide... Georgia Hurricane Guide.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KjQQV_0iV47OTT00

NO IMPACTS from Karl for Jacksonville/NE Fl./ SE Ga....

Recap on Julia:

Was upgraded from a tropical depression #13 Thu. night... then to tropical storm “Julia” Fri. morning... & to a hurricane Sat. evening followed by a landfall on the Nicaraguan coast early Sunday. Its “leftovers” - combined with a surface trough of low pressure - are meandering off the Pacific coast of Mexico with at least some potential for reorganization if the system manages to stay offshore.

If the disturbance develops & becomes a tropical storm, the storm would get a new name.

Meanwhile, “disturbed” weather - strong convection - continues over the Bay of Campeche (far SW Gulf of Mexico) & was upgraded to tropical storm “Karl” late Tue. afternoon. A fairly strong trough of low pressure will move into the Eastern U.S. later this week helping to push a seasonally strong cold front that will sweep across the Southeast U.S. & fairly deep into the Gulf & SW Atlantic by Fri./Sat. Forecast models - & the official NHC forecast - have recently shown that the disturbance may be missed by the upper level trough. So, the disturbance will likely meander - or drift westward - over the Bay of Campeche for a rather extended period of time. Shear looks to be fairly strong - not to mention proximity to land - in the longer term so the greatest window for development is in the short term with less than ideal conditions by the weekend into next week.... it would appear. All indications are that Karl will impact the upper north central coast of Mexico Thu. into Fri. If accurate, there will be few if any impacts to the U.S. gulf coast.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1H2LbB_0iV47OTT00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Q4Vgu_0iV47OTT00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vTx9U_0iV47OTT00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PEFqc_0iV47OTT00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Fj7H3_0iV47OTT00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tDb2k_0iV47OTT00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rZTOS_0iV47OTT00

Water vapor loop shows pockets of dry air (dark blue) across portions of the Atlantic Basin along with a lot of “swirls” (low pressure) - common as we get deeper into autumn:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TpQuE_0iV47OTT00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17Z6mX_0iV47OTT00

October origins:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oDUeC_0iV47OTT00

Averages below based on climatology for the Atlantic Basin through September. This season so far is well below avg.:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OpFqx_0iV47OTT00

Wind shear:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xgjuH_0iV47OTT00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ax8al_0iV47OTT00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RWhG6_0iV47OTT00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2K1Bii_0iV47OTT00

Saharan dust spreads west each year from Africa by the prevailing winds (from east to west over the Atlantic). Dry air - yellow/orange/red/pink. Widespread dust is indicative of dry air that can impede the development of tropical cyclones. However, sometimes “wanna’ be” waves will just wait until they get to the other side of - or away from - the plume then try to develop if other conditions are favorable. In my personal opinion, way too much is made about the presence of Saharan dust & how it relates to tropical cyclones. In any case, we’ve had several large dust plumes spread west to the Caribbean & Gulf with the peak of Saharan dust typically in June & July.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UPO5i_0iV47OTT00

2022 names..... “Lisa” is the next name on the Atlantic list (names are picked at random by the World Meteorological Organization... repeat every 6 years). Historic storms are retired [Florence & Michael in ’18... Dorian in ’19 & Laura, Eta & Iota in ‘20 & Ida in ‘21]). In fact, this year’s list of names is rather infamous with “Charley”, “Frances”, “Jeanne” & “Ivan” retired from the ‘04 list (all hit Fl.) & “Matthew” was retired in 2016. The WMO decided - beginning last year - that the Greek alphabet will be no longer used & instead there will be a supplemental list of names if the first list is exhausted (has only happened three times - 2005, 2020 & 2021). The naming of tropical cyclones began on a consistent basis in 1953. More on the history of naming tropical cyclones * here *.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TVzTB_0iV47OTT00

East Atlantic:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Mz1ae_0iV47OTT00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QaXNV_0iV47OTT00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DFDd3_0iV47OTT00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Yq9xK_0iV47OTT00

Mid & upper level wind shear (enemy of tropical cyclones) analysis (CIMMS). The red lines indicate strong shear:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SdnnL_0iV47OTT00

Water vapor imagery (dark blue indicates dry air):

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ViTAu_0iV47OTT00

Deep oceanic heat content over the Gulf, Caribbean & deep tropical Atlantic:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DqMYr_0iV47OTT00

Sea surface temp. anomalies:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18WZsa_0iV47OTT00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3eUyLw_0iV47OTT00

SE U.S. surface map:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3l2Sly_0iV47OTT00

Surface analysis centered on the tropical Atlantic:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DImes_0iV47OTT00

Surface analysis of the Gulf:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HPG2N_0iV47OTT00

Caribbean:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CwiZp_0iV47OTT00

GFS wave forecast at 48 & 72 hours (2 & 3 days):

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Ohtd6_0iV47OTT00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RW0sj_0iV47OTT00

Atlantic Basin wave period forecast for 24, 48 & 72 hours respectively:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36xYSD_0iV47OTT00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TRPjK_0iV47OTT00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DJhnM_0iV47OTT00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fkCQG_0iV47OTT00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3clERP_0iV47OTT00

Updated Atlantic seasonal forecast from early Aug. - NOAA & CSU:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xPaDP_0iV47OTT00

The East Pacific:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UdDzp_0iV47OTT00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Af8xn_0iV47OTT00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ekwk4_0iV47OTT00

West Pacific:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YVhGh_0iV47OTT00

Global tropical activity:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sqHMd_0iV47OTT00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jflRw_0iV47OTT00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3eODq9_0iV47OTT00

