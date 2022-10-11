ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Westminster, CO

Westminster police arrest Sheryl Salzbrenner in murder case

 3 days ago

Westminster police arrest Sheryl Salzbrenner in murder case

Westminster police arrested a homicide suspect wanted in a murder from last Friday. Officers rushed to the 8300 block of Church Ranch Boulevard on reports of a shooting.

Sheryl Salzbrenner Westminster Police

When they arrived they found a deceased adult female. Officers were quickly able to figure out that the suspect and the victim were known to each other and the suspect in the case, later identified as Sheryl Salzbrenner, was arrested late the next afternoon.

Salzbrenner remains in custody at the Jeffco Detention Facility on charges of first-degree murder.

The victim has not been identified.

1 dead, 1 arrested: shooting linked to extra-marital affair

A shooting on Friday that left one woman dead at a storage facility is believed to be part of a fight stemming from a romantic relationship. Sheryl Salzbrenner was arrested on Saturday by Westminster police. She's accused of shooting and killing Tanya Scowden. Scowden, 47, was the manager of the Storage Etc. self-storage facility and lived on the property. According to an arrest warrant and affidavit, Salzbrenner, 44, entered the main office and shot Scowden in the head, killing her.  Westminster detectives talked to several people at the facility and found out Scowden was in a relationship with Salzbrenner's estranged husband. Detectives used surveillance video to identify Salzbrenner and arrested her a day after the shooting. During the investigation on Friday, Cleo Wallace Academy and a nearby daycare facility were placed on secure lockdown as a precaution.Online court records show Salzbrenner is being held without bond at the Jeffco Detention Facility on charges of first-degree murder. A filing of charges is expected during a hearing on Oct. 14. 
