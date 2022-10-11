ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Cleveland.com

Cleveland.com

Josh Naylor shows guts and heart to lead Guardians past Yankees in ALDS Game 2

CLEVELAND, Ohio — If they ever decide to start measuring baseball championships in guts and heart rather than wins and losses, Josh Naylor could be a Hall of Famer. Naylor, who beat the odds and returned from a gruesome leg injury that ended his 2021 season, gutted out a playoff win against the Yankees on Friday with two hits and a run scored. It was painfully obvious to everybody in the park that his surgically repaired right leg is still not 100%, but while limping to the postgame interview room beneath Yankee Stadium, Naylor told reporters: “You just have to bite your tongue and go.”
Cleveland.com

Browns vs. Patriots: 3 things to watch and game picks

BEREA, Ohio -- The Browns host the Patriots on Sunday at FirstEnergy Stadium at 1 p.m. Both teams are 2-3 coming into the game and in need of a victory to get to .500. The Browns will be without two of their best defensive players in cornerback Denzel Ward and defensive end Jadeveon Clowney, both ruled out on Friday.
Cleveland.com

Cleveland.com

Hating the Yankees runs deep for Sen. Sherrod Brown

CLEVELAND, Ohio – For so many fans, there’s always been something about Cleveland beating the Yankees. A loss against New York on the diamond resonates a bit colder, a bit deeper, a bit longer than being on the losing side in games against other teams. But a win is sweeter, like a first kiss or watching a child succeed after not giving up.
Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.

