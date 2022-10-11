Read full article on original website
Guardians Terry Francona on Aaron Judge: “He looks dangerous to me.”
NEW YORK -- After the Guardians beat the Yankees, 4-2, in 10 innings on Friday, manager Terry Francona was asked if he knew why his pitchers have muffled power-hitter and AL MVP favorite Aaron Judge through the first two games of the ALDS. “I don’t mean to be rude, but...
Guardians announce RHP Cal Quantrill will start Game 4 of ALDS vs. Yankees
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Guardians right-hander Cal Quantrill will start Game 4 of the American League Division Series on full rest Sunday at Progressive Field. First pitch is scheduled for 7:07 p.m. Quantrill will be opposed by Yankees righty Gerrit Cole in a rematch of the series opener won by...
Emmanuel Clase works overtime in Guardians’ 4-2 ALDS win over Yankees in 10 innings
NEW YORK -- Terry Francona told closer Emmanuel Clase at the start of the postseason that not only would the ninth inning belong to him, but the eighth as well. Not sure if the 10th inning was mentioned in the conversation, but he threw that in there as well on a wild Friday afternoon at Yankee Stadium.
Amed Rosario’s solo home run ties ALDS Game 2 for Guardians against Yankees (Video)
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Amed Rosario’s solo home run in the fifth inning tied Game 2 of the American League Division Series between the Guardians and Yankees at 2-2. Rosario drove a fastball from New York starter Nestor Cortes 416 feet over the wall in center field for his first career postseason home run.
Croatian American Sports Hall of Fame to induct inaugural class
EASTLAKE, Ohio – The Croatian American Sports Hall of Fame will hold its inaugural Hall of Fame induction Sunday, Oct. 16, in Eastlake. The hall has been established to honor Croatian-Americans who have made their mark in sports. The event will be held at the American-Croatian Lodge. The hall...
Can the Guardians pull themselves together in New York? – Terry Pluto
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Talking to myself about the Guardians as they head into Game 2 of the best-of-five AL Division Series vs. the Yankees. The Guardians lost the opener 4-1 in Yankee Stadium Tuesday. QUESTION: Why do I keep thinking it’s over for the kids from Cleveland?
Watch Andrés Giménez drive in a run with a base hit against the Yankees in ALDS Game 2
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Andrés Giménez delivered Cleveland’s first hit of the postseason with a runner in scoring position Friday with an RBI single to right in the fourth inning of Game 2 of the American League Division Series at Yankee Stadium. Giménez pulled a breaking pitch...
Josh Naylor shows guts and heart to lead Guardians past Yankees in ALDS Game 2
CLEVELAND, Ohio — If they ever decide to start measuring baseball championships in guts and heart rather than wins and losses, Josh Naylor could be a Hall of Famer. Naylor, who beat the odds and returned from a gruesome leg injury that ended his 2021 season, gutted out a playoff win against the Yankees on Friday with two hits and a run scored. It was painfully obvious to everybody in the park that his surgically repaired right leg is still not 100%, but while limping to the postgame interview room beneath Yankee Stadium, Naylor told reporters: “You just have to bite your tongue and go.”
Browns vs. Patriots: 3 things to watch and game picks
BEREA, Ohio -- The Browns host the Patriots on Sunday at FirstEnergy Stadium at 1 p.m. Both teams are 2-3 coming into the game and in need of a victory to get to .500. The Browns will be without two of their best defensive players in cornerback Denzel Ward and defensive end Jadeveon Clowney, both ruled out on Friday.
Falling in love with playoff baseball, Cleveland Guardians style! – Terry Pluto
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Are you in love with this team yet?. I started to write, “How did the Guardians win this game?”. But I know the answer. So do you, if you’ve been enraptured by this remarkable Cleveland baseball summer. They won the game because this is how they’ve won games all year.
Guardians vs. Yankees Game 3 pitching matchup: RHP Triston McKenzie vs. RHP Luis Severino
NEW YORK -- Game 3 of the ALDS between the Guardians and Yankees is scheduled for Saturday at 7:37 p.m. at Progressive Field. The Guardians, who announced Friday that Game 3 is sellout and that Game 4 on Sunday is close, evened the best-of-five ALDS at one win apiece with 4-2 win in 10 innings over the Yankees on Friday at Yankee Stadium.
Hating the Yankees runs deep for Sen. Sherrod Brown
CLEVELAND, Ohio – For so many fans, there’s always been something about Cleveland beating the Yankees. A loss against New York on the diamond resonates a bit colder, a bit deeper, a bit longer than being on the losing side in games against other teams. But a win is sweeter, like a first kiss or watching a child succeed after not giving up.
