CLEVELAND, Ohio — If they ever decide to start measuring baseball championships in guts and heart rather than wins and losses, Josh Naylor could be a Hall of Famer. Naylor, who beat the odds and returned from a gruesome leg injury that ended his 2021 season, gutted out a playoff win against the Yankees on Friday with two hits and a run scored. It was painfully obvious to everybody in the park that his surgically repaired right leg is still not 100%, but while limping to the postgame interview room beneath Yankee Stadium, Naylor told reporters: “You just have to bite your tongue and go.”

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 19 HOURS AGO