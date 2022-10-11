Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Hairbanger's Ball at Konow's Corn Maze on 10/16Adrian HolmanHomer Glen, IL
Council Urges Mayor to Declare a State of EmergencyTom HandyChicago, IL
4 Great Steakhouses in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
Would you pay extra money to bypass the traffic in Chicago?Jennifer GeerChicago, IL
Chicago streets harbor lost stories: It’s time to update those tired old ghostly talesRoger MarshChicago, IL
Related
cwbchicago.com
Woman found shot inside a Loop high-rise apartment, CPD says
Chicago police are investigating after a woman was found shot in a Loop apartment on Friday afternoon. CPD responded to a high-rise residential building in the 200 block of West Van Buren around 1:03 p.m. after a 911 caller reported that his girlfriend had shot herself, according to a police statement and dispatch audio.
fox32chicago.com
Man found dead inside South Side Chicago home: police
CHICAGO - A man was found shot to death inside a home Thursday on Chicago's South Side. Around 5:15 p.m., police say the male victim was discovered unresponsive inside the residence in the 7100 block of South Lafayette Avenue in the Greater Grand Crossing neighborhood. The man had been shot...
fox32chicago.com
Person dies after being found shot in head on bench on Chicago's North Side
CHICAGO - A 13-year-old boy died shortly after being shot in the head in West Rogers Park Friday night. Police say a witness heard a "loud pop" and then saw multiple people running away around 9:50 p.m. in the 7000 block of North Sacramento. The witness then found an individual on a bench with a gunshot wound to the head.
fox32chicago.com
14-year-old boy found dead in Prospect Heights apartment
CHICAGO - A 14-year-old boy died after he was shot in his Prospect Heights apartment Friday afternoon. Prospect Heights police say the teen was shot and killed in an apartment in the 500 block of Piper Lane around 3:13 p.m. No further details were provided by police at this time.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Oak Park standoff: Armed person surrenders after reportedly barricaded for 18 hours, police say
An 18-hour standoff in Oak Park has been resolved, authorities said.
ABC7 Chicago
'An evil presence': Tow driver feared for his life as he drove woman police say dismembered landlord
CHICAGO -- Antonio Coria says he sensed "an evil presence" the night he believes he was almost murdered. He had been hired Monday to pick up Sandra Kolalou on the Northwest Side and bring her to Foster Beach, where her SUV needed to be towed. The night ended with Kolalou allegedly coming at him with a pocketknife and Coria fending her off with a stick.
Tenant charged after boarding house owner’s remains found in North Side freezer
CHICAGO — A woman has been charged after the remains of a boarding house owner were discovered in a North Side freezer Monday. Sandra Kolalou, 36, is charged with first-degree murder and concealment of a homicide in the death of Frances Walker, 69. On Monday at around 7 p.m., officers responded to the 5900 block […]
No bail for Chicago woman charged with killing landlord found dismembered in freezer
In the first floor kitchen freezer, police found a severed head, dismembered arms and dismembered legs. The victim's torso has not been found.
IN THIS ARTICLE
cwbchicago.com
Autopsy results for woman found in North Side freezer are still pending: medical examiner
The Cook County medical examiner’s autopsy of the remains found in a North Side boarding house’s freezer this week did not yield an immediate cause or manner of death, according to records released by the office on Wednesday afternoon. But officials publicly identified the woman for the first time as 59-year-old Francis Walker.
cwbchicago.com
Man gets 18 years for accidentally shooting youth activist to death in West Rogers Park
A 20-year-old Chicago man has been sentenced to 18 years in prison for accidentally shooting his friend, youth activist Caleb Reed, to death while firing at a car in West Rogers Park two years ago. Jurors found Genove Martin guilty of two counts of second-degree murder on September 9. Judge...
Mother Says Worker Injured Toddler Son at Downers Grove Daycare
A worker accused of injuring a toddler at a Downers Grove daycare was fired and the Illinois Department of Children and Family Services is investigating after the boy's mother captured some of what happened on her cell phone. During nap time last Friday, DeMecia Rhodes said she decided to check...
fox32chicago.com
Man with gunshot wounds shows up at West Side hospital
CHICAGO - A 39-year-old suffering from two gunshot wounds to the back walked into a hospital Thursday morning on Chicago's West Side. The man was reportedly shot in the back twice around 9 a.m. in the 3800 block of West Roosevelt Road, police said. He entered Mount Sinai Hospital where...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
cwbchicago.com
Gunman opens fire outside Lakeview restaurant after asking about man’s gang affiliation
Chicago police are investigating after a gunman fired shots at a man outside a Lakeview restaurant on Thursday evening. The victim, 29, was not injured. According to CPD, he was walking into a restaurant in the 3500 block of North Lincoln when someone yelled at him and fired shots at 11:57 p.m.
Man killed in South Shore shooting by suspect who came into apartment, Chicago police say
A 22-year-old man was killed after someone he didn't know came into the South Shore apartment he was in and shot him multiple times, Chicago police said.
cwbchicago.com
Shots fired, victim pistol-whipped during Uptown carjacking attempt
Carjackers fired shots and pistol-whipped a man in Uptown on Wednesday evening, Chicago police said, but the crew did not get away with the victim’s vehicle. The 35-year-old victim was taking items out of his Ford Escape in an alley behind the 5100 block of North Glenwood when two offenders approached him around 10:40 p.m.
Man robbed, punched in CTA Red Line attack, police say
Both offenders were able to escape.
West Ridge landlord's remains found in apartment, at Foster Beach after reported missing
Chicago police believe they have found the remains of a landlord of a West Ridge boarding house who was reported missing by one of her tenants.
Maywood police looking for man wanted in murder of 17-year-old
MAYWOOD, Ill. — Police are seeking a second suspect in the murder of a 17-year-old boy last month in Maywood. On Sept. 16, 17-year-old high school student Dyron Underwood was killed. Two weeks later on Sept. 30, police arrested Rigoberto Estrella, 32, of Melrose Park, for first-degree murder. Police...
North Chicago police custody death under investigation after man found dead in jail cell
A preliminary autopsy found that the 34-year-old man died of severe blood loss from a dialysis port.
Comments / 4