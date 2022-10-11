Celtics forward Danilo Gallinari back on his feet again, plans to travel, practice with team during ACL rehab

Kareem Elgazzar-USA TODAY Sports

Danilo Gallinari wants you to know that just because you do not see him on the court with the Boston Celtics doesn’t mean he has given up on coming back to play for the team this season.

“I’m still here and I’m going to come back, even if I’m not that young anymore, I’m going to come back stronger and better,” he explained, relating that he plans to stay close to the team (via CLNS).

Sharing that “small things are big things in the rehab process,” the Italian revealed that he’s walking again after the operation, which took place about three weeks ago. “I can’t wait to start shooting a little bit, shoot some free throws,” he suggested.

“I’m just taking it day by day,” said Gallinari. “That’s the best way to approach a rehab and to approach an injury like this is to take it day by day and not really think about what’s going to happen in the future.”

Listen to the “Celtics Lab” podcast on:

Apple Podcasts: https://apple.co/3zBKQY6

Spotify: https://spoti.fi/3GfUPFi