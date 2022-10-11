ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Victoria, TX

Keep Victoria Beautiful has new incentives for residents

By Trey Meynig
 3 days ago

VICTORIA, Texas – Christy Youker, with Keep Victoria Beautiful, says neighborhood cleanups are successful. Youker said if a resident has an idea to help improve part of your exterior, check their website and they can help with funding through a grant program.

“We also have a beautification grant program that we just started. If you have an idea, and want to improve a part of your exterior, we can help with that. There is a simple application on our website, and we can help with some funds, we have a grant program for that.,”said Youker.

The next community cleanup will take place in the Silver City area of Victoria Saturday November 12th. To volunteer or to find our more about Keep Victoria Beautiful, click here

