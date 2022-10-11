ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TVLine

The Blacklist Casts Meera Malik's Daughter for Season 10 Throwback Plot

Another member of the Malik family is coming to The Blacklist, and newcomer Anya Banerjee will bring her to life. The actress has been tapped to join the NBC drama’s 10th season in the series-regular role of Siya Malik, TVLine has learned. Siya is an active Intelligence Officer for the U.K.’s Secret Intelligence Service known as MI6 — and, as we exclusively reported back in August, she’s also the daughter of Meera Malik, the late CIA agent played by Parminder Nagra in Season 1. Meera appeared in nearly the entire freshman season of The Blacklist, serving as an OG member of Raymond...
TVLine

Chicago P.D. Says Farewell to Halstead: Here's How Jesse Lee Soffer Was Written Out of the NBC Drama

That’s it for Jesse Lee Soffer on Chicago P.D. Wednesday’s episode of the NBC drama marked the actor’s final outing as Det. Jay Halstead in an emotionally-charged hour that saw him leave Intelligence. In the episode, Halstead got into a scuffle with a suspect and stabbed the man to death. He refused to go with Voight and Upton’s cover story and turned himself in to Chief Patrick O’Neal instead. He then turned in his badge and took another job in the army leading a squad that tracks down the worst drug cartel targets. He was set to take up post in...
Outsider.com

‘NCIS’ Boss Reveals Major Character Will Make a Return in Season 20

NCIS comes back next week for its 20th season, and it will be featuring a familiar returning character to the franchise. Viewers will see Dr. Grace Confalone (played by Laura San Giacomo) make an appearance during the episode, the Express reports. Dr. Grace was first seen by viewers in season 13. This was after Major Case Response Team leader Leroy Jethro Gibbs (Mark Harmon) was shot. Of course, this was just one in a series of wounds Gibbs took before retiring last year.
FanSided

Is Melissa Ponzio coming back to Chicago Fire?

Donna Boden is always a welcome presence on Chicago Fire. She first appeared in season 2, and has since been one of the reliable supporting characters who flesh out the world beyond the 51. Her appearances have been rare as the show has progressed, as she only came out in...
Decider.com

Goodbye Gibbs: Mark Harmon Officially Removed From ‘NCIS’ Opening Credits

Gibbs has officially been erased. Nearly one year (11 months to be exact) after Mark Harmon left NCIS, his character has been removed from the opening credits. For nearly 20 years, Harmon starred in the hit police series as protagonist Leroy Jethro Gibbs. Last October, the 71-year-old actor officially said goodbye to the show four episodes into Season 19, when his character decided to remain in Alaska and not return to work. However, Harmon assured fans that Gibbs is “not retired” and that he is “living in Alaska as far as I know,” per Entertainment Tonight.
Outsider.com

‘NCIS: Los Angeles’ Premiere May Hint at Hetty’s Death

Say it isn’t so. Hetty is dead? When NCIS: Los Angeles kicks off season 14 tonight, a fan favorite character may not be with the team anymore. Tonight’s premiere is “Game of Drones.” And the CBS plot tease says “the NCIS team searches for a suspect and their motive following the bombing of a large facility where military combat drones are assembled. Also, Callen and Kilbride get troubling news about a body found in Syria.”
TVLine

Chicago Fire's Surprise Casualty Speaks Out: 'We'll Push Through Together'

“Completely Shattered” was the title of Wednesday’s Chicago Fire, but it was also an apt description of viewer response to the hour. The episode concluded with the tragic death of Paramedic Field Chief Evan Hawkins, played by Jimmy Nicholas. The actor — who joined the NBC drama last season — took to social media on Wednesday in the wake of his character’s passing to console grieving fans. “Take deep breaths and we’ll push through together,” Nicholas wrote on Twitter late Wednesday. He also thanked fans fo their “unbelievably kind” messages of support following the episode, adding, “I feel truly spoiled and incredibly grateful.” In Wednesday’s...
TVLine

This Is Us EP Teases Justin Hartley's CBS Pilot The Never Game: 'Imagine Kevin Pearson As an Action Hero'

Manny says “Haaaaaaasta la vista, baby?” The pilot for Justin Hartley‘s potential new series, The Never Game, started shooting today — an occasion that pilot director/executive producer Ken Olin marked by giving the public a hint at what’s in store. “Imagine Kevin Pearson as an action hero,” tweeted Olin, who was an executive producer on Hartley’s recently wrapped NBC drama This Is Us. “Yep. #NoTears.” CBS ordered a pilot for The Never Game in September 2021. The potential drama is based on Jeffery Deaver’s 2019 novel; it follows Hartley’s lone-wolf survivalist Colter Shaw, who roams the country as a “reward seeker,” using his expert...
Distractify

This Netflix Star Just Joined the Cast of 'New Amsterdam'

Alas, New Amsterdam fans. Showrunners previously confirmed that the series is ending after the current (fifth) season. In the years since New Amsterdam first aired on NBC, viewers have gotten to know and love the colorful cast of characters who work at Bellevue Hospital. Sadly, ahead of the Season 5 premiere, series staple Freema Agyeman — who played Helen — announced her exit from the show.
