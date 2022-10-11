Read full article on original website
KVIA
Borderland residents mourn loss of Socorro High grad who went on to become a Dallas Police Officer
El PASO, Texas-- The Borderland is mourning the loss of a hometown hero killed in a car crash while on his way to work. Jacob Arellano was looked on as a hero at Socorro High School, his former teammates called him a phenomenal football player. Arellano's friends and family would tell you he was an even better person. Arellano just had his first child with his girlfriend.
Nonprofit sues New Mexico hospital over claims of illegal lawsuits on medical bills
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – You get a medical procedure at a hospital and expect to get a bill, but what happens when you get a lawsuit as well? A nonprofit has filed a class action countersuit against Mountainview Regional Medical Center. They’re claiming the hospital is illegally suing low-income patients for unpaid medical bills. The nonprofit […]
KFOX 14
3 undocumented immigrants arrested, 1 sought in connection to far east El Paso homicide
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Officials with the El Paso County Sheriff's Office said they have arrested three people and are still searching for a fourth suspect in connection to a homicide in far east El Paso. Deputies said all four suspects were in the U.S. illegally and have...
KFOX 14
29th annual Socorro ISD Marchfest to be held this weekend
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The 29th annual Socorro Independent School District will be held this weekend. The event will be held Saturday at 9:30 a.m. High school marching bands from the El Paso area will compete in the 29th annual SISD Marchfest at the Students Activities Complex. Bands...
KFOX 14
NMSU research shows teacher vacancies in New Mexico are down
LAS CRUCES, N.M (KFOX14) — New research out of New Mexico State University shows the number of teacher vacancies throughout the state is on the decline. The new study was conducted by NMSU's Southwest Outreach Academic Research Evaluation and Policy Center and it shows jobs have decreased by 34%.
nmsuroundup.com
First Bands of America Regional Marching Band Competition held at NMSU
On September 17th, high school bands from across Arizona, Texas and New Mexico all gathered around the New Mexico State University campus in preparation for one of the biggest competitions in marching band season. Bands of America. Though this internationally acclaimed competition has been held yearly since 1975. It is...
KFOX 14
Funeral services held for Kimberly Yacone Las Cruces businesswoman killed
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A celebration of life will be held on Thursday for Kimberly Yacone, the Las Cruces woman allegedly gunned down by her husband in their home. The service is scheduled at 2:00 pm at Getz Funeral Home, 1410 E Bowman Ave. Las Cruces, NM. It...
KFOX 14
Documents reveal NMSU student killed in murder-suicide was stabbed
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — The victim of a murder-suicide in Las Cruces died of stab wounds. On September 21, Emilia Rueda was found dead at an apartment complex in Las Cruces along with 19-year-old Carlos Esparza. According to newly released documents from New Mexico State Police, officers were...
A New Mexico Skater Landed a Tricky & Popular Spot In El Paso
So today is my final day working at KLAQ and wanted to highlight something that's gnarly but scary as hell. I came across a friend of a friend's post that just blew my mind. It sure is nice to see skater tourists looking for an ideal spot to skateboard in El Paso. Just like one particular visitor from Albuquerque, New Mexico who visited El Paso recently.
KVIA
Stanton Bridge closed following shooting
EL PASO, Texas -- El Paso police say a shooting at the foot of the Stanton Bridge sent one person to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. The Stanton Bridge will be closed until further notice, according to police. This is a developing news story. Download the KVIA news app to...
KVIA
El Paso man arrested for making false police report; claimed officer caused his head to slam onto hood of car
EL PASO, Texas -- El Paso police say a man admitted he made up an account in which he claimed an officer caused him to slam his head against the hood of a car during an arrest while he was handcuffed. Police say 29-year-old Ruben Venzor filed a complaint with...
lascrucesbulletin.com
Stand Down for veterans is Oct. 21 in Las Cruces
Stand Down, a day of free services for veterans struggling with homelessness, will be 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Friday, Oct. 21, at J.M. Carriere VFW Post 10124 at 709 S. Valley Drive in Las Cruces. Free services and resources for veterans during the event will include services officers, VA benefits, housing,...
1 person injured in shooting at foot of Stanton Street bridge into Mexico
UPDATE – Police say an assault took place in the vicinity of the Stanton Street bridge and a security guard intervened, firing off at least one shot. One person was transported to a hospital with what are being described as non-life-threatening injuries. Originally, police had said the injured person was critically wounded. The security guard […]
KFOX 14
El Paso District Attorney's Office alleges closed cases are being refiled again
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The El Paso District Attorney’s Office provided an update regarding the cases they’ve been working on re-filing after hundreds were dismissed earlier in the summer. KFOX14 spoke to Douglas Tiemann, trial team chief with the intake division of the District Attorney's Office.
KFOX 14
Bond reduced for Socorro couple accused of rape in 2021
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A couple from Socorro, Texas accused of rape in 2021 had their bond hearing Thursday. Eddy Medina and Daneth Ortiz Moreno were arrested Tuesday for aggravated sexual assault and possession of controlled substances. The couple was wanted by the Socorro Police Department. Medina had...
6 of the Best Criminally Underrated Restaurants in Northeast El Paso
As a lifelong resident of the Northeast, I always feel like it is constantly being overlooked when it comes to restaurants. Of course, El Paso is full of some amazing restaurants; but somehow the Northeast has gotten a bad reputation and well, people just avoid it all together. I won't lie, I'm kind of okay with that because sometimes the places I love are not packed.
KFOX 14
Dallas police officer killed in wrong-crash described as 'loving' and 'caring'
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — The uncle of the Dallas police officer killed by a wrong-way driver shared stories of Jacob Arellano. Arellano, who was from El Paso, joined the Dallas Police Department in June 2019. Antonio Arellano, Jacob's uncle, said the 25-year-old was a loving and caring person.
lascrucesbulletin.com
Las Cruces Airport Appreciation Day Saturday
Las Cruces International Airport (LCIA) will be the site of 2022 Airport Appreciation Day, 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 15. There is no charge to attend. Airport parking is free. The event will include planes, helicopters and drones, said LCIA Administrator Andy Hume, and is “more focused on kids.”
KFOX 14
Biden nominates former El Paso DA Jamie Esparza for U.S. attorney position
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Former El Paso District Attorney Jamie Esparza was nominated by President Joe Biden on Friday for the position of U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Texas. Esparza, an El Paso native, served as El Paso's District Attorney for 28 years before he stepped...
KFOX 14
Anthony city manager also working as city manager at Sunland Park while mayor hires
ANTHOYN, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — Sunland Park and Anthony, New Mexico are sharing Mario Juarez-Infante as acting city manager and will continue to do so for the next two months. Sunland Park Mayor Javier Perea told KFOX14 that they are in the process of looking to hire a new city...
