Las Cruces, NM

KVIA

Borderland residents mourn loss of Socorro High grad who went on to become a Dallas Police Officer

El PASO, Texas-- The Borderland is mourning the loss of a hometown hero killed in a car crash while on his way to work. Jacob Arellano was looked on as a hero at Socorro High School, his former teammates called him a phenomenal football player. Arellano's friends and family would tell you he was an even better person. Arellano just had his first child with his girlfriend.
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

29th annual Socorro ISD Marchfest to be held this weekend

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The 29th annual Socorro Independent School District will be held this weekend. The event will be held Saturday at 9:30 a.m. High school marching bands from the El Paso area will compete in the 29th annual SISD Marchfest at the Students Activities Complex. Bands...
SOCORRO, TX
Las Cruces, NM
California State
Las Cruces, NM
Las Cruces, NM
KFOX 14

NMSU research shows teacher vacancies in New Mexico are down

LAS CRUCES, N.M (KFOX14) — New research out of New Mexico State University shows the number of teacher vacancies throughout the state is on the decline. The new study was conducted by NMSU's Southwest Outreach Academic Research Evaluation and Policy Center and it shows jobs have decreased by 34%.
LAS CRUCES, NM
nmsuroundup.com

First Bands of America Regional Marching Band Competition held at NMSU

On September 17th, high school bands from across Arizona, Texas and New Mexico all gathered around the New Mexico State University campus in preparation for one of the biggest competitions in marching band season. Bands of America. Though this internationally acclaimed competition has been held yearly since 1975. It is...
LAS CRUCES, NM
KFOX 14

Documents reveal NMSU student killed in murder-suicide was stabbed

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — The victim of a murder-suicide in Las Cruces died of stab wounds. On September 21, Emilia Rueda was found dead at an apartment complex in Las Cruces along with 19-year-old Carlos Esparza. According to newly released documents from New Mexico State Police, officers were...
LAS CRUCES, NM
93.1 KISS FM

A New Mexico Skater Landed a Tricky & Popular Spot In El Paso

So today is my final day working at KLAQ and wanted to highlight something that's gnarly but scary as hell. I came across a friend of a friend's post that just blew my mind. It sure is nice to see skater tourists looking for an ideal spot to skateboard in El Paso. Just like one particular visitor from Albuquerque, New Mexico who visited El Paso recently.
EL PASO, TX
KVIA

Stanton Bridge closed following shooting

EL PASO, Texas -- El Paso police say a shooting at the foot of the Stanton Bridge sent one person to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. The Stanton Bridge will be closed until further notice, according to police. This is a developing news story. Download the KVIA news app to...
EL PASO, TX
lascrucesbulletin.com

Stand Down for veterans is Oct. 21 in Las Cruces

Stand Down, a day of free services for veterans struggling with homelessness, will be 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Friday, Oct. 21, at J.M. Carriere VFW Post 10124 at 709 S. Valley Drive in Las Cruces. Free services and resources for veterans during the event will include services officers, VA benefits, housing,...
LAS CRUCES, NM
KTSM

1 person injured in shooting at foot of Stanton Street bridge into Mexico

UPDATE – Police say an assault took place in the vicinity of the Stanton Street bridge and a security guard intervened, firing off at least one shot. One person was transported to a hospital with what are being described as non-life-threatening injuries. Originally, police had said the injured person was critically wounded. The security guard […]
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

Bond reduced for Socorro couple accused of rape in 2021

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A couple from Socorro, Texas accused of rape in 2021 had their bond hearing Thursday. Eddy Medina and Daneth Ortiz Moreno were arrested Tuesday for aggravated sexual assault and possession of controlled substances. The couple was wanted by the Socorro Police Department. Medina had...
SOCORRO, TX
93.1 KISS FM

6 of the Best Criminally Underrated Restaurants in Northeast El Paso

As a lifelong resident of the Northeast, I always feel like it is constantly being overlooked when it comes to restaurants. Of course, El Paso is full of some amazing restaurants; but somehow the Northeast has gotten a bad reputation and well, people just avoid it all together. I won't lie, I'm kind of okay with that because sometimes the places I love are not packed.
EL PASO, TX
lascrucesbulletin.com

Las Cruces Airport Appreciation Day Saturday

Las Cruces International Airport (LCIA) will be the site of 2022 Airport Appreciation Day, 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 15. There is no charge to attend. Airport parking is free. The event will include planes, helicopters and drones, said LCIA Administrator Andy Hume, and is “more focused on kids.”
LAS CRUCES, NM

