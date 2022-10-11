Read full article on original website
Neighborhood bar hosts benefit for CD Source
LOVES PARK, Ill. (WIFR) - The Shattered Saloon in Loves Park is newer to the strip of businesses on North Second Street near the now burned-down CD Source. Now, the owners of the bar wanted to step in and help its neighbor. Shattered Saloon says it’s the least it can...
Some Of Illinois’ Best Tacos Are Being Served Up In A Rockford Grocery Store
If you want to debate this we can, but you'd be wrong. I've eaten A LOT of tacos. Mexican is easily my favorite cuisine and tacos are my favorite subset of the Mexican genre. Now to be clear, when I say tacos, I'm referring to the type of tacos pictured above. Corn (preferably doubled) tortillas, a protein (pictured above left to right is: steak, carnitas, and chorizo), onion, cilantro, and lime for garnish.
Rockford ArtScene Kicks off its Fall 2022 Event
The Rockford ArtScene kicked off its fall 2022 event Friday. The Rockford Area Arts Council (RAAC) started the event back in 1987 and this year is their largest with 29 different locations with unique exhibits. Rockford ArtScene Kicks off its Fall 2022 Event. The Rockford ArtScene kicked off its fall...
Rockford Scanner™: Many Peoples Worst Nightmare, Has Just Came True For 2 Citizens in downtown Rockford
Rockford Scanner is the areas favorite entertainment website. Rockford Scanner provides entertainment/informative entertainment with breaking news, crimes, events, plus much more!. We highly encourage you to do your own research on the topic via other sources and form your own opinion. Be sure to bookmark our website. Information is posted...
Orangeville missing steer found
ORANGEVILLE, Ill. (WIFR) - After just over a week of searching, a missing steer in Orangeville has been finally found. Rocky initially went missing on October 2. While he was being unloaded, he was spooked and ran off. He was supposed to be raised by 10-year-old Jesse, who competes in...
'I am a monster': Shane Bouma apologizes for killing 74-year-old Machesney Park woman
A man who pleaded guilty to killing an elderly Machesney Park woman apologized to her family in court Friday, saying he deserves whatever sentence he receives. ‘I am a monster’: Shane Bouma apologizes for killing …. A man who pleaded guilty to killing an elderly Machesney Park woman apologized...
Nicholas Conservatory in Rockford listed among America’s 51 most romantic places
ROCKFORD — Want to visit one of the most romantic places in the country? You don’t have to go far, according to a new list from Travel + Leisure magazine. The magazine included Nicholas Conservatory among its 51 most romantic locations in the United States. In an article...
Do you recognize this tiny face? Stroll on State wants to recreate this moment 10 years later
ROCKFORD — Stroll on State turns 10 this year, and it’s looking to recreate a magic moment from the first year of the downtown holiday festival. The Rockford Area Convention & Visitors Bureau wants help identifying a baby pictured during the first Stroll in 2013. “While going through...
Dog dies, $25K in damage to Rockford home after living room catches fire
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - One dog was found dead Friday even though first responders acted quickly to extinguish what is being called an accidental fire. Just before 10 a.m., a passerby noticed smoke coming from a home in the 4200 block of Cushman Road in Rockford and called 9-1-1. Within...
Airline tickets up 20% this holiday season
Those planning to travel somewhere for the holidays should get ready to pay more. Those planning to travel somewhere for the holidays should get ready to pay more. Students learn about manufacturing at Rock Valley …. Students learn about manufacturing at Rock Valley College Technology Center. Riverview Ice House undergoing...
Crescent fried Oreos with Comprehensive Community Solutions
Its time for another Air Fry Day and tonight we’re chatting with Claudia Cabrena and Riyyah Chatman about the work they do at Comprehensive Community Solutions. Claudia is the Director of Workforce Development, and she tells us that there are three programs at CCS that are always looking for volunteers or people who want to get involved. Riyyah is a full time Americorp member who participates in outreach for CCS. Comprehensive Community solutions has been around for 30 years, and they are located at 917 S Main St, in Rockford. Those who are interested in getting involved with CCS are encouraged to pay them a visit or give them a call.
Fun Hip Breakfast spot with awesome prices and delicious food in South Barrington
I recently discovered this breakfast spot That looks upscale and the food is delicious. but the price is lower than something you can get at Denny’s. The place that I am talking about is in South Barrington called Eggology.
Muhammad, Winnebago become eligible for the playoffs with win a North Boone
Muhammad, Winnebago become eligible for the playoffs with win a North Boone. Muhammad, Winnebago become eligible for the playoffs …. Muhammad, Winnebago become eligible for the playoffs with win a North Boone. Rockford ArtScene kicked of their 2022 Fall Event. The Rockford ArtScene kicked off its fall 2022 event Friday....
Rockford Scanner™: Armed Robbery At Motel In Rockford
Rockford Police investigate Friday evening shooting
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) ─ Rockford Police investigate after a Friday evening shooting. Officers were called to a home on N. Burbank Avenue around 8:30 p.m. Friday. Police tell us a juvenile male was shot. He was taken to the hospital with what is described as non-life-threatening injuries.
Rockford Scanner™: Armed Robbery Of A Citizen In Rockford Being Reported
Rockford Scanner™: Vehicle Goes Off Roadway Into Trees In Cherry Valley
(Updated with suspect info) Sources Saying Approx. 50 gunshots were fired at a busy Rockford Intersection…
Mixing and Matching for the perfect costume at Goodwill
Figuring out the perfect Halloween costume can be a little stressful, but Goodwill is the perfect spot to find easy and affordable costume ideas. Goodwill has so many options that can fit any budget. Michelle shows off just how versatile one can get with costume pieces with a handful of costumes at $25. There aren’t just costumes for adults, they have tons of costumes for kids of all ages. Goodwill is located at 3065 N Perryville Rd, Rockford.
Rockford mayor needs help designing holiday card
Rockford's mayor needs the community's help to design his annual holiday card. Rockford's mayor needs the community's help to design his annual holiday card. Women of Today's Manufacturing celebrated manufacturing day with an event hoping to bring awareness to the need for young people in the industry. "WOTM was founded so that we could support the workforce development in our community, and especially encourage education in young men and women. Encourage them going into replace us as we get older, or learn new things and bring new ideas to us," said Teresa Beach-Shelow, a Founding Member of WOTM.
