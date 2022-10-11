ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockford, IL

Mixing and Matching for the perfect costume at Goodwill

Figuring out the perfect Halloween costume can be a little stressful, but Goodwill is the perfect spot to find easy and affordable costume ideas. Goodwill has so many options that can fit any budget. Michelle shows off just how versatile one can get with costume pieces with a handful of costumes at $25. There aren't just costumes for adults, they have tons of costumes for kids of all ages. Goodwill is located at 3065 N Perryville Rd, Rockford.
Rockford ArtScene Kicks off its Fall 2022 Event

The Rockford ArtScene kicked off its fall 2022 event Friday. The Rockford Area Arts Council (RAAC) started the event back in 1987 and this year is their largest with 29 different locations with unique exhibits.
A Cold Weekend Ahead

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Rather cloudy today with a chance for light showers late this afternoon through early evening. Highs will reach the low 50′s. Down to the low 30′s tonight. Low 50′s/low 30′s both Saturday and Sunday with mostly sunny skies. Cold Monday and Tuesday next week with highs in the middle 40′s and lows in the mid to upper 20′s.
Orangeville missing steer found

ORANGEVILLE, Ill. (WIFR) - After just over a week of searching, a missing steer in Orangeville has been finally found. Rocky initially went missing on October 2. While he was being unloaded, he was spooked and ran off. He was supposed to be raised by 10-year-old Jesse, who competes in...
Neighborhood bar hosts benefit for CD Source

LOVES PARK, Ill. (WIFR) - The Shattered Saloon in Loves Park is newer to the strip of businesses on North Second Street near the now burned-down CD Source. Now, the owners of the bar wanted to step in and help its neighbor. Shattered Saloon says it's the least it can...
Rockford Scanner™: Many Peoples Worst Nightmare, Has Just Came True For 2 Citizens in downtown Rockford

Rockford Scanner is the areas favorite entertainment website. Rockford Scanner provides entertainment/informative entertainment with breaking news, crimes, events, plus much more!. We highly encourage you to do your own research on the topic via other sources and form your own opinion. Be sure to bookmark our website. Information is posted...
A cold start Saturday morning

There is a Freeze Warning in effect for Winnebago, Boone, McHenry, Ogle, DeKalb and Lee Counties in Northern Illinois until 8am. Green, Rock, and Walworth Counties in Southern Wisconsin will be under the Freeze Warning until 9am. Early Saturday morning temperatures are somewhere near freezing level which is prompting our...
Freezing temperatures Thursday night

A FREEZE WARNING has been issued for Winnebago, Boone, McHenry, Ogle, Lee and DeKalb counties beginning late Thursday night, lasting through Friday morning. A FROST ADVISORY has been issued for Green, Rock and Walworth counties in southern Wisconsin beginning late Thursday night, lasting through Friday morning. Be sure to cover up, or bring in, anything you would like to protect from the cold.
Some Of Illinois' Best Tacos Are Being Served Up In A Rockford Grocery Store

If you want to debate this we can, but you'd be wrong. I've eaten A LOT of tacos. Mexican is easily my favorite cuisine and tacos are my favorite subset of the Mexican genre. Now to be clear, when I say tacos, I'm referring to the type of tacos pictured above. Corn (preferably doubled) tortillas, a protein (pictured above left to right is: steak, carnitas, and chorizo), onion, cilantro, and lime for garnish.
Airline tickets up 20% this holiday season

Those planning to travel somewhere for the holidays should get ready to pay more.
Muhammad, Winnebago become eligible for the playoffs with win a North Boone

Muhammad, Winnebago become eligible for the playoffs with win a North Boone. Muhammad, Winnebago become eligible for the playoffs …. Muhammad, Winnebago become eligible for the playoffs with win a North Boone. Rockford ArtScene kicked of their 2022 Fall Event. The Rockford ArtScene kicked off its fall 2022 event Friday....
Illinois Women May Label You a D-Bag Driving This Specific Car

What does the type of vehicle that you drive say about what kind of person you are?. According to an article from Men's Health, if you drive a Honda then you likely work in the education or healthcare field. Driving a Lexus means you're over 65 years old and work as a banker. And driving a Ford means you have a dog and work in construction.
WREX Promotes Investigative Reporter William Ingalls to Evening Anchor

The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. WREX investigative reporter William Ingalls will co-anchor the Rockford, Illinois NBC affiliate's 10 p.m. newscast. Ingalls said he grew up watching...
Rockford Scanner™: Accident With Possible Injuries, Near Roscoe…

Rockford Scanner is the areas favorite entertainment website. Rockford Scanner provides entertainment/informative entertainment with breaking news, crimes, events, plus much more!. We highly encourage you to do your own research on the topic via other sources and form your own opinion. Be sure to bookmark our website. Information is posted...
