Figuring out the perfect Halloween costume can be a little stressful, but Goodwill is the perfect spot to find easy and affordable costume ideas. Goodwill has so many options that can fit any budget. Michelle shows off just how versatile one can get with costume pieces with a handful of costumes at $25. There aren’t just costumes for adults, they have tons of costumes for kids of all ages. Goodwill is located at 3065 N Perryville Rd, Rockford.

ROCKFORD, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO