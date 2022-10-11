Read full article on original website
MedicalXpress
Gene associated with better immune response, protection after COVID-19 vaccination
Researchers from the University of Oxford have today reported new findings from a study exploring how certain genes can help generate a strong immune response following vaccination with two commonly used COVID-19 vaccines—identifying a particular gene associated with a high antibody response. In their findings published in Nature Medicine,...
MedicalXpress
How does social behavior lead to clusters of vaccine hesitancy?
Geographical pockets of vaccination behavior can be attributed to both pre-existing sociodemographic clusters as well as the way vaccine hesitancy spreads through neighboring societies, according to a new study publishing October 13 in the open-access journal PLOS Computational Biology by Lucila Alvarez-Zuzek of Georgetown University, U.S., and colleagues. In recent...
MedicalXpress
Research sheds new light on long COVID conditions
Most people who get COVID-19 recover within a few weeks. But some people—even those who had mild versions of the disease—have symptoms that last weeks or months after an initial COVID infection. These ongoing health problems, called post-COVID conditions (PCC), post-COVID-19 syndrome, long COVID-19, and post-acute sequelae of SARS COV-2 infection (PASC), can decrease quality of life for patients and increase the burden of disease on health systems. As more patients suffer from long COVID, it's increasingly important to define the symptoms associated with long COVID for effective diagnosis and treatment of the disease.
MedicalXpress
Aspirin as effective as standard blood thinner to prevent life-threatening blood clots and death after fracture surgery
Patients who have surgery to repair bone fractures typically receive a type of injectable blood thinner, low-molecular-weight heparin, to prevent life-threatening blood clots, but a new clinical trial found that over-the-counter aspirin is just as effective. The findings, presented today at the Orthopedic Trauma Association (OTA) annual meeting in Tampa, FL, could cause surgeons to change their practice and administer aspirin instead to these patients.
MedicalXpress
Risk of severe breakthrough COVID-19 infection is higher for people with HIV with moderately low CD4 cell counts
People with HIV who have moderate immune suppression appear to be at greater risk of severe COVID-19 "breakthrough" infection after vaccination, according to a study led by researchers at the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health. These findings suggest that this group should be considered for additional vaccine dosages...
MedicalXpress
Experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 is associated with poorer mental health
Having symptoms of COVID-19 has been associated with worse mental health and lower life satisfaction. The study, which is part of the COVID-19 Longitudinal Health and Wellbeing National Core Study, is published today in The Lancet Psychiatry. The study is led by researchers from King's College London and University College London in collaboration with several UK institutions. The study looked at the impact of COVID-19 infection on subsequent mental health and well-being.
MedicalXpress
Researchers identify brain regions where word meaning is retrieved
A new study by researchers at the Medical College of Wisconsin (MCW) reveals the areas of the brain where the meanings of words are retrieved from memory and processed during language comprehension. Previous neuroimaging studies had indicated that large portions of the temporal, parietal, and frontal lobes participate in processing language meaning, but it was unknown which regions encoded information about individual word meanings.
MedicalXpress
Before test results, signs of COVID-19 are in water systems
Before a community hospital is stretched thin with COVID-19-patients, even before antigen tests—no matter how rapid—return results, there is one place that may be able to capture the number of COVID-19 infections in a community. A new research paper from the lab of Fangqiong Ling, assistant professor of...
MedicalXpress
Tackling resistance to HIF2 drugs with an RNA-based therapy
Expected to be diagnosed in 2% of men and 1% of women in the U.S., kidney cancer has traditionally been one of the most challenging cancers to treat. Until 2005, only one drug had been approved by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to treat kidney cancer, which is resistant to both chemotherapy and conventional radiation. Since then, discoveries about its biology have led to a flurry of targeted and immune therapies. But despite these advances, still today, most patients succumb to the disease once the cancer has spread.
MedicalXpress
Study reveals high incidence of chronic kidney disease in diabetes beset by disparities
An article published in the New England Journal of Medicine highlights a study revealing a concerningly high incidence, or rate of new onset, of chronic kidney disease (CKD) in people with diabetes that was most evident in racial and ethnic minority groups. The prevalence of kidney failure requiring dialysis or...
MedicalXpress
WHO emergency panel debates COVID pandemic
The World Health Organization's COVID-19 emergency committee met on Thursday to discuss if the pandemic still warrants the highest level of alarm the UN health agency can sound. The quarterly meeting began at around midday (1000 GMT) and was being held in hybrid format, with some participants in Geneva and...
MedicalXpress
Myocarditis seven times more likely with COVID-19 than vaccines
The risk of developing myocarditis—or inflammation of the heart muscle—is seven times higher with a COVID-19 infection than with the COVID-19 vaccine, according to a recent study by Penn State College of Medicine scientists, now published in Frontiers in Cardiovascular Medicine. Patients with myocarditis can experience chest pains, shortness of breath or an irregular heartbeat. In severe cases, the inflammation can lead to heart failure and death.
MedicalXpress
Study finds that reducing intake of simple sugars improves GERD
A reduction in dietary carbohydrates improved both symptoms and objective measurements of gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD) in a randomized controlled trial. A team of Vanderbilt researchers recently reported in the American Journal of Gastroenterology that reduced consumption of simple sugars improved esophageal acid pH, the number of reflux episodes, and the hallmark symptoms of GERD: heartburn and regurgitation.
MedicalXpress
Scientists discover possible target for treating and preventing osteoarthritis
Wear and tear on joints can lead to inflammation, breakdown of cartilage and development of osteoarthritis. Scientists at UF Scripps Biomedical Research have found a possible new target to fight this painful cascade. In a study published Thursday in the journal PLOS One, biochemist Patrick Griffin, Ph.D., and colleague Mi...
MedicalXpress
New computer platform helps match patients with cancer to trials of targeted therapy
As more patients with cancer have their tumors genomically profiled, and more therapies targeting genomic alterations enter clinical trials, the task of connecting patients to trials for which they are eligible can be especially challenging. A computer platform developed at Dana-Farber Cancer Institute makes the matching process both easier and faster, its designers report in a new study.
MedicalXpress
New study finds distinct brain networks associated with risk and resilience in depression
A new study that links the location of brain injury to levels of depression in patients following the injury has identified two distinct brain networks; one associated with increased depression symptoms and one associated with decreased depression symptoms. The large-scale study led by researchers with University of Iowa Health Care expands on previous findings and suggests that these brain networks might be potential targets for neuromodulation therapies to treat depression.
MedicalXpress
Research finds that two out of five adults who use cigarettes smoke menthol
Menthol use has increased over the past decade among U.S. adults who smoke cigarettes, according to a study released by Columbia University Mailman School of Public Health and The City University of New York. Menthol use is much more common among adult smokers who are younger, from racial/ethnic minoritized groups and with mental health problems. The results are published in the journal Nicotine and Tobacco Research.
MedicalXpress
Does the Mediterranean diet really decrease your risk of dementia?
A number of studies have suggested that eating a healthy diet may reduce a person's risk of dementia, but a new study has found that two diets, including the Mediterranean diet, are not linked to a reduced risk of dementia. The study is published in the October 12, 2022, online issue of Neurology.
MedicalXpress
Development of an automatable highly sensitive method for coronavirus detection in wastewater
AdvanSentinel Inc., Shionogi & Co., Ltd., and Masaaki Kitajima, associate professor at the Faculty of Engineering, Hokkaido University have developed a highly sensitive detection technology for SARS-CoV-2 RNA in wastewater, in which most of the steps are compatible with automation. Wastewater-based epidemiology is utilized as an effective tool to understand...
MedicalXpress
Experimental cancer drug could be effective in treating idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis
Researchers have shown that the medication saracatinib shows promise as a treatment for idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF). Saracatinib worked as well or better than two approved drugs at reducing tissue scarring in preclinical models of IPF according to the study published in the American Journal of Respiratory and Critical Care Medicine.
