Oopsie! Lincoln Park robbers run away after victim pulls out a knife, cops say. 2 other incidents reported nearby.

Chicago police are trying to track down two men who punched and robbed a CTA passenger at the Fullerton Red Line station last week. Detectives released these surveillance images of the suspects who allegedly robbed a man of his phone and wallet on the train around 9::35 p.m. on Sunday, October 2. When the victim chased the men from the train, one of them punched him in the head from behind, knocking him to the ground, police said. The robbers were last seen heading east on Fullerton into Lincoln Park.

