Oopsie! Lincoln Park robbers run away after victim pulls out a knife, cops say. 2 other incidents reported nearby.

Chicago shooting: Woman shoots man stabbing another woman in East Garfield Park, police say
A man was shot after stabbing a woman trying to enter a West Side residential building, Chicago police said.
cwbchicago.com
Gunman opens fire outside Lakeview restaurant after asking about man’s gang affiliation
Chicago police are investigating after a gunman fired shots at a man outside a Lakeview restaurant on Thursday evening. The victim, 29, was not injured. According to CPD, he was walking into a restaurant in the 3500 block of North Lincoln when someone yelled at him and fired shots at 11:57 p.m.
Woman stabbed by man; man shot by another woman on West Side
CHICAGO — A woman was stabbed by a man as she was trying to enter a residential building when another woman arrived on the scene and shot the man several times Friday evening in Humboldt Park. The 33-year-old woman was attempting to enter a residential building at the 700 block of North Spaulding Avenue around […]
Oak Park standoff: Armed person surrenders after reportedly barricaded for 18 hours, police say
An 18-hour standoff in Oak Park has been resolved, authorities said.
cwbchicago.com
Man gets 18 years for accidentally shooting youth activist to death in West Rogers Park
A 20-year-old Chicago man has been sentenced to 18 years in prison for accidentally shooting his friend, youth activist Caleb Reed, to death while firing at a car in West Rogers Park two years ago. Jurors found Genove Martin guilty of two counts of second-degree murder on September 9. Judge...
cwbchicago.com
Cops seeking two men for punching, robbing CTA passenger at Fullerton Red Line
Chicago police are trying to track down two men who punched and robbed a CTA passenger at the Fullerton Red Line station last week. Detectives released these surveillance images of the suspects who allegedly robbed a man of his phone and wallet on the train around 9::35 p.m. on Sunday, October 2. When the victim chased the men from the train, one of them punched him in the head from behind, knocking him to the ground, police said. The robbers were last seen heading east on Fullerton into Lincoln Park.
Armed Individual Barricaded Inside Oak Park Apartment, Officials Say
Residents are being urged to use caution in suburban Oak Park on Thursday because of an armed individual who has been barricaded inside of an apartment since late morning. According to Oak Park officials, "an individual in distress" was reported at about 11 a.m. Thursday in the 1100 block of North Harlem Avenue.
Police release video of suspect wanted in South Shore shooting of teen walking home from school
Chicago Police are asking for the public's help to find the shooter who killed a 17-year-old in the South Shore neighborhood earlier this week.
fox32chicago.com
Car pulls up, gunman gets out and shoots 2 teens on Chicago's West Side: police
CHICAGO - A 16-year-old and 19-year-old were shot Thursday afternoon in Chicago's East Garfield Park neighborhood. Around 3:27 p.m., police say the two male victims were in the 200 block of North Kedzie Avenue when a red vehicle pulled up and an unknown offender got out and fired shots. Both...
cwbchicago.com
Men stabbed, robbed victim at Belmont Red Line, police say
Two men stabbed and robbed a CTA passenger at the Belmont train station in Lakeview on Thursday evening, according to Chicago police. The victim, 25, got into an argument with the two men while riding the Red Line, and all three exited at Belmont around 10:10 p.m., according to CPD.
cwbchicago.com
Woman found shot inside a Loop high-rise apartment, CPD says
Chicago police are investigating after a woman was found shot in a Loop apartment on Friday afternoon. CPD responded to a high-rise residential building in the 200 block of West Van Buren around 1:03 p.m. after a 911 caller reported that his girlfriend had shot herself, according to a police statement and dispatch audio.
fox32chicago.com
Person dies after being found shot in head on bench on Chicago's North Side
CHICAGO - A 13-year-old boy died shortly after being shot in the head in West Rogers Park Friday night. Police say a witness heard a "loud pop" and then saw multiple people running away around 9:50 p.m. in the 7000 block of North Sacramento. The witness then found an individual on a bench with a gunshot wound to the head.
fox32chicago.com
Boy, 15, charged in Gresham armed carjacking
CHICAGO - A teenage boy has been charged in a carjacking last August in the Gresham neighborhood on Chicago's South Side. The 15-year-old was arrested Wednesday on the Near West Side and charged with one count of aggravated vehicular hijacking with a firearm, police said. He is accused of being...
Police Close Downtown Club After Security Guard Fatally Shoots Co-Worker, But Alderman Says Bar Should Have Shuttered Sooner
DOWNTOWN — Police shut down a club in The Loop after an employee was killed outside, but the alderman questioned why the business was operating at all after multiple shootings nearby in recent months. Persona Lounge, 408 S. Wells St., has also been the site of two mass shootings...
fox32chicago.com
Home invader fatally shoots man in South Shore apartment
CHICAGO - A man was shot dead by a home invader who entered his apartment Thursday morning in the South Shore neighborhood. The 22-year-old was in an apartment around 2 a.m. in the 2000 block of East 72nd Place when a gunman entered through the rear door and began arguing with him, police said.
Man hit by off-duty Chicago police officer on DuSable Lake Shore Drive near Lakeview: source
A man is in the hospital after being hit on DuSable Lake Shore Drive Wednesday night. The driver of the vehicle was an off-duty CPD officer, according to a source.
Teen charged in 2021 deadly shooting of Simeon High School student outside Hyde Park McDonald's: CPD
Kentrell McNeal was part of Good Kids Mad City, a youth group fighting to end violence in the city.
Woman charged with murder after Frances Walker's remains found in Far North Side freezer
The woman whose remains were found in her Far North Side apartment freezer has been identified and her tenant charged with murder.
fox32chicago.com
Man with gunshot wounds shows up at West Side hospital
CHICAGO - A 39-year-old suffering from two gunshot wounds to the back walked into a hospital Thursday morning on Chicago's West Side. The man was reportedly shot in the back twice around 9 a.m. in the 3800 block of West Roosevelt Road, police said. He entered Mount Sinai Hospital where...
theeastcountygazette.com
A 16-Year-Old Boy Robbed Two Men at Gunpoint in Englewood, Caught Shortly Later: Police
CHICAGO – Monday, a 16-year-old kid was detained in Englewood for allegedly robbing two men. The kid is charged with two felonies for armed robbery. Armed with a pistol, the adolescent reportedly robbed a 44-year-old male and a 64-year-old man in the 6900 block of South Carpenter Street. He...
