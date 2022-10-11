ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Oopsie! Lincoln Park robbers run away after victim pulls out a knife, cops say. 2 other incidents reported nearby.

By CWBChicago
cwbchicago.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WGN News

Woman stabbed by man; man shot by another woman on West Side

CHICAGO — A woman was stabbed by a man as she was trying to enter a residential building when another woman arrived on the scene and shot the man several times Friday evening in Humboldt Park. The 33-year-old woman was attempting to enter a residential building at the 700 block of North Spaulding Avenue around […]
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lincoln, IL
Chicago, IL
Crime & Safety
City
Geneva, IL
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
cwbchicago.com

Cops seeking two men for punching, robbing CTA passenger at Fullerton Red Line

Chicago police are trying to track down two men who punched and robbed a CTA passenger at the Fullerton Red Line station last week. Detectives released these surveillance images of the suspects who allegedly robbed a man of his phone and wallet on the train around 9::35 p.m. on Sunday, October 2. When the victim chased the men from the train, one of them punched him in the head from behind, knocking him to the ground, police said. The robbers were last seen heading east on Fullerton into Lincoln Park.
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Robbery#Robbers#Cpd#North Seminary#Hyundai#Cwbchicago
cwbchicago.com

Men stabbed, robbed victim at Belmont Red Line, police say

Two men stabbed and robbed a CTA passenger at the Belmont train station in Lakeview on Thursday evening, according to Chicago police. The victim, 25, got into an argument with the two men while riding the Red Line, and all three exited at Belmont around 10:10 p.m., according to CPD.
CHICAGO, IL
cwbchicago.com

Woman found shot inside a Loop high-rise apartment, CPD says

Chicago police are investigating after a woman was found shot in a Loop apartment on Friday afternoon. CPD responded to a high-rise residential building in the 200 block of West Van Buren around 1:03 p.m. after a 911 caller reported that his girlfriend had shot herself, according to a police statement and dispatch audio.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Person dies after being found shot in head on bench on Chicago's North Side

CHICAGO - A 13-year-old boy died shortly after being shot in the head in West Rogers Park Friday night. Police say a witness heard a "loud pop" and then saw multiple people running away around 9:50 p.m. in the 7000 block of North Sacramento. The witness then found an individual on a bench with a gunshot wound to the head.
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Uber Eats
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Uber
fox32chicago.com

Boy, 15, charged in Gresham armed carjacking

CHICAGO - A teenage boy has been charged in a carjacking last August in the Gresham neighborhood on Chicago's South Side. The 15-year-old was arrested Wednesday on the Near West Side and charged with one count of aggravated vehicular hijacking with a firearm, police said. He is accused of being...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Home invader fatally shoots man in South Shore apartment

CHICAGO - A man was shot dead by a home invader who entered his apartment Thursday morning in the South Shore neighborhood. The 22-year-old was in an apartment around 2 a.m. in the 2000 block of East 72nd Place when a gunman entered through the rear door and began arguing with him, police said.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Man with gunshot wounds shows up at West Side hospital

CHICAGO - A 39-year-old suffering from two gunshot wounds to the back walked into a hospital Thursday morning on Chicago's West Side. The man was reportedly shot in the back twice around 9 a.m. in the 3800 block of West Roosevelt Road, police said. He entered Mount Sinai Hospital where...
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy