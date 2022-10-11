Read full article on original website
When could it snow in Northeast Ohio?
It's almost too painful to talk about, but sooner or later, snow is coming for Northeast Ohio this winter. So we decided to look at when the white stuff is most likely to hit.
Will any snow accumulate next week?
Seeing snow in October isn’t that uncommon or unheard of in this region. Getting that snow to stick to the ground can be a challenge though. The first snowflakes of the season are expected next week. Temperatures will drop well below average but will be borderline for accumulation to occur.
Youngstown Handel’s closed after smoke brings YFD
A Youngstown Handel's is closed Friday night after smoke brought firefighters to the scene.
Box truck tips over on Madison Ave. Expressway
A man is in the hospital after tipping the box truck he was driving in Youngstown.
Mary R. (Tarantino) Rohovsky, Struthers, Ohio
STRUTHERS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mary M. Rohovsky, 98, passed away at her residence with her sons at her side, Wednesday evening, October 12, 2022. Mrs. Rohovsky was born December 8, 1923, in Youngstown, Ohio, a daughter of the late James and Stephanie Colucci Tarantino. A 1942 graduate of Scienceville...
Winter is around the corner – How to prepare your lawn equipment
The fall lawn chores continue as leaves are falling and the grass is still growing. Winter is sneaking in and will eventually shut down your lawn chores and move your work to the driveway to clear out snow. You may have a plan in place each year to prepare your...
Virginia Mary (Juvancic) Bestic, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Virginia Mary (Juvancic) Bestic, 97, of the city’s West Side, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, October 11, 2022. Virginia (Ginny) was born to John and Frances (Knouse) Juvancic on April 23, 1925 in Girard, Ohio. Ginny grew up in the City’s Avon Park Area, along with her three older brothers; John, Raymond and Richard.
Nicholas Robert Martincic, Hermitage, PA
HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Nicholas Robert Martincic, 87, of Hermitage, passed away Wednesday evening, October 12, 2022, in Sharon Regional Medical Center. Mr. Martincic was born on October 17, 1934, in Sharon, a son of the late Nick and Frances (Martinyak) Martincic. He was a graduate of Sharon High...
Robert Muszinski, Jr., Masury, Ohio
MASURY, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Robert Muszinski, Jr., 56, of Masury, Ohio, passed away unexpectedly on Friday morning ,October 7, 2022, at his home. Robert was born on April 22, 1966, in Sharon, Pennsylvania. He was the son of Robert Muszinski, Sr. and Cheryl (Sansone) Muszinski-Weiser. As Robert grew up...
Sandra R. Reed, Boardman, Ohio
BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Sandra R. Reed, 75, died Thursday, October 6, 2022 at Cleveland Clinic of an apparent heart attack. Sandra, the daughter of Joseph and Nita (Sturgill) Santillo, was born November 3, 1946 in Youngstown. She is a 1964 East High School graduate and served on the...
Rulli, Hagan discuss race for Ohio senate
At the age of 73, Bob Hagan has spent 28 years in the Ohio Statehouse both as a Representative and a Senator. He left in 2006, but now is looking to return.
Mary Elizabeth Greenlee, Niles, Ohio
NILES, Ohio (MyValleyTibutes) – Mary Elizabeth Greenlee, 74, passed away Wednesday, October 12, 2022, at Humility House in Austintown. She was born September 29, 1948, in Mt. Vernon, Ohio, the daughter of the late Omar Greenlee and Margaret Lee Fleming Greenlee. As a toddler, Mary moved with family to...
James “Jody” Arthur McCulloh, Jr., Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Jody, 65, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, September 21, 2022, at Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak, Michigan. He was born September 19, 1957 in Youngstown, Ohio to Norma Jean (Hightower) and James McCulloh, Sr. He graduated from the prestigious Cardinal Mooney High School in 1975. He...
1st snowflakes of season possible in this 7 day forecast
(WKBN) – October is the month that will typically bring our first snowflakes, and it looks like that will be the case again this year. Multiple cold fronts will sweep through the area this week and into early next week. Each front will push away the warmer temperatures and drag even colder air in as they push through.
Linda K. Gabler, Youngstown, Ohio
Youngstown – Linda, K. Gabler, 68 passed away Wednesday morning, October 5, 2022 at Canfield Health Care Center. She was born February 2, 1954 in St. Louis, Missouri, a daughter of the late Paul and Marie Dettmer Gordon. Linda was a graduate of Halton City High school and went...
Linda H. Komara, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Linda H. Komara, 75 of Vero Beach, Florida, formerly of Youngstown, Ohio, where she was a lifelong resident for 70 years, passed away suddenly on Thursday, September 29, 2022. Linda was born July 9, 1947 in Youngstown to Frank and Mary Laska Mayoras. She attended...
Olga B. Hoffman, Warren, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Olga B Hoffman, 94, passed away on Monday, October 10, 2022 while in hospice care at Shepherd of the Valley. She was born in Fredericktown, Pennsylvania, daughter of Ernest and Maria Battistoli. Following her graduation from East Bethlehem High School, she attended the University of...
Local funeral home transformed into haunted house
For this October, Erik Engartner turned the funeral home into a haunted house called "Nine Lives at the Wickyards."
Delores R. Westover, Girard, Ohio
GIRARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Delores R. Westover, 82, of Girard, passed from this life on Wednesday, October 12, 2022 in the comfort of her home surrounded by her loving family. Delores was born February 10, 1940 in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, a daughter to Blair and Dorothy (Heeter) McAnich. Delores had...
Rose Marie (Mastrodonato) Prislipsky, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – There were private services on Tuesday, October 11, 2022 at the Clemente Funeral Home (Struthers), for Rose Marie (Mastrodonato) Prislipsky, 96 who passed away on Tuesday, October 4 due to complications from a brief illness. Rose was born March 24, 1926 in the Smokey Hollow...
