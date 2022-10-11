ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Youngstown, OH

Comments / 0

Related
27 First News

Will any snow accumulate next week?

Seeing snow in October isn’t that uncommon or unheard of in this region. Getting that snow to stick to the ground can be a challenge though. The first snowflakes of the season are expected next week. Temperatures will drop well below average but will be borderline for accumulation to occur.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Vienna Center, OH
County
Trumbull County, OH
City
Youngstown, OH
27 First News

Mary R. (Tarantino) Rohovsky, Struthers, Ohio

STRUTHERS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mary M. Rohovsky, 98, passed away at her residence with her sons at her side, Wednesday evening, October 12, 2022. Mrs. Rohovsky was born December 8, 1923, in Youngstown, Ohio, a daughter of the late James and Stephanie Colucci Tarantino. A 1942 graduate of Scienceville...
STRUTHERS, OH
27 First News

Virginia Mary (Juvancic) Bestic, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Virginia Mary (Juvancic) Bestic, 97, of the city’s West Side, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, October 11, 2022. Virginia (Ginny) was born to John and Frances (Knouse) Juvancic on April 23, 1925 in Girard, Ohio. Ginny grew up in the City’s Avon Park Area, along with her three older brothers; John, Raymond and Richard.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
27 First News

Nicholas Robert Martincic, Hermitage, PA

HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Nicholas Robert Martincic, 87, of Hermitage, passed away Wednesday evening, October 12, 2022, in Sharon Regional Medical Center. Mr. Martincic was born on October 17, 1934, in Sharon, a son of the late Nick and Frances (Martinyak) Martincic. He was a graduate of Sharon High...
HERMITAGE, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Temp
27 First News

Robert Muszinski, Jr., Masury, Ohio

MASURY, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Robert Muszinski, Jr., 56, of Masury, Ohio, passed away unexpectedly on Friday morning ,October 7, 2022, at his home. Robert was born on April 22, 1966, in Sharon, Pennsylvania. He was the son of Robert Muszinski, Sr. and Cheryl (Sansone) Muszinski-Weiser. As Robert grew up...
MASURY, OH
27 First News

Sandra R. Reed, Boardman, Ohio

BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Sandra R. Reed, 75, died Thursday, October 6, 2022 at Cleveland Clinic of an apparent heart attack. Sandra, the daughter of Joseph and Nita (Sturgill) Santillo, was born November 3, 1946 in Youngstown. She is a 1964 East High School graduate and served on the...
BOARDMAN, OH
27 First News

Mary Elizabeth Greenlee, Niles, Ohio

NILES, Ohio (MyValleyTibutes) – Mary Elizabeth Greenlee, 74, passed away Wednesday, October 12, 2022, at Humility House in Austintown. She was born September 29, 1948, in Mt. Vernon, Ohio, the daughter of the late Omar Greenlee and Margaret Lee Fleming Greenlee. As a toddler, Mary moved with family to...
NILES, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
27 First News

James “Jody” Arthur McCulloh, Jr., Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Jody, 65, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, September 21, 2022, at Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak, Michigan. He was born September 19, 1957 in Youngstown, Ohio to Norma Jean (Hightower) and James McCulloh, Sr. He graduated from the prestigious Cardinal Mooney High School in 1975. He...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
27 First News

1st snowflakes of season possible in this 7 day forecast

(WKBN) – October is the month that will typically bring our first snowflakes, and it looks like that will be the case again this year. Multiple cold fronts will sweep through the area this week and into early next week. Each front will push away the warmer temperatures and drag even colder air in as they push through.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
27 First News

Linda K. Gabler, Youngstown, Ohio

Youngstown – Linda, K. Gabler, 68 passed away Wednesday morning, October 5, 2022 at Canfield Health Care Center. She was born February 2, 1954 in St. Louis, Missouri, a daughter of the late Paul and Marie Dettmer Gordon. Linda was a graduate of Halton City High school and went...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
27 First News

Linda H. Komara, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Linda H. Komara, 75 of Vero Beach, Florida, formerly of Youngstown, Ohio, where she was a lifelong resident for 70 years, passed away suddenly on Thursday, September 29, 2022. Linda was born July 9, 1947 in Youngstown to Frank and Mary Laska Mayoras. She attended...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
27 First News

Olga B. Hoffman, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Olga B Hoffman, 94, passed away on Monday, October 10, 2022 while in hospice care at Shepherd of the Valley. She was born in Fredericktown, Pennsylvania, daughter of Ernest and Maria Battistoli. Following her graduation from East Bethlehem High School, she attended the University of...
WARREN, OH
27 First News

Delores R. Westover, Girard, Ohio

GIRARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Delores R. Westover, 82, of Girard, passed from this life on Wednesday, October 12, 2022 in the comfort of her home surrounded by her loving family. Delores was born February 10, 1940 in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, a daughter to Blair and Dorothy (Heeter) McAnich. Delores had...
GIRARD, OH
27 First News

Rose Marie (Mastrodonato) Prislipsky, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – There were private services on Tuesday, October 11, 2022 at the Clemente Funeral Home (Struthers), for Rose Marie (Mastrodonato) Prislipsky, 96 who passed away on Tuesday, October 4 due to complications from a brief illness. Rose was born March 24, 1926 in the Smokey Hollow...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy