Arnold woman arrested after New Kensington police say she dropped infant on head
New Kensington police arrested an Arnold woman after, they say, she admitted to dropping an infant on his head. Police charged Kendrianna Floree Neville, 27, with endangering the welfare of children, reckless endangerment, aggravated assault and public drunkenness. According to a police affidavit, officers responded to the area of 11th...
New Florence man granted bail on police assault charges, detained on prior case
A former New Florence man accused of assaulting a police officer at his home last year was granted bond Friday, but he remains in jail on a parole detainer pending a hearing later this month. Common Pleas Judge Meagan Bilik-DeFazio granted Ray A. Shetler Jr.’s motion for nominal bond, set...
Assault, vandalism with arrow in Sutersville results in conviction
A Sutersville man was convicted of aggravated assault and related offenses Thursday after his neighbor testified he was threatened with an arrow during a September 2020 incident outside their apartment building. Daniel Predajna said he was able to hold a screen door closed to prevent Rickie L. Case, 60, from...
Channel 11 Exclusive: Greensburg man accused of using hammer to damage cars
A Greensburg man is in jail and facing even more criminal charges after police said Troy Konieczny smashed cars with a claw hammer and then allegedly threatened neighbors with a knife all because police say his neighbors didn’t come his party. ”He bought them some alcohol just to show...
Man accused of using claw hammer to damage parked vehicles
A Greensburg man accused of using a claw hammer to damage six parked vehicles Saturday told police he did so because no one attended a birthday party for his brother, whom he identified as Jesus Christ, according to court papers. Troy M. Konieczny, 42, told city police he smashed the...
2019 shooting, drug bust in Jeannette result in prison sentence
A former Jeannette man was sentenced Thursday to four to eight years in a state prison in connection with a 2019 shooting and separate drug bust in the city. James W. Smith, 45, pleaded guilty to drug possession, unlawful possession of a firearm, receiving stolen property, aggravated assault and false identification to police.
Person arrested in Allegheny County shooting Saturday morning
Following a shooting overnight in McKees Rocks, Allegheny County Police released a statement stating that an arrest was made early Saturday morning related to the shooting. The shooting was reported around 2 a.m. Saturday morning in the 800 block of O'Donovan Street where police and EMS found a male with a gunshot wound. The male was transported to a local hospital and is reportedly in critical but stable condition.
Dormont shooting leads to Liberty Bridge crash
Police are investigating an early morning shooting in Dormont that resulted in a police chase and crash on the Liberty Bridge. Dormont police responded to a report of shots fired around 4:28 a.m. in the 2800 block of Broadway Avenue, according to a news release from Allegheny County police, who are assisting with the investigation.
Man charged with shooting out his apartment window, nearly hitting bystanders
SOUTH UNION TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A Fayette County man is accused of firing multiple shots out of his apartment, narrowly avoiding striking two women that were sitting in a nearby car. David Fafalios, 41, is facing multiple felony charges following the incident Saturday in South Union Township. According to...
Woman arrested for allegedly letting Finleyville shooting victim fall out of her car, driving away
FINLEYVILLE, Pa. — A woman is facing charges after she admitted to police that she let a shooting victim fall out of her car, then kept driving. PREVIOUS COVERAGE >> Gunshot victim found dead in Washington County; victim identified. 23-year-old Maurissa Spencer has been charged with tampering with evidence...
New Kensington man pleads guilty to intentional crash
A New Kensington man pleaded guilty Wednesday to aggravated assault and other charges for crashing his car into a vehicle being driven by his girlfriend while his mother and two children were passengers. Jamar Freshley, 33, told his girlfriend “I love you” as he was escorted out of a Westmoreland...
Local Man Charged for Leaving Sick Child in Vehicle While Eating in Restaurant
CRANBERRY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Additional details have emerged of an incident that led to the arrest of a local man after he reportedly left his ill and sleeping child in the car while eating at a restaurant in Cranberry Township. Court documents indicate Franklin-based State Police filed the...
Police in Indiana County issue warning after theft of catalytic convertor
State police in Indiana County are warning owners of large vehicles to be on alert after the theft of a catalytic convertor from a vehicle in White Township. Police said the device was stolen from a Ford pickup truck Thursday at the Indiana County Community Action Program building at 1849 Sixth Street. Police said the theft was done by “experienced thieves” due to the location and cuts left behind on the vehicle’s exhaust system.
Man in critical condition after assault in Carrick
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A man is in critical condition after being assaulted in Carrick, Pittsburgh Public Safety said.Officials said police were called around 8 p.m. to the 2100 block of Brownsville Road for reports of a man calling for help outside of an apartment building. Officers found the victim, who had multiple injuries to his head and face from "some type of weapon," Pittsburgh Public Safety said.He was taken to a local hospital in critical condition. Police are investigating. It is not clear if there are any arrests at this time.
Vehicle crashes on Pittsburgh’s Liberty Bridge after shots-fired call, police chase
PITTSBURGH — A shots-fired call escalated into a police chase and then a crash on Friday morning. Dormont police were called to the 2800 block of Broadway Avenue at 4:28 a.m. Friday morning for shots fired. Investigators found that a confrontation turned into a physical fight before an exchange of gunfire outside of a home.
Man arrested in Penn Hills homicide
PENN HILLS, Pa. — Gunshots rang out Wednesday just before 3:30 p.m. along Frankstown Road in Penn Hills. According to Allegheny County police, 26-year-old Jahlil Smith was found lying on the ground next to a mountain bike. Officers say he was shot multiple times and died at the scene.
Police: Woman found in West Mifflin apartment was deceased for 2 weeks
WEST MIFFLIN, Pa. — The Allegheny County Housing Authority police chief told Channel 11 a woman was found dead inside an apartment, and they believe her body was there for about two weeks. Officials also believe a man lived in the unit, but they haven’t been able to get...
State police warn Butler County community about scam involving craft show
SAXONBURG, Pa. — State police are investigating an unexpected scam in Butler County, and a community craft show is at the center of it. Investigators are putting out a warning after someone targeted those trying to support the Knoch High School girls basketball team. It’s a new headache for...
Man suffers multiple injuries during assault in Pittsburgh’s Carrick neighborhood
PITTSBURGH — A man was taken to a hospital in critical condition following an assault in Pittsburgh’s Carrick neighborhood. The investigation began a little after 8 p.m. Thursday after police got reports of a man calling for help outside of an apartment building on the 2100 block of Brownsville Road.
Driver arrested in the woods following pursuit and crash in Armstrong County
BETHEL TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A Vandergrift man was facing a long list of charges after police said a pursuit led to a crash in Bethel Township, Armstrong County. The incident happened a little before 9:30 p.m. Saturday in Bethel Township. State police said a trooper observed a pickup truck...
