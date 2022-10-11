Read full article on original website
Guardians Terry Francona on Aaron Judge: “He looks dangerous to me.”
NEW YORK -- After the Guardians beat the Yankees, 4-2, in 10 innings on Friday, manager Terry Francona was asked if he knew why his pitchers have muffled power-hitter and AL MVP favorite Aaron Judge through the first two games of the ALDS. “I don’t mean to be rude, but...
The Dodgers and Braves Are Getting Outplayed
By the end of tonight, the top two teams in the National League could be eliminated from the postseason at the hands of their two division foes. If this happens, it won’t be because the Dodgers and Braves were victims of bad luck. No, simply, it will be because they were ...
Can the Guardians pull themselves together in New York? – Terry Pluto
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Talking to myself about the Guardians as they head into Game 2 of the best-of-five AL Division Series vs. the Yankees. The Guardians lost the opener 4-1 in Yankee Stadium Tuesday. QUESTION: Why do I keep thinking it’s over for the kids from Cleveland?
How we’re coping this fall with late Guardians, Browns, Buckeyes and elections stories: Letter from the Editor
The poohbahs of Major League Baseball smiled upon our newsroom when they scheduled the games for the Guardians Wild Card series with Tampa Bay, with starting times early enough for us to publish multiple stories and photos in the next day’s editions of The Plain Dealer. With plenty of...
Myles Garrett irked that Steelers’ Chukwuma Okorafor didn’t get fined for his dive, but Garrett did for his QB hit
BEREA, Ohio — With controversial roughing-the-passer calls in the news, Myles Garrett is miffed that he had his wallet lightened by the NFL for a play in the Browns’ 29-17 victory over the Steelers in Week 3, while Steelers right tackle Chukwuma Okorafor did not. Specifically, Garrett was...
Browns vs. Patriots: 3 things to watch and game picks
BEREA, Ohio -- The Browns host the Patriots on Sunday at FirstEnergy Stadium at 1 p.m. Both teams are 2-3 coming into the game and in need of a victory to get to .500. The Browns will be without two of their best defensive players in cornerback Denzel Ward and defensive end Jadeveon Clowney, both ruled out on Friday.
Cincinnati wins playoff debut behind Vazquez's go-ahead goal
Brandon Vazquez scored on a breakaway in the 86th minute to help fifth-seeded Cincinnati beat the fourth-seeded New York Red Bulls 2-1 for its first playoff victory in franchise history
Hating the Yankees runs deep for Sen. Sherrod Brown
CLEVELAND, Ohio – For so many fans, there’s always been something about Cleveland beating the Yankees. A loss against New York on the diamond resonates a bit colder, a bit deeper, a bit longer than being on the losing side in games against other teams. But a win is sweeter, like a first kiss or watching a child succeed after not giving up.
How Deion Jones can help the Browns’ struggling run defense: Film Review
CLEVELAND, Ohio — The Browns defensive front seven has struggled to stop the run game the last two weeks. Though some of the issues are physical, many deal with alignment and communication concerns. This lack cohesiveness can be linked to the season-ending quad tendon injury of starting linebacker Anthony...
Evan Mobley looks healthy as Cleveland Cavaliers wrap up preseason with 114-108 loss to Orlando Magic
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Evan Mobley looks ready for the regular season. The Cleveland Cavaliers’ promising young forward, who missed the first three exhibitions because of a sprained ankle, had to wait nearly two weeks for his long-awaited preseason debut. But Mobley provided a brief look at why the excitement surrounding his sophomore season is uncontainable.
Watch Jacoby Brissett, Nick Chubb, Amari Cooper and other Browns discuss facing the Patriots
BEREA, Ohio -- In the video above, watch Jacoby Brissett, Nick Chubb, Amari Cooper, Greg Newsome II and other Browns discuss their rematch with the Patriots Sunday at FirstEnergy Stadium. Both teams are 2-3, and both are expected to run the ball a lot. The Browns lost 45-7 to the...
