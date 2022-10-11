ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports Illustrated

The Dodgers and Braves Are Getting Outplayed

By the end of tonight, the top two teams in the National League could be eliminated from the postseason at the hands of their two division foes. If this happens, it won’t be because the Dodgers and Braves were victims of bad luck. No, simply, it will be because they were ...
Cleveland.com

DraftKings Sportsbook promo code is all-in for MLB, CFB Saturday

XL Media provides exclusive sports betting content to cleveland.com, including picks, analysis, tools and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. A big bonus is on the table when new players activate this DraftKings Sportsbook promo code through any of the links on this...
Cleveland.com

BetMGM MLB bonus code: bet $1,000 on any postseason game

XL Media provides exclusive sports betting content to cleveland.com, including picks, analysis, tools and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. You can activate our BetMGM MLB bonus code for a risk-free bet on any postseason matchup when you click here. This offer allows...
Cleveland.com

Browns vs. Patriots: 3 things to watch and game picks

BEREA, Ohio -- The Browns host the Patriots on Sunday at FirstEnergy Stadium at 1 p.m. Both teams are 2-3 coming into the game and in need of a victory to get to .500. The Browns will be without two of their best defensive players in cornerback Denzel Ward and defensive end Jadeveon Clowney, both ruled out on Friday.
Cleveland.com

NFL Week 6 ATS: 3 must-play best bets

XL Media provides exclusive sports betting content to cleveland.com, including picks, analysis, tools and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. The NFL has entered its sixth week of the regular season, the first with teams on a bye. Four such teams will enjoy...
Cleveland.com

Hating the Yankees runs deep for Sen. Sherrod Brown

CLEVELAND, Ohio – For so many fans, there’s always been something about Cleveland beating the Yankees. A loss against New York on the diamond resonates a bit colder, a bit deeper, a bit longer than being on the losing side in games against other teams. But a win is sweeter, like a first kiss or watching a child succeed after not giving up.
Cleveland.com

Evan Mobley looks healthy as Cleveland Cavaliers wrap up preseason with 114-108 loss to Orlando Magic

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Evan Mobley looks ready for the regular season. The Cleveland Cavaliers’ promising young forward, who missed the first three exhibitions because of a sprained ankle, had to wait nearly two weeks for his long-awaited preseason debut. But Mobley provided a brief look at why the excitement surrounding his sophomore season is uncontainable.
Cleveland.com

Cleveland.com

