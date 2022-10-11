ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn Center, MN

KARE 11

Three Feeding Our Future fraud defendants plead guilty

MINNEAPOLIS — Three defendants in the nation's largest pandemic fraud case have pleaded guilty to their roles. The Feeding Our Future fraud bilked $250 million from the federal meal program by claiming to serve underprivileged children during the pandemic, according to federal prosecutors. When U.S. Attorney Andy Luger announced...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Brooklyn Center, MN
KARE 11

Pine County car crash leaves 2 dead, 2 others injured

MINNEAPOLIS — Two people died early morning in a crash in Pine County, the county sheriff's office announced Saturday. According to the Pine County Sheriff's Office, dispatchers were alerted at 1:49 a.m. Saturday to a single-vehicle crash at Pokegama Lake Road and Fairway Road Southwest in Pine City. The sheriff's office said a 20-year-old woman and an 18-year-old man died in the crash and two other young adults were in the car at the time, who were both "determined to be deceased at the scene."
PINE COUNTY, MN
KARE 11

Guilty pleas expected in Feeding Our Future pandemic fraud case; here's what that could mean

MINNEAPOLIS — The Feeding Our Future fraud case is already massive in both scope and substance, and tomorrow it takes another step forward. Four of the 49 people who have already been charged by federal prosecutors, are expected to plead guilty for their alleged roles in a scheme that - prosecutors say - amounted to more than $250 million taken from a program that was supposed to feed hungry kids during the pandemic.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KARE 11

Motorcycle crashes into deer; 1 dead, 1 injured

HASTINGS, Minn. — Police say one person died and another was injured after a motorcycle struck a deer near Hastings Monday night. The Dakota County Sheriff's Office told KARE 11 they received a call about the crash on Ravenna Trail and Polk Avenue shortly after 7 p.m. First responders...
HASTINGS, MN
KARE 11

Condo employees across the Twin Cities begin 2-day strike

MINNESOTA, USA — Beginning at 6 a.m. Friday, workers from FirstService Residential will be picketing in Minneapolis at 12th and Nicollet. The Unfair Labor Practice strike began Thursday evening. According to a statement from the group, this comes after they voted to authorize the strike back in September. They...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KARE 11

Man dies in crash on Highway 5 near St. Paul

ST PAUL, Minn. — The Minnesota State Patrol says an 82-year-old man was killed Wednesday night after crashing on Highway 5 near St. Paul. The State Patrol reports the crash happened around 6:20 p.m. on Hwy 5 at Post Road. The preliminary investigation shows the man, from Bloomington, was traveling west when his Toyota Highlander left the roadway and struck the interior of a bridge.
SAINT PAUL, MN
KARE 11

Edina students fall ill after taking part in spicy chip challenge

EDINA, Minn. — Edina Public Schools is asking parents to speak to their kids about the dangers of a new spicy chip challenge, which has led to some students getting treated by school staff and paramedics. Several students in Edina's South View Middle School grew ill after participating in...
EDINA, MN
KARE 11

Anoka teacher grows record-setting pumpkin; wins CA competition

HALF MOON BAY, Calif. — An Anoka teacher took home a blue ribbon and thousands of dollars in prize money after setting a new U.S. record for heaviest pumpkin at the 49th Safeway World Championship Pumpkin Weigh-Off in California. The Associated Press reported Monday that Travis Gienger, a horticulture...
ANOKA, MN
KARE 11

Lockdown lifted at Plymouth Middle School; classes canceled Wednesday after 'unfounded' threat

PLYMOUTH, Minnesota — Plymouth Middle School was placed on lockdown for about 80 minutes Tuesday as administrators investigated a "potential threat inside the building." In a Facebook post shared just before noon on Oct. 11, the school said students and staff were unharmed and local law enforcement agencies were working with the school on their investigation.
PLYMOUTH, MN
KARE 11

