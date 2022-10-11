MINNEAPOLIS — Two people died early morning in a crash in Pine County, the county sheriff's office announced Saturday. According to the Pine County Sheriff's Office, dispatchers were alerted at 1:49 a.m. Saturday to a single-vehicle crash at Pokegama Lake Road and Fairway Road Southwest in Pine City. The sheriff's office said a 20-year-old woman and an 18-year-old man died in the crash and two other young adults were in the car at the time, who were both "determined to be deceased at the scene."

