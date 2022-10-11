Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Pizza Places in MinnesotaAlina AndrasMinnesota State
Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Ohio State sweeps No. 10 Minnesota in midweek matchupThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Ohio State defeats No. 13 Penn State, Northwestern in weekend matchesThe LanternColumbus, OH
4 Great Burger Places in MinnesotaAlina AndrasMinnesota State
4 Great Steakhouses in MinnesotaAlina AndrasMinnesota State
Related
MPD searching for 3 suspects caught on video leaving shooting victim's body in alley
MINNEAPOLIS — Minneapolis police are in the middle of an active search for three people who are seen on video pulling a shooting victim out of a car and leaving him for dead. MPD identified the victim as 23-year-old Deljuan Pendleton. A Minneapolis investigator told KARE 11 that if...
Guilty plea in massive $86 million elder-fraud scheme affecting Minnesotans
MINNEAPOLIS — Editor's note: The video above first aired on KARE 11 in May 2021. When then-U.S. Attorney for the District of Minnesota Erica MacDonald announced charges in a massive telemarketing scheme in October 2020, she called it "the largest elder fraud scheme in the nation." On Friday, in...
Three Feeding Our Future fraud defendants plead guilty
MINNEAPOLIS — Three defendants in the nation's largest pandemic fraud case have pleaded guilty to their roles. The Feeding Our Future fraud bilked $250 million from the federal meal program by claiming to serve underprivileged children during the pandemic, according to federal prosecutors. When U.S. Attorney Andy Luger announced...
Over 31 pounds of meth found buried near Shakopee home during bust
SHAKOPEE, Minn. — Agents with the Minnesota River Valley Drug Task Force (MRVDTF) seized over 31 pounds of methamphetamine and arrested three men at a residence in Shakopee on Wednesday. Authorities say the investigation began several weeks ago during a meth bust in Blue Earth County. Agents determined the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Pine County car crash leaves 2 dead, 2 others injured
MINNEAPOLIS — Two people died early morning in a crash in Pine County, the county sheriff's office announced Saturday. According to the Pine County Sheriff's Office, dispatchers were alerted at 1:49 a.m. Saturday to a single-vehicle crash at Pokegama Lake Road and Fairway Road Southwest in Pine City. The sheriff's office said a 20-year-old woman and an 18-year-old man died in the crash and two other young adults were in the car at the time, who were both "determined to be deceased at the scene."
2-year-old hit and injured during morning drop-off at Brookside Elementary School
RAMSEY, Minn. — Multiple law enforcement agencies responded to Brookside Elementary School in Ramsey Wednesday morning after a 2-year-old child was hit and injured by a vehicle during morning drop-off. The child was airlifted to a hospital. Authorities say the child's condition is unknown at this time. In a...
Folly Coffee Café & Jinx Tea Bar to open in Linden Hills
ST. LOUIS PARK, Minn. — St. Louis Park-based Folly Coffee Roasters is teaming up with Jinx Tea to open the Folly Coffee Café & Jinx Tea Bar in the Minneapolis neighborhood of Linden Hills. After five years in business, this will be the first brick and mortar location...
Guilty pleas expected in Feeding Our Future pandemic fraud case; here's what that could mean
MINNEAPOLIS — The Feeding Our Future fraud case is already massive in both scope and substance, and tomorrow it takes another step forward. Four of the 49 people who have already been charged by federal prosecutors, are expected to plead guilty for their alleged roles in a scheme that - prosecutors say - amounted to more than $250 million taken from a program that was supposed to feed hungry kids during the pandemic.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Firefighters battle blaze at warehouse in Minneapolis' Howe neighborhood
MINNEAPOLIS — No one was injured in a Wednesday night fire at a grain elevator warehouse in Minneapolis' Howe neighborhood. Firefighters arrived to heavy black smoke coming from all floors of a building at 3716 Cheatham Avenue around 9:45 p.m., according to information provided to the media. When crews...
MPD presence increases downtown in first weeks of Operation Endeavor
MINNEAPOLIS — At the corner of Ninth and Nicollet on Monday afternoon, about a dozen members of the nonprofit We Push For Peace kept a watchful eye on the streets, just as they do every day from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. They're just one of the community groups...
Motorcycle crashes into deer; 1 dead, 1 injured
HASTINGS, Minn. — Police say one person died and another was injured after a motorcycle struck a deer near Hastings Monday night. The Dakota County Sheriff's Office told KARE 11 they received a call about the crash on Ravenna Trail and Polk Avenue shortly after 7 p.m. First responders...
Condo employees across the Twin Cities begin 2-day strike
MINNESOTA, USA — Beginning at 6 a.m. Friday, workers from FirstService Residential will be picketing in Minneapolis at 12th and Nicollet. The Unfair Labor Practice strike began Thursday evening. According to a statement from the group, this comes after they voted to authorize the strike back in September. They...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Man dies in crash on Highway 5 near St. Paul
ST PAUL, Minn. — The Minnesota State Patrol says an 82-year-old man was killed Wednesday night after crashing on Highway 5 near St. Paul. The State Patrol reports the crash happened around 6:20 p.m. on Hwy 5 at Post Road. The preliminary investigation shows the man, from Bloomington, was traveling west when his Toyota Highlander left the roadway and struck the interior of a bridge.
Edina students fall ill after taking part in spicy chip challenge
EDINA, Minn. — Edina Public Schools is asking parents to speak to their kids about the dangers of a new spicy chip challenge, which has led to some students getting treated by school staff and paramedics. Several students in Edina's South View Middle School grew ill after participating in...
Family, community celebrate what would've been George Floyd's 49th birthday
MINNEAPOLIS — In a room filled with good vibes and good food, family and community shared memories of a man who some say changed the world and acknowledged the racial reckoning brought on by the murder of George Floyd, on what would've been his 49th birthday. "What he left...
'We need to do all we can': Dr. Mom Foundation created to help prevent physician suicides
MINNEAPOLIS — Radiologist of the year. Teaching resident of the year. Dr. Gretchen Butler was all of those things at the age of 36 — and, a new mom for the third time. “Our third child was 18 months old when Gretchen took her own life,” Mike Butler, Gretchen’s widow said.
For third time this week, advocates for the unhoused confront Minneapolis City Council
MINNEAPOLIS — Tents that lined the front of Minneapolis City Hall earlier this week are now on the other side of the light rail track after the front steps were swept by city officials. Eleven unhoused people agreed to take shelter at Avivo Village, which is partially funded by...
Anoka teacher grows record-setting pumpkin; wins CA competition
HALF MOON BAY, Calif. — An Anoka teacher took home a blue ribbon and thousands of dollars in prize money after setting a new U.S. record for heaviest pumpkin at the 49th Safeway World Championship Pumpkin Weigh-Off in California. The Associated Press reported Monday that Travis Gienger, a horticulture...
North metro fire department finding creative ways to recruit volunteer firefighters
SPRING LAKE PARK, Minn. — Right now, fire departments across the state are dealing with a firefighter shortage. Many departments rely on volunteer firefighters, so recruiting has been difficult. But one department in the north metro says they're going to try to maintain the volunteer model for as long...
Lockdown lifted at Plymouth Middle School; classes canceled Wednesday after 'unfounded' threat
PLYMOUTH, Minnesota — Plymouth Middle School was placed on lockdown for about 80 minutes Tuesday as administrators investigated a "potential threat inside the building." In a Facebook post shared just before noon on Oct. 11, the school said students and staff were unharmed and local law enforcement agencies were working with the school on their investigation.
KARE 11
Minneapolis, MN
26K+
Followers
11K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT
Minneapolis and St. Paul local newshttps://www.kare11.com/
Comments / 0