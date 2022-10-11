Read full article on original website
Related
ithaca.com
Racist Hate Symbols Found on Campus of Ithaca College and Downtown
Students and faculty at Ithaca College are outraged following a series of antisemitic hate symbols have been found on the colleges campus. On October 6, a swastika was found scratched into a door to a storage room beneath the Terrace Dining hall — on October 12 another swastika, as well as other racist images, were scratched into the inside wall of the Baker Walkway elevator in the James J. Whalen Center for Music.
Binghamton University Pipe Dream
Local elementary schools face shutdown and restructuring
Partly due to student housing crowding out single-family, low-income housing options, Binghamton City School District (BCSD) may close one of its elementary schools. On Thursday, Sept. 29, BCSD administration held their third of four community forums in order to discuss a “feasibility study” of their elementary schools, with a special focus on Theodore Roosevelt Elementary School. This study examined factors ranging from enrollment and student interests to asbestos in the ceilings and walls. Parents spoke with Board of Education (BOE) members and district leadership, voicing concerns over construction and the closing of a school. One of these concerns included the district’s declining enrollment.
whcuradio.com
Ithaca authorities to remove racist graffiti from storefront
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Ithaca officials say they’re investigating racist graffiti. A Celtic cross symbol paired with the word “skin” was reportedly spray-painted at the former Trader K’s storefront. The Office of Human Rights strongly condemns the graffiti. Authorities are working to get it removed.
Business moves into the Number 5 Commons
The Simply Space has officially cut the ribbon and moved into the old Firehouse in the Number 5 Commons. Owner Katie Kane says that the Simply Space combines the experience of shopping for apparel, with the services of a spray tan business.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Onondaga County school board names new superintendent
Tully, N.Y. – The Tully Board of Education has selected a new superintendent. Darcy L. Woodcock, 44, who is now the assistant superintendent for curriculum and instruction in the Westhill Central School District, is Tully’s new superintendent. She is expected to start her new job around Nov. 28,...
Cornell Daily Sun
Volleyball Leaves Weekend Road Trip with Losses Against Princeton and Penn
This past weekend, volleyball hit the road facing off against Princeton and Penn. Despite a valiant, hard-fought effort, including a five set thriller against Penn, Cornell failed to come away from the weekend road trip with a victory. Competing against the undefeated No.2 Princeton (13-2, 5-0 Ivy), the Red faced...
Cornell Daily Sun
Field Hockey Suffers Two Losses Over Fall Break
Over fall break, field hockey fell to Penn (3-8, 1-2 Ivy) and No.11 Syracuse (12-2, 2-1 ACC) in a string of tough matchups. The Red started the weekend at home against Penn on Friday. The team came out strong defensively as senior goalkeeper Aerin Park saved two shots on goal.
Longtime Binghamton Fire Chaplain passes
The Binghamton Fire Department is mourning the passing of its longtime spiritual leader.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Cornell Daily Sun
Reimagining Public Safety Committee Convenes With Community Police Board
The Reimagining Public Safety special committee met on Tuesday to discuss recommendations for the Community Police Board, including the possibility of giving the CPB subpoena power. The Reimagining Public Safety special committee was developed in 2021 by the Tompkins County Legislature to recommend and research police reforms to rebuild trust...
Cornell Daily Sun
Sailing Faces Tough Competition, Earning Seventh and 12th Place Finishes in Weekend Match-ups
This Saturday and Sunday, sailing competed in the ACC Open semifinals and the Stu Nelson Invite. Sailing missed the mark on qualifying for the ACC Open Dinghy finals as they secured a 12th finish out of 18 teams to compete in this year’s semifinals in Kings Point, New York. The Red fared slightly better at the Stu Nelson in New London, Connecticut, where they placed seventh out of 13 teams.
Update on Homeless shelter crisis
The Department of Social Services says it utilizes 65 shelter beds in our community and all of them are full, although the situation is fluid as the unhoused come and go on a daily basis.
Cornell Daily Sun
Preview: Football Closes Non-Conference Play Against Lehigh￼
Hockey season is around the corner! Click here to subscribe to our men’s hockey newsletter. Football will play its final non-conference game of the season when it hosts Lehigh on Saturday at Schoellkopf Field. The matchup with the Mountain Hawks (1-5, 1-1 Patriot League) will provide Cornell (2-2, 0-2...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Bus drivers blare the horn, trying to sound off for change at TCAT
ITHACA, N.Y. — For Agnes Beck, being at the helm of a bus, being the person that makes the daily commute happen, has affirmed a simple truth: “There is a value to being a transit driver. There’s a value whether people think it or not.”. Although it...
Chenango County Woman Is A Win Cash Winner
The old adage persistence pays off rings true for this local woman. Connie Chambers of New Berlin plays Win Cash every day and it paid off! In the form of 100 Dollars. Congratulations Connie, you deserve it! You can win like Connie or perhaps even take home the grand prize of $30,000. What would you do with $30,000? No need to share, you can choose to build a carrot castle if you want. Just enjoy it! This is the last day to win so listen to us for the Win Cash codes and enter them right here.
newyorkupstate.com
CDC recommends masks in 12 New York state counties with high Covid levels
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is recommending masks in 12 New York state counties with high Covid-19 levels, up from nine counties last week. The CDC updated its Covid Community Levels map on Thursday, showing areas where Covid is at a “high” (orange), “medium” (yellow) or “low” (green) risk. Face coverings are recommended in areas with high Covid levels, including Cayuga County, Madison County, Onondaga County, and Oswego County.
Man dies after falling into Ithaca Falls, trying to take a photo
Ithaca Falls is located just outside of downtown Ithaca and has a 150 feet drop, according to Visit Ithaca.(Grant Johnson) (ITHACA, NY) A 35-year-old man died from injuries sustained from slipping and falling into the base of Ithaca Falls located off Lake St. on Tuesday afternoon.
Avelo postpones new flights out of Greater Binghamton Airport
In wake of Hurricane Ian, Avelo Airlines announced today that all newly announced routes to Fort Myers (RSW) have been postponed, including flights from the Greater Binghamton Airport (BGM).
Cornell Daily Sun
No.16 Men’s Soccer Upset by Colgate After Six-Game Winning Streak
Coming off a win against Harvard, men’s soccer (9-1, 2-0 Ivy) upset No.7 Syracuse (10-2-1, 4-1 ACC) at their home stadium on Tuesday. They continued their winning streak with another win at Brown (5-3-1, 0-1-1 Ivy) in a close-fought game on Saturday, before falling in an upset to Colgate on Tuesday.
whcuradio.com
Report of menacing with a gun in Ithaca
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – Ithaca Police are searching for a man. Just after 8:00 a.m., IPD received a call from someone who says they had a gun pointed at them. They were driving on South Albany Street towards Clinton Street when they say a man passing them on a bicycle pointed what appeared to be a handgun at their head. The suspect continued southbound and could not be located by authorities a short time later. He is described as a black male in his 20s wearing a grey hooded sweatshirt. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Ithaca Police Department.
Latest numbers, October 11th
Little to no change in Broome County's COVID-19 numbers as we continue through the work week.
Comments / 0