Georgia rattled by sonic boom caused by SpaceX Dragon capsule splashdown
ATLANTA — People who heard a loud explosion this evening in north Georgia can chalk it up to the SpaceX Dragon capsule. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Severe Weather Team 2 Chief Meteorologist Glenn Burns said the capsule flew across Georgia, rattling parts of...
WSAV-TV
How Queensborough Bank is celebrating Georgia Peanuts
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Georgia Peanut Commission and banks all across the state of Georgia have partnered for this years Georgia Peanut Bank Week to help promote their initiative to help folks account for their daily health!. We spoke with Mike English, Coastal Regional Manager at Queensborough National...
North Georgia mountains: Leaves changing colors, great adventures await
It happens every year about this time. The arrival of fall brings the migration to the North Georgia mountains. It’s there people witness the leaves changing colors, from the green of spring and summer to the oranges, reds and yellows of the fall. “Fall is a migration of the...
WALB 10
New technology is helping Georgia peanut farmers
Georgians who struggled with their mortgage because of the pandemic may be in luck. The holidays are right around the corner. The 25th annual Plains Peanut Festival was on Sept. 24.
Georgia DNR rolls out map to help prevent deer crashes
JONES COUNTY, Ga. — The Department of Natural Resources says the state has about a million deer, and Central Georgia is a prime location. Troy Day says he's had his share of collisions with the animals. "I believe I've hit four deer with four different vehicles," he calculated. Day...
These Georgia restaurants have made Southern Living’s ‘The South’s Top 50 Barbecue Joints’ for 2022
ATLANTA — Barbecue lovers rejoice: Three Georgia barbecue joints have made Southern Living’s “The South’s Top 50 Barbecue Joints.”. From brisket to pulled pork, these barbecue joints have everything to cure your craving. “Taken as a whole, the rankings offer a capsule assessment of ‘The State...
UPDATE: New report shows flu activity rising in Georgia
The flu season ramped up early this fall and is raging, with Georgia and Washington, D.C. leading the nation for flu-lik...
WMAZ
#Scene13: Here are events and activities you can do in Central Georgia this weekend
MACON, Ga. — It is almost time for the weekend and #scene13 has all you need to know about what is fun, fresh and lively in your community. And remember, if you are on the scene this weekend use #scene13 in your photos and you may just see yourself on our 13WMAZ Instagram story.
4 Georgia Senate debate moments everyone will be talking about
The top two candidates in the Georgia Senate race pitched themselves to voters, answering questions that are the top of mind for voters in the upcoming 2022 midterms.
WTVM
Georgia leads the U.S. in Positive Flu Cases
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Health experts say the Peach State is topping the nation in positive flu cases. “Given what we’ve seen in Australia this summer, our summer their winter, it’s reasonable to expect we’re going to see a significant flu season this year,” says Dr. Ashish Jha, White House Covid-19 Response Coordinator.
99th annual Georgia Carolina State Fair is back
AUGUSTA, Ga (WJBF)- It’s that time of year again- the time when friends and families go to enjoy the state fair. Friday is the first day of the 99th annual Georgia Carolina State Fair. For many families its an annual tradition. They have favorite rides and foods they look forward to all year long. But […]
fox5atlanta.com
Warnock-Walker debate: How to watch Georgia Senate candidates
SAVANNAH, Ga. - The race for U.S. Senate in Georgia continues to heat up. Republican Herschel Walker and Democrat Raphael Warnock will square off for the first and only time Friday night in Savannah. The debate will be broadcast on Nexstar stations in Savannah, Columbus and Augusta as well as on FOX 5 Atlanta.
Inflation at all time high in Georgia
People from across the world have migrated to Georgia and that has to do with a lot of different things. For starters, there are countless amounts of job and business opportunities here. Whether you work in healthcare, in sports, or own your own business, Georgia has something for everyone. Another reason is because, unlike the north, the south has amazing weather all year long. Lastly, there are a lot of cultural attractions throughout the greater area. Overall, Georgia is a beautiful place with so much to see, so much to do, and so much opportunity for the future.
4 Affordable Weekend Getaways in Georgia
If you live in Georgia and you are looking for new places to explore with family and friends, here is a list of four fantastic places in Georgia that are great options for both a quick stop as well as for a longer vacation, if you have more free time on your hands.
State Representative Henry ‘Wayne’ Howard passes away at 67
State Representative Henry 'Wayne' Howard has died, his family confirmed with WJBF NewsChannel 6 late Thursday evening.
fox5atlanta.com
Participants frustrated with cash assistance program
FOX 5 News has received numerous emails about issued with Georgia's Cash Assistance Program. Now the state is responding.
Georgia students out-perform national average on ACT
For the sixth year in a row, Georgia students beat the national average on the ACT. Georgia’s class of 2022 recorded an average composite score of 21.6, compared to the national average of 19.8. “I am very proud of the class of 2022, along with the hard-working teachers who...
WRDW-TV
Ga. agency pulls GI Bill funding for church that was raided
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A state agency removed GI Bill eligibility from churches that were at the center of FBI raids over the summer, including at a location in Augusta. In June, the FBI served a search warrant at the Assembly of Prayer church on Old Tobacco Road just outside Gate 5 of Fort Gordon. At the same time, the agency served search warrants at a sister church in the Savannah area. Similar raids took place at church facilities elsewhere.
Hyundai sets date to break ground on $5.5B EV factory in Georgia
Hyundai Motor Group is pushing past its issues with the U.S.’s new electric vehicle tax credits and announced plans Wednesday for a ceremonial groundbreaking later this month for its $5.5 billion factory near Savannah.
fox5atlanta.com
Pink Energy goes dark in Georgia and across US
AUBURN, Ga. - You can turn out the lights for one of the biggest providers of rooftop solar power in Georgia. After thousands of consumer complaints — and investigations across the country including the FOX 5 I-Team — Pink Energy has gone out of business. But a statement...
