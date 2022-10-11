ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Women's Health

Comments / 0

Related
MedicalXpress

Research sheds new light on long COVID conditions

Most people who get COVID-19 recover within a few weeks. But some people—even those who had mild versions of the disease—have symptoms that last weeks or months after an initial COVID infection. These ongoing health problems, called post-COVID conditions (PCC), post-COVID-19 syndrome, long COVID-19, and post-acute sequelae of SARS COV-2 infection (PASC), can decrease quality of life for patients and increase the burden of disease on health systems. As more patients suffer from long COVID, it's increasingly important to define the symptoms associated with long COVID for effective diagnosis and treatment of the disease.
PUBLIC HEALTH
MedicalXpress

Aspirin as effective as standard blood thinner to prevent life-threatening blood clots and death after fracture surgery

Patients who have surgery to repair bone fractures typically receive a type of injectable blood thinner, low-molecular-weight heparin, to prevent life-threatening blood clots, but a new clinical trial found that over-the-counter aspirin is just as effective. The findings, presented today at the Orthopedic Trauma Association (OTA) annual meeting in Tampa, FL, could cause surgeons to change their practice and administer aspirin instead to these patients.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sub Saharan Africa#Childbirth#Kenya#Sub Saharan#Who#African#Lshtm#The Lancet Global Health
Daily Mail

Uganda's President imposes overnight curfew in two districts hit by Ebola as fears over spread of the killer virus grow after the NHS was told to be 'vigilant' and the US introduced airport screening for travellers from the African nation

The president of Uganda has restricted movement into and out of two districts impacted by a new wave of Ebola - as authorities in America and the United Kingdom urge travellers and healthcare workers to remain vigilant. Yoweri Museveni said he would impose an overnight curfew in an effort to...
PUBLIC HEALTH
MedicalXpress

Before test results, signs of COVID-19 are in water systems

Before a community hospital is stretched thin with COVID-19-patients, even before antigen tests—no matter how rapid—return results, there is one place that may be able to capture the number of COVID-19 infections in a community. A new research paper from the lab of Fangqiong Ling, assistant professor of...
SCIENCE
MedicalXpress

Children with HIV at greater risk for impaired neurological development

New research in Zambia finds that children infected with HIV are significantly more likely to do worse in neurological assessments despite having well-controlled HIV disease, suggesting that they may struggle with cognitive and mental health issues. However, the research also indicates that early intervention—in the form of better nutrition and antiretroviral therapies—may help close the gap.
SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
Place
Africa
NewsBreak
Women's Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
MedicalXpress

Myocarditis seven times more likely with COVID-19 than vaccines

The risk of developing myocarditis—or inflammation of the heart muscle—is seven times higher with a COVID-19 infection than with the COVID-19 vaccine, according to a recent study by Penn State College of Medicine scientists, now published in Frontiers in Cardiovascular Medicine. Patients with myocarditis can experience chest pains, shortness of breath or an irregular heartbeat. In severe cases, the inflammation can lead to heart failure and death.
PUBLIC HEALTH
MedicalXpress

First cholera death in Lebanon as outbreak spreads from Syria

Lebanon has recorded its first death from cholera as cases surge after an outbreak of the extremely virulent disease in neighbouring Syria, the health ministry said Wednesday. Lebanon has recorded 26 cases of cholera this month, as the country struggles amid poor sanitation and crumbling infrastructure after three years of unprecedented economic crisis.
PUBLIC HEALTH
MedicalXpress

Eating well and avoiding the news gave the best mental health outcomes during COVID

A healthy diet and avoiding the news helped prevent anxiety and depression during COVID, even better than interacting with friends, following a routine, or pursuing hobbies. A preliminary finding about diet was published earlier this year and the final findings are presented at the ECNP conference in Vienna. Dr. Joaquim...
FITNESS
MedicalXpress

The polypill could help with avoiding millions of premature deaths, heart attacks and strokes every year

Global health has paid a deadly price for not using simple, low-cost blood pressure lowering drugs, statins and aspirin widely in the form of a single pill, also known as the polypill, say two leading cardiologists in a commentary published in The Lancet. Widespread availability of polypills would substantially reduce the risk of cardiovascular disease (CVD) and be affordable for most people globally, says their call-to-action.
PUBLIC HEALTH
MedicalXpress

Experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 is associated with poorer mental health

Having symptoms of COVID-19 has been associated with worse mental health and lower life satisfaction. The study, which is part of the COVID-19 Longitudinal Health and Wellbeing National Core Study, is published today in The Lancet Psychiatry. The study is led by researchers from King's College London and University College London in collaboration with several UK institutions. The study looked at the impact of COVID-19 infection on subsequent mental health and well-being.
MENTAL HEALTH
MedicalXpress

WHO emergency panel debates COVID pandemic

The World Health Organization's COVID-19 emergency committee met on Thursday to discuss if the pandemic still warrants the highest level of alarm the UN health agency can sound. The quarterly meeting began at around midday (1000 GMT) and was being held in hybrid format, with some participants in Geneva and...
PUBLIC HEALTH
MedicalXpress

Research finds that two out of five adults who use cigarettes smoke menthol

Menthol use has increased over the past decade among U.S. adults who smoke cigarettes, according to a study released by Columbia University Mailman School of Public Health and The City University of New York. Menthol use is much more common among adult smokers who are younger, from racial/ethnic minoritized groups and with mental health problems. The results are published in the journal Nicotine and Tobacco Research.
MedicalXpress

How does social behavior lead to clusters of vaccine hesitancy?

Geographical pockets of vaccination behavior can be attributed to both pre-existing sociodemographic clusters as well as the way vaccine hesitancy spreads through neighboring societies, according to a new study publishing October 13 in the open-access journal PLOS Computational Biology by Lucila Alvarez-Zuzek of Georgetown University, U.S., and colleagues. In recent...
PHARMACEUTICALS
MedicalXpress

How bad is red meat for you? Health risks get star ratings

Research about what is healthy comes so thick and fast—red meat can appear good for you one week, stroke-inducing the next—that a confused public often struggles to keep up. But a massive new review published on Monday aims to look beyond the latest study by evaluating the available...
HEALTH
MedicalXpress

Experimental cancer drug could be effective in treating idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis

Researchers have shown that the medication saracatinib shows promise as a treatment for idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF). Saracatinib worked as well or better than two approved drugs at reducing tissue scarring in preclinical models of IPF according to the study published in the American Journal of Respiratory and Critical Care Medicine.
CANCER
MedicalXpress

Anti-anaerobic antibiotics associated with increased risk of mortality in critically ill patients

A common clinical practice may be inadvertently harming patients, according to new research published October 13 in the European Respiratory Journal. The team of Michigan Medicine researchers behind the study suggest that administration of antibiotics with activity against anaerobic bacteria has a profound effect on the gut microbiome and, ultimately, an adverse impact on critically ill patients.
HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy