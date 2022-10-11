ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elmira, NY

WETM

What to do with all all your Fall leaves

Which city you reside in dictates when and how you're expected to dispose of all your fall leaves, or if you're on your own in taking care of the excess green waste.
ELMIRA, NY
wellsvillesun.com

NY Landquest: 80 acres Farmhouse and Timberland in Pine City NY, slideshow/gallery

Beautiful woodlot is only a “stones-throw” from the NY – PA state line. The 100-year-old farmhouse has good bones and the convenience of natural gas. The home has had several recent updates with a newer metal roof, new natural gas furnace, hot water tank, and some replacement windows. Great opportunity to utilize the home as a seasonal retreat and enjoy hunting the property that is part of a large wood lot. There are strong wildlife populations in the area including deer, bear, and turkey supported by an abundance of nearby farm fields.
PINE CITY, NY
WETM

Increased Local Business Revenue & First Arena

Businesses are content in knowing their weekend revenue for both post and pre event revenue will be higher, with Local Arena's hockey game between Elmira Mammoth and Binghampton Black Bears.
ELMIRA, NY
Elmira, NY
Business
City
Elmira, NY
WETM

New round of P-EBT payments expected to hit accounts

New round of P-EBT payments expected to hit accounts. Senator Gillibrand was in Elmira today as she announced 60 million dollars will be invested in the low-income home energy assistance program.
ELMIRA, NY
WETM

Local Demonstration held in corning in honor of the Women of Iran

There have been many protests over the past few weeks in Iran and around the world.
ELMIRA, NY
NewsBreak
Economy
owegopennysaver.com

Owego Police Department Report

The Owego Police Department reported that during the week of Sept. 26, 2022 through Oct. 02, 2022 there were 85 calls for service, they responded to one motor vehicle accident, and 12 traffic tickets were issued. In the month of September, the Owego Police Department K-9 Unit assisted Owego Police...
OWEGO, NY
whcuradio.com

Taughannock Falls State Park Gorge Trail closed tomorrow

TRUMANSBURG, N.Y. (WHCU) – A popular hiking trail closing in Trumansburg. The Gorge Trail at Taughannock Falls State Park on Route 89 will briefly close to the public tomorrow from 10:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Hours will not be affected otherwise the rest of the day or over the weekend. Experts say now is the peak time to view fall foliage in the area.
TRUMANSBURG, NY
NorthcentralPA.com

Man kicks woman down flight of steps

Rome, Pa. — A Bradford County man is facing assault charges after he allegedly kicked his girlfriend down a flight of steps during an argument. Mitchell A. Bacorn, 34, of Rome, asked to speak with officers just before they took him into custody during the early morning hours of Sept. 29, police said. Bacorn admitted to Trooper Craig Kalinoski that he struck the woman causing her to fall down the steps, according to the affidavit. ...
BRADFORD COUNTY, PA
WETM 18 News

State police searching for felon in Steuben County

AVOCA, N.Y. (WETM) — New York State Police in Bath are searching for a Steuben County man wanted on a felony warrant, and are asking the public for help. According to state police, Adam Hosmer, 34, of Steuben County, is wanted on charges of burglary in the second and third degree on a Violent Felony […]
STEUBEN COUNTY, NY

