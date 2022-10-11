Read full article on original website
Patrice Bergeron Delivers Message To Bruins After Season-Opening Win
Patrice Bergeron delivered on and off the ice Wednesday night as the Boston Bruins started their 2022-23 season with a bang. The captain scored Boston’s first goal of the new campaign — a power-play tally assisted by David Pastrnak and David Krejci in the first period — and set the tempo as the Bruins defeated the Washington Capitals 5-2 at Capital One Arena.
Bruins Post Video Of Goalie Hug After Fans Get Angry At TNT
Bruins fans had a lot to be happy about after Boston’s season-opening 5-2 win over the Washington Capitals on Wednesday night, but one moment had B’s supporters quite angry. The goalie hug between Linus Ullmark and Jeremy Swayman became a fun tradition after each Bruins win. So after...
Evgeni Malkin Announces 'I'm Score for Kids' Initiative
The Program Benefits Ronald McDonald House Charities of Pittsburgh and Morgantown. Pittsburgh Penguins alternate captain Evgeni Malkin has unveiled his 'I'm Score for Kids' initiative benefiting the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Pittsburgh and Morgantown, it was announced today. Malkin has committed to donating $710 per each of his regular-season...
5 THINGS: Flyers vs. Canucks
Coming off a 5-2 opening night victory, John Tortorella's Philadelphia Flyers (1-0-0) will host Bruce Boudreau's Vancouver Canucks (0-1-0) at the Wells Fargo Center on Saturday. Game time is 4:00 p.m. EDT. The game will be televised locally on NBCSP. The radio broadcast is on 97.5 The Fanatic with an...
Caps Host Habs
Caps look to get in win column on Saturday night against the Canadiens. October 15 vs. Montreal Canadiens at Capital One Arena. Montreal Canadiens (1-1-0) Washington Capitals (0-2-0) The Capitals continue a busy early season stretch of hockey on Saturday night when they host the Montreal Canadiens at Capital One...
MTL@DET: What you need to know
DETROIT - Coming off Wednesday's season-opening win against the Maple Leafs, the Canadiens are in the Motor City on Friday for another Original Six matchup. Here's what you need to know heading into puck drop. 1. The Habs are away for their first road trip of the season, with dates...
Final Buzzer: Winning Ways
LOS ANGELES - The gusher of offensive production the Kraken generated in Wednesday's road opener was flowing freely again here in southern California in a 4-1 win for Seattle, making it three of four possible standings points to start the second season. Among the scoring highlights: Matty Beniers notched his 12th point in his first 12 NHL games, newcomers Andre Burakovsky and Oliver Bjorkstrand have registered a goal and assist each in their first two Kraken games and fan-favorite-returnee Brandon Tanev notched the game-winning goal.
5 THINGS - FLAMES VS. AVALANCHE
FLAMES (0-0-0) vs. AVALANCHE (1-0-0) 7:30 p.m. MT | TV: Sportsnet One | RADIO: Sportsnet 960 The FAN. Purchase your online 50/50 tickets for a chance at some big cash!. Points - Mikko Rantanen (4) Goals - Arturri Lehkonen, Valeri Nichushkin (2) Special Teams:. Flames:. PP - N/A / PK...
Morning Skate Report: Oct. 13, 2022
The thrill and excitement of a proper Opening Knight has returned as the Vegas Golden Knights (1-0-0) take on the Chicago Blackhawks (0-1-0) on Thursday at 7 p.m. at T-Mobile Arena. The game is presented by Virgin Hotels Las Vegas. TV: AT&T SportsNet. Radio: FOX Sports Las Vegas 98.9/1340 |...
Wright Sort of History
ANAHEIM - For Kraken fans who couldn't wait for the start of Season 2, especially with all of the offseason roster improvements, think about Shane Wright and his parents, Tanya and Simon. An 18-year-old son's dream goes technicolor tonight not far from Hollywood and right out of a storybook. "I'm...
'Embedded' heads to the lake for a picnic with the Okposos
New episode is now available on Sabres.com and YouTube. Follow Sabres captain Kyle Okposo on a family picnic and discover the reasons he and his wife have raised their four children in Buffalo. 09:08 •. New Sabres Captain Kyle Okposo invited the "Buffalo Sabres: Embedded" cameras to spend an afternoon...
Three-year, entry-level contract for William Trudeau
MONTREAL - Montreal Canadiens general manager Kent Hughes announced today that the team has agreed to terms on a three-year, entry-level contract (2022-23 to 2024-25) with defenseman William Trudeau. The agreement will see Trudeau earn $750,000 at the NHL level in 2022-23 and contains a signing bonus of $92,500. He...
How to watch Stars vs. Predators: Live stream, game time, TV channel
What you need to know about Saturday's game between the Dallas Stars and Nashville Predators at American Airlines Center:. Game 1: Dallas Stars (1-0-0, 2 points) vs. Nashville Predators (2-1-0, 4 points) When: Saturday, October 15 at 7 p.m. CT. Where: American Airlines Center - Dallas, TX. TV: Bally Sports...
Bruins to Host Opening Night, presented by TD Bank, Against Arizona
BOSTON - The Boston Bruins will host Opening Night, presented by TD Bank, on Saturday, October 15 at TD Garden against the Arizona Coyotes at 7 p.m. The Hub on Causeway will host a pregame celebration with live music from Rock 92.9, as well as photo opportunities with Blades. For...
5 TAKEAWAYS: Panthers 3, Islanders 1
With Sergei Bobrovsky standing tall in net, the Florida Panthers opened up their 2022-23 season in impressive fashion by grinding out a 3-1 win over the New York Islanders at UBS Arena on Thursday. When asked about the win, head coach Paul Maurice said he "loved all of it." "I...
How to Watch on ESPN+ and Hulu: Flyers vs. Devils on October 13
Through the NHL's media rights agreement, ESPN+ and Hulu will exclusively carry four Flyers games on the streaming platforms, including the Philadelphia Flyers home opener against the New Jersey Devils on Thursday, October 13. Along with the Flyers' exclusive broadcasts, ESPN+ subscribers will also have access to more than 1,000...
Price receives warm welcome before Canadiens season opener
Bell Centre crowd gives Montreal goalie big ovation. During the pregame introductions, goaltender Carey Price was given a standing ovation by the fans in the Bell Centre. Carey Price is feeling the support from Montreal. Price received a standing ovation from the Bell Centre crowd before the Montreal Canadiens season...
Avalanche Drop 5-3 loss to Flames
The Colorado Avalanche dropped a 5-3 loss the Calgary Flames on Thursday night at Scotiabank Saddledome. Bowen Byram, Nathan MacKinnon and Valeri Nichsuhkin scored for Colorado. Pavel Francouz made 22 saves on 27 shots in his season debut and recorded his first-career NHL assist. For Calgary, Brett Ritchie and Rasmus...
Coach's Challenge: CBJ @ CAR - 12:37 of the Second Period
Result: Call on the ice is overturned - No Goal Columbus. Explanation: Video review determined that Columbus' Cole Sillinger preceded the puck into the offensive zone without possession and control and, therefore, was in an off-side position prior to his goal. According to Rule 38.9, "The standard for overturning the call in the event of a "GOAL" call on the ice is that the NHL Situation Room, after reviewing any and all available replays and consulting with the On-Ice Official(s), determines that one or more Players on the attacking team preceded the puck into the attacking zone prior to the goal being scored and that, as a result, the play should have been stopped for an "Off-Side" infraction; where this standard is met, the goal will be disallowed."
'NHL Saturday', 'NHL Sunday' schedule announced
41 games to air in primetime in Europe beginning Oct. 15. NEW YORK - For the fifth straight year, the National Hockey League and its international media partners will bring live game broadcasts in prime time to hockey fans in Europe during the 2022-23 season. A record 41 NHL Saturday presented by SAP and NHL Sunday presented by SAP games will be broadcast to fans this season in more than 30 countries and territories, starting with the October 15 regular-season contest between Rasmus Dahlin and the Buffalo Sabres and Aleksander Barkov and the Florida Panthers. The full broadcast schedule is available here.
