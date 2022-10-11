Read full article on original website
Crowded Maryland restaurant stays open after customer dies in the restroom
A crowded restaurant in Prince George’s County, Maryland stayed open and continued to serve patrons after a customer attending a family reunion planning session died in the women’s bathroom Wednesday. A family was dining at Jasper's Restaurant in the town of Upper Marlboro and had just paid the...
Alert issued for missing 15 year old to Silver Spring
Gaithersburg, MD – Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – Special Victims Investigations Division (SVID) are asking for the public’s assistance in locating Kennedy Isom, a missing 15-year-old from Silver Spring. Kennedy Isom was last seen in the 11820 block of Parklawn Drive in Rockville on Thursday, October 13, 2022 at approximately 4:20 p.m. Kennedy Isom is 5-feet, 8-inches tall and weighs 130 pounds. She was last seen wearing a red hooded sweatshirt, navy and white athletic pants and black Jordans. Police and family are concerned for her welfare. Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Kennedy Isom is The post Alert issued for missing 15 year old to Silver Spring appeared first on Shore News Network.
fox5dc.com
Police search for Aspen Hill carjacking suspects
Frightening new surveillance video shows five people carjacking a man in Silver Spring earlier this week. Montgomery County police are now asking for the public's help in looking for the suspects involved.
Barricade situation in Prince George’s County ends after several hours
PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now ) — Police said a man who was at the center of a barricade situation Friday morning in Temple Hills came out of a home hours after officers first arrived on scene. The Prince George’s County Police Department said the incident began with a fight outside a house […]
NBC Washington
School Bus Drivers Ask for Vigilance After Crashes in Prince George's
Prince George's County school bus drivers are sharpening their skills. The annual review of best practices is intended to keep drivers safe in one of Maryland's deadliest counties for vehicular deaths. On Tuesday, two county school bus crashes occurred within an hour. The first happened just after 5 p.m. A...
weaa.org
Baltimore school employee fired, accused of being involved in attack on Afghan student
Zainab Chaudry, Spokeswoman and Maryland Director for the Council on American-Islamic Relations joins Gabe Ortis for the discussion. (Baltimore, MD) -- A Baltimore City Public Schools employee is out of a job due to their alleged involvement in an attack on an Afghan student. The Maryland Chapter of the Council...
2 people struck by vehicle in Southeast DC, at least one with serious injuries
WASHINGTON — Two females were struck by a vehicle in Southeast DC Friday night. According to Metropolitan Police, the call came in around 9:45 p.m. Two females, one adult and one youth, were struck by a vehicle at 1st St and Atlantic St SE. The vehicle involved in the...
Bay Net
The Greene Turtle Hosts Its Grand Opening In Brandywine
BRANDYWINE, Md. – Prince George’s County’s latest addition of The Greene Turtle brings Maryland flair and dedication to the local community. Originally established in 1976 in the popular vacation spot of Ocean City, The Greene Turtle is a typical sports bar, but with welcomed Maryland fare on its menus, such as crab soup and crab dip.
fox5dc.com
Police lift lockdown after reports of threat at Hyattsville high school
HYATTSVILLE, Md. - A high school in Hyattsville, Maryland was placed under a lockdown for a period on Friday after rumors of a threat of violence at the school. The Hyattsville Police Department says Northwestern High School, located at 7000 Adelphi Road, was placed under a lockdown around 12:15 p.m. on Friday.
CBS News
Gov. Larry Hogan to announce Maryland workforce initiative
BALTIMORE -- Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan is set to announce a new statewide workforce development initiative Friday morning, according to the governor's office. The governor will make the announcement at the State House at 11 a.m. Friday. CBS News Baltimore will stream the announcement live in the player above.
WTOP
Boy found unconscious outside SW DC apartment building
A child was found outside, alone and unconscious in a Southwest D C. neighborhood by a passerby on Thursday night. The 2-year-old boy was found about 9 p.m. Thursday outside the Trinity Plaza apartments on Atlantic Street SW. Police said the boy is in critical condition. In a statement, D.C....
Juveniles Busted In Charles County Pointing Replica Semiautomatic Handgun At Students: Sheriff
A pair of 12-year-old boys were able to avoid criminal charges but will face the wrath of their parents after police were called to a school bus stop where a middle school student in Maryland was wielding a replica of a semiautomatic handgun. Shortly after 8:15 a.m. on Thursday, Oct....
fox5dc.com
New surveillance video shows 5 people carjacking a man in Aspen Hill
SILVER SPRING, Md. - Frightening new surveillance video shows five people carjacking a man in Silver Spring earlier this week. Montgomery County police are now asking for the public's help in looking for the suspects involved. The incident, police said, took place on Tuesday night around 10:30 p.m. in a...
WAMU
Get Out There: D.C.’s ‘night mayor’ reflects on one year in her role
D.C. Office of Nightlife and Culture Director Solana Vander Nat at the mic during an event. A year ago, when D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser announced new appointments in her administration, as she does semi-regularly. This particular announcement included the new director of the Office of Nightlife and Culture, Solana Vander Nat.
fox5dc.com
Northwest-Gaithersburg football fight: Coaches, athletic specialist let go
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. - The Northwest High School head football coach and one of the team's assistant coaches have been let go by Montgomery County Public Schools following the fight that broke out during a game against Gaithersburg High School last month. In addition to both positions being vacated next...
pelhamplus.com
Rockaway Proud Boys Member Pleads Guilty To Capitol Riot Charges
On Friday, a man from Rockaway Township pled guilty to federal civil disorder charges related to his violent participation with other members of the right-wing Proud Boys during the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. The action was intended to keep then-President Donald Trump in office. Court documents filed...
fox5dc.com
Zoning dispute over Sugarloaf Mountain continues
DICKERSON, Md. - The owner of one of our region’s most popular hiking spots is doubling down on plans to close to the public. Sugarloaf Mountain's owner, Stronghold Inc., is at odds with zoning plans by the Frederick County Council. The council is amending a plan to preserve the...
Teenage victim identified after shooting in Northeast DC
UPDATE 11:00 p.m — Police identified the victim as 15-year-old Andre Robertson, Jr. of Northeast DC. UPDATE 7:25 p.m. — Police said that they found the car that may have been involved in the shooting. They were still searching for the suspects as of 10:20 p.m. They found the car about 20 minutes away along […]
mymcmedia.org
Montgomery Village Construction Worker Struck, Killed
A Montgomery Village man was killed Oct. 11 after he was struck by a vehicle while working on construction along Indian Heady Highway in Fort Washington. Huera Melandez, 56, was working at the site at 10:55 p.m. when a driver struck several traffic cones and then Melandez, who was standing in a closed section of the road at the time, according to Prince George’s Police Department.
Police looking for Woodbridge robbery, strangulation suspect
Bowen is described as a 5'11" white man who weighs around 235 pounds and has brown hair and hazel eyes. Anyone who believes they may have seen Bowen or has information related to his whereabouts is asked to call Prince William Police at 703-792-7000.
