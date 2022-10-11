ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prince George's County, MD

Comments / 0

Related
Shore News Network

Alert issued for missing 15 year old to Silver Spring

Gaithersburg, MD – Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – Special Victims Investigations Division (SVID) are asking for the public’s assistance in locating Kennedy Isom, a missing 15-year-old from Silver Spring.    Kennedy Isom was last seen in the 11820 block of Parklawn Drive in Rockville on Thursday, October 13, 2022 at approximately 4:20 p.m.  Kennedy Isom is 5-feet, 8-inches tall and weighs 130 pounds.  She was last seen wearing a red hooded sweatshirt, navy and white athletic pants and black Jordans.    Police and family are concerned for her welfare.       Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Kennedy Isom is The post Alert issued for missing 15 year old to Silver Spring appeared first on Shore News Network.
SILVER SPRING, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Prince George's County, MD
Local
Maryland Government
Prince George's County, MD
Government
Bay Net

The Greene Turtle Hosts Its Grand Opening In Brandywine

BRANDYWINE, Md. – Prince George’s County’s latest addition of The Greene Turtle brings Maryland flair and dedication to the local community. Originally established in 1976 in the popular vacation spot of Ocean City, The Greene Turtle is a typical sports bar, but with welcomed Maryland fare on its menus, such as crab soup and crab dip.
BRANDYWINE, MD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Angela Alsobrooks
fox5dc.com

Police lift lockdown after reports of threat at Hyattsville high school

HYATTSVILLE, Md. - A high school in Hyattsville, Maryland was placed under a lockdown for a period on Friday after rumors of a threat of violence at the school. The Hyattsville Police Department says Northwestern High School, located at 7000 Adelphi Road, was placed under a lockdown around 12:15 p.m. on Friday.
HYATTSVILLE, MD
CBS News

Gov. Larry Hogan to announce Maryland workforce initiative

BALTIMORE -- Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan is set to announce a new statewide workforce development initiative Friday morning, according to the governor's office. The governor will make the announcement at the State House at 11 a.m. Friday. CBS News Baltimore will stream the announcement live in the player above.
MARYLAND STATE
WTOP

Boy found unconscious outside SW DC apartment building

A child was found outside, alone and unconscious in a Southwest D C. neighborhood by a passerby on Thursday night. The 2-year-old boy was found about 9 p.m. Thursday outside the Trinity Plaza apartments on Atlantic Street SW. Police said the boy is in critical condition. In a statement, D.C....
WASHINGTON, DC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Curfew#County Executive
fox5dc.com

New surveillance video shows 5 people carjacking a man in Aspen Hill

SILVER SPRING, Md. - Frightening new surveillance video shows five people carjacking a man in Silver Spring earlier this week. Montgomery County police are now asking for the public's help in looking for the suspects involved. The incident, police said, took place on Tuesday night around 10:30 p.m. in a...
SILVER SPRING, MD
WAMU

Get Out There: D.C.’s ‘night mayor’ reflects on one year in her role

D.C. Office of Nightlife and Culture Director Solana Vander Nat at the mic during an event. A year ago, when D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser announced new appointments in her administration, as she does semi-regularly. This particular announcement included the new director of the Office of Nightlife and Culture, Solana Vander Nat.
WASHINGTON, DC
pelhamplus.com

Rockaway Proud Boys Member Pleads Guilty To Capitol Riot Charges

On Friday, a man from Rockaway Township pled guilty to federal civil disorder charges related to his violent participation with other members of the right-wing Proud Boys during the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. The action was intended to keep then-President Donald Trump in office. Court documents filed...
WASHINGTON, DC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Royals
fox5dc.com

Zoning dispute over Sugarloaf Mountain continues

DICKERSON, Md. - The owner of one of our region’s most popular hiking spots is doubling down on plans to close to the public. Sugarloaf Mountain's owner, Stronghold Inc., is at odds with zoning plans by the Frederick County Council. The council is amending a plan to preserve the...
DICKERSON, MD
DC News Now

Teenage victim identified after shooting in Northeast DC

UPDATE 11:00 p.m — Police identified the victim as 15-year-old Andre Robertson, Jr. of Northeast DC. UPDATE 7:25 p.m. — Police said that they found the car that may have been involved in the shooting. They were still searching for the suspects as of 10:20 p.m. They found the car about 20 minutes away along […]
WASHINGTON, DC
mymcmedia.org

Montgomery Village Construction Worker Struck, Killed

A Montgomery Village man was killed Oct. 11 after he was struck by a vehicle while working on construction along Indian Heady Highway in Fort Washington. Huera Melandez, 56, was working at the site at 10:55 p.m. when a driver struck several traffic cones and then Melandez, who was standing in a closed section of the road at the time, according to Prince George’s Police Department.
MONTGOMERY VILLAGE, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy