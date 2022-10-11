Gaithersburg, MD – Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – Special Victims Investigations Division (SVID) are asking for the public’s assistance in locating Kennedy Isom, a missing 15-year-old from Silver Spring. Kennedy Isom was last seen in the 11820 block of Parklawn Drive in Rockville on Thursday, October 13, 2022 at approximately 4:20 p.m. Kennedy Isom is 5-feet, 8-inches tall and weighs 130 pounds. She was last seen wearing a red hooded sweatshirt, navy and white athletic pants and black Jordans. Police and family are concerned for her welfare. Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Kennedy Isom is The post Alert issued for missing 15 year old to Silver Spring appeared first on Shore News Network.

SILVER SPRING, MD ・ 23 HOURS AGO