Morgantown, WV

Drop your jaw watching this Tony Mathis TD run

West Virginia running back Tony Mathis put an emphatic end to the Mountaineers' first offensive drive, putting Neal Brown's squad up 7-0 on visiting Baylor. After the defense opened the game by forcing a three-and-out, West Virginia's offense moved right down the field with eight plays (all positive), culminating in a jump cut touchdown run by starting running back Tony Mathis. Check it out above.
Neal Brown’s Seat Temperature After Baylor Win

Just when all hope seemed lost, the Mountaineers came back with a vengeance. In thrilling fashion on Thursday night, West Virginia defeated the Baylor Bears on a late Casey Legg field goal, 43-40. With many rumors swirling prior to the game regarding Neal Brown’s job security, this was certainly much...
WVU fans react to the season so far

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Fans packed Morgantown to cheer on the Mountaineers in their game against Baylor. Several fans told 5 News that they’re looking for more out of their favorite team. “I know our team has been amazing in the past. I just know that they are all...
Live updates: WVU vs. Baylor - WVU 43, BU 40 (F)

West Virginia puts a 5-0 home record against Baylor on the line tonight when it welcomes the Bears for the 7 o'clock game on FS1. Following a loss to visiting Kansas in the second week of this season, the Mountaineers have at least one home loss to Big 12 program but Baylor.
What Neal Brown had to say after the win over Baylor

West Virginia defeated Baylor, 43-40, on Thursday night. Afterward, Head Coach Neal Brown met with the media to discuss the victory and the mentality of his team, especially after coming back against a tough Bears team that was up double digits and had the ball at one point. "I'm proud...
What channel is WVU Football vs Baylor on?

West Virginia Football is back in action. The Mountaineers continue their 2022 season Thursday night with their fifth night game in six weeks, welcoming the Baylor Bears to town. If you are unable to make it to the game to see things in person, here's how you can watch, stream, and listen from afar.
Experts make their picks for WVU-Baylor

West Virginia (2-3, 0-2) returns to Morgantown for their third Thursday night game of the year, but their first at home game on Thursday night since 2018. That game? A 58-14 win over Baylor, which just so happens to be the team coming to play the Mountaineers this time around. EerSports has taken this opportunity to look around the industry for the experts' thoughts on the game and if they agree. Here's what we found.
Big 12 Preseason Poll Released

Morgantown, West Virginia – The West Virginia Mountaineers, after losing several talented players in the offseason, are predicted to finish 9th out of 10 teams in the Big 12 Conference in the preseason poll. The preseason poll was chosen by the league’s head coaches and has Baylor at 1st...
