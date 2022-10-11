Read full article on original website
In the end, WVU was in no rush to abandon the run
With the game on the line, the clock ticking away under 2 minutes, the season's top rusher on the sideline and a capable quarterback coveted and acquired for this very situation at the helm, West Virginia handed the ball to Tony Mathis.
247Sports
Blake Shapen injury: Dave Aranda confirms head injury for Baylor QB following targeting penalty by WVU
Baylor quarterback Blake Shapen exited Baylor’s 43-40 loss to West Virginia Thursday night after a hit to the head from Mountaineers’ defensive back Andrew Wilson-Lamp. Referees ejected the West Virginia defensive back for targeting. After the game, Baylor head coach Dave Aranda provided the latest on his starting quarterback.
Drop your jaw watching this Tony Mathis TD run
West Virginia running back Tony Mathis put an emphatic end to the Mountaineers' first offensive drive, putting Neal Brown's squad up 7-0 on visiting Baylor. After the defense opened the game by forcing a three-and-out, West Virginia's offense moved right down the field with eight plays (all positive), culminating in a jump cut touchdown run by starting running back Tony Mathis. Check it out above.
voiceofmotown.com
Neal Brown’s Seat Temperature After Baylor Win
Just when all hope seemed lost, the Mountaineers came back with a vengeance. In thrilling fashion on Thursday night, West Virginia defeated the Baylor Bears on a late Casey Legg field goal, 43-40. With many rumors swirling prior to the game regarding Neal Brown’s job security, this was certainly much...
WDTV
WVU fans react to the season so far
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Fans packed Morgantown to cheer on the Mountaineers in their game against Baylor. Several fans told 5 News that they’re looking for more out of their favorite team. “I know our team has been amazing in the past. I just know that they are all...
Live updates: WVU vs. Baylor - WVU 43, BU 40 (F)
West Virginia puts a 5-0 home record against Baylor on the line tonight when it welcomes the Bears for the 7 o'clock game on FS1. Following a loss to visiting Kansas in the second week of this season, the Mountaineers have at least one home loss to Big 12 program but Baylor.
WVU digs deep to double up fumble output
Far be it from a spectator to say that the easier of Jasir Cox's two fumble recoveries was the one he returned 65 yards for a touchdown in Thursday night's win over Baylor. No, just let the player himself say that.
What Neal Brown had to say after the win over Baylor
West Virginia defeated Baylor, 43-40, on Thursday night. Afterward, Head Coach Neal Brown met with the media to discuss the victory and the mentality of his team, especially after coming back against a tough Bears team that was up double digits and had the ball at one point. "I'm proud...
Projecting WVU's Starting Five for the 2022-23 Season
Looking at who may be in the Mountaineers' starting lineup.
WATCH: WVU Football Sings Country Roads After Beating Baylor 43-40
Baylor has never won in Morgantown, and Mountaineer Nation reminded them. Sing along to Country Roads with 45,293 fans after tonight's victory!
wvsportsnow.com
2025 Overtime Elite G Eli Ellis to Unofficially Visit WVU Starting Thursday
Sources tell WV Sports Now that 2025 Overtime Elite G Eli Ellis will begin his unofficial visit to West Virginia starting Thursday. WVU’s staff offered Eli and his brother, Isaac, back in March. Ellis is a 4-star recruit per Rivals and On3’s recruiting services. According to Ellis’ Instagram...
What channel is WVU Football vs Baylor on?
West Virginia Football is back in action. The Mountaineers continue their 2022 season Thursday night with their fifth night game in six weeks, welcoming the Baylor Bears to town. If you are unable to make it to the game to see things in person, here's how you can watch, stream, and listen from afar.
WVU's Big 12 Home-and-Home Opponent Revealed for 2023-24 & 2024-25 Seasons
West Virginia will get to matchup with a familiar foe twice a year.
Experts make their picks for WVU-Baylor
West Virginia (2-3, 0-2) returns to Morgantown for their third Thursday night game of the year, but their first at home game on Thursday night since 2018. That game? A 58-14 win over Baylor, which just so happens to be the team coming to play the Mountaineers this time around. EerSports has taken this opportunity to look around the industry for the experts' thoughts on the game and if they agree. Here's what we found.
voiceofmotown.com
Big 12 Preseason Poll Released
Morgantown, West Virginia – The West Virginia Mountaineers, after losing several talented players in the offseason, are predicted to finish 9th out of 10 teams in the Big 12 Conference in the preseason poll. The preseason poll was chosen by the league’s head coaches and has Baylor at 1st...
WDTV
5th Quarter: Week 8 Highlights
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Week 8 is done and away! Check out highlights from this week’s contests:. Philip Barbour - River (OH)
WTRF
Daily Athenaeum
247Sports
