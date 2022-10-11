ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

Comments / 0

Related
saturdaydownsouth.com

College GameDay crew picks biggest SEC games of Week 7

College GameDay made its second trip to Rocky Top this season for the Third Saturday in October showdown between No. 3 Alabama and No. 6 Tennessee in Knoxville. Lee Corso was back after a 2-week absence following what he called a health scare that sent him to the hospital. Corso,...
KNOXVILLE, TN
saturdaydownsouth.com

Lane Kiffin tells Tennessee fans 'Go Vols' during 'College GameDay' appearance: 'Let's go beat the state of Alabama'

Lane Kiffin is supporting his former team on the Third Saturday in October. On Saturday’s “College GameDay” in Knoxville, the Ole Miss head coach made a wired-for-sound appearance from Oxford ahead of the No. 9 Rebels’ game against Auburn. Kiffin was asked about his former team’s game against No. 3 Alabama, the reason “GameDay” is on Rocky Top.
KNOXVILLE, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Knoxville, TN
State
Tennessee State
Local
Tennessee Football
Local
Alabama Football
Tuscaloosa, AL
Sports
Local
Alabama College Sports
Local
Alabama Sports
State
Alabama State
Tuscaloosa, AL
College Sports
Knoxville, TN
Sports
City
Tuscaloosa, AL
saturdaydownsouth.com

Peyton Manning previews Alabama-Tennessee game: 'Should be rocking in Knoxville'

It’s hard to argue that there is a bigger college football game taking place this weekend than the matchup between Alabama and Tennessee. Former Vols quarterback Peyton Manning is looking forward to watching this one play out and says that it “should be rocking in Knoxville” this weekend. And with a very real chance to take down one of the most dominant teams in recent history, we would expect nothing else in Neyland Stadium.
KNOXVILLE, TN
saturdaydownsouth.com

Paul Finebaum ahead of Alabama showdown in Knoxville: 'You pull for your alma mater'

Much of the talk surrounding this week’s slate of college football games revolves around the upcoming matchup between Alabama and Tennessee. Many will have their eyes on a game that is sure to produce huge numbers as far as total viewership goes, and one person who will definitely be watching this one is college football analyst Paul Finebaum, who is also a UT alum.
KNOXVILLE, TN
saturdaydownsouth.com

Bryce Young injury: Nick Saban updates Alabama QB's progress in practice ahead of Tennessee game

Bryce Young’s availability is one of the major topics heading into the undefeated clash between No. 3 Alabama and No. 6 Tennessee. The Alabama quarterback missed the Crimson Tide’s game vs. Texas A&M in Week 6 with a shoulder injury on his throwing side. Alabama coach Nick Saban provided an update on Young during his weekly radio show on Thursday.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Football#American Football#Espn#Vols#Sec#Lsu
saturdaydownsouth.com

Urban Meyer predicts outcome of Alabama-Tennessee game, discusses anticipation among Vols fans

Urban Meyer will be keeping a close eye on the Alabama vs. Tennessee game on Saturday, as the No. 3 Crimson Tide and the No. 6 Volunteers face off at Neyland Stadium. Both teams enter the game undefeated. The Vols, despite their impressive start, have lost 15 straight to the Crimson Tide. That said, Meyer feels that the potential absence of Bryce Young could finally tip things in Tennessee’s favor.
KNOXVILLE, TN
saturdaydownsouth.com

Fearless Prediction: Tennessee vs. Alabama

The Fearless Prediction has been a staple of your lives for years. Together, we’ve seen fire and we’ve seen rain. We’ve felt heartache and we’ve felt pain. But everything has led to this moment. This week we have to predict the result of a game between Tennessee and Alabama … when both sides are undefeated and ranked in the top 10.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Sports
WATE

Hundreds of Vols fans enjoy first-ever ‘Market Square Madness’

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Hundreds of Vol fans flocked to downtown Knoxville Thursday night to be a part of the first-ever ‘Market Square Madness.’ Fans were treated to everything from lights, music, pep squads, and UT basketball. “I’ve been coming to ball games since ’92,” said Dollie Merritt. Long-time and new fans hope the Vols […]
KNOXVILLE, TN
saturdaydownsouth.com

Georgia Tech reportedly targeting top Alabama administrator for athletics director position

Georgia Tech is a program looking for a new athletics director, and a report has emerged that the Yellow Jackets are targeting a top-level administrator in the SEC. Georgia Tech has targeted Alabama’s J Batt, the Crimson Tide’s executive deputy athletic director, to become Tech’s next athletic director, sources told ESPN. The search is expected to conclude soon after a few final steps, and the hire is expected to be formalized in the upcoming days, Pete Thamel reported. If Batt indeed gets the job, his first order of business will be to find a football coach to replace Geoff Collins, who was fired earlier this season. Batt would replace Todd Stansbury, who was fired amid an overhaul of Georgia Tech’s athletics department.
ATLANTA, GA
tigerdroppings.com

Urban Meyers Makes His Prediction For Tennessee vs. Alabama

The big game of the weekend is No. 3 Alabama vs. No. 6 Tennessee at Neyland Stadium. in Knoxville. Kickoff is set for 2:30pm CT on CBS and the Crimson Tide and currently 7-point favorites. Fox Sports College Football analyst & former head coach Urban Meyer spoke with On3 this...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
saturdaydownsouth.com

Jalin Hyatt reacts to getting praise from Chad Johnson, promotes Hendon Hooker for Heisman

Tennessee wide receiver Jalin Hyatt has been among the standouts within a Tennessee offense that has rolled its way into the Top-10 in the national rankings. And he’s certainly getting his due recognition for his efforts, recently getting some praise from former NFL star Chad Johnson. He spoke on that subject with Alyssa Lang on SEC Network’s “Out of Pocket.”
KNOXVILLE, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy