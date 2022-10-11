Read full article on original website
saturdaydownsouth.com
Paul Finebaum recreates iconic Undertaker entrance for 'SEC Nation' show at Tennessee for Alabama game
Paul Finebaum knows the Third Saturday in October about as well as anyone. The Tennessee alumnus and long-time Alabama radio host was back in Knoxville on Saturday for SEC Network’s “SEC Nation” pregame show on UT campus. Most books have Tennessee an underdog by at least 7...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Tennessee upset bets flood sportsbook ahead of Vols' showdown with Alabama
Tennessee is looking to snap a long losing skid in the Third Saturday in October rivalry. The betting public appears to like the No. 6 Volunteers’ chances to take down No. 3 Alabama, according to one sportsbook. When you enter Caesars Sportsbook promo code SOUTHFULL, you become eligible for...
saturdaydownsouth.com
College GameDay crew picks biggest SEC games of Week 7
College GameDay made its second trip to Rocky Top this season for the Third Saturday in October showdown between No. 3 Alabama and No. 6 Tennessee in Knoxville. Lee Corso was back after a 2-week absence following what he called a health scare that sent him to the hospital. Corso,...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Lane Kiffin tells Tennessee fans 'Go Vols' during 'College GameDay' appearance: 'Let's go beat the state of Alabama'
Lane Kiffin is supporting his former team on the Third Saturday in October. On Saturday’s “College GameDay” in Knoxville, the Ole Miss head coach made a wired-for-sound appearance from Oxford ahead of the No. 9 Rebels’ game against Auburn. Kiffin was asked about his former team’s game against No. 3 Alabama, the reason “GameDay” is on Rocky Top.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Kirk Herbstreit previews College GameDay at Tennessee, loaded Week 7 CFB slate
Kirk Herbstreit and the College GameDay crew has arrived in Knoxville for Saturday’s show ahead of the top-10 rivalry showdown between Tennessee and Alabama. Herbstreit took to Twitter Friday to share his thoughts on being back on Rocky Top for the second time this season. “We had an amazing...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Peyton Manning previews Alabama-Tennessee game: 'Should be rocking in Knoxville'
It’s hard to argue that there is a bigger college football game taking place this weekend than the matchup between Alabama and Tennessee. Former Vols quarterback Peyton Manning is looking forward to watching this one play out and says that it “should be rocking in Knoxville” this weekend. And with a very real chance to take down one of the most dominant teams in recent history, we would expect nothing else in Neyland Stadium.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Paul Finebaum ahead of Alabama showdown in Knoxville: 'You pull for your alma mater'
Much of the talk surrounding this week’s slate of college football games revolves around the upcoming matchup between Alabama and Tennessee. Many will have their eyes on a game that is sure to produce huge numbers as far as total viewership goes, and one person who will definitely be watching this one is college football analyst Paul Finebaum, who is also a UT alum.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Bryce Young injury: Nick Saban updates Alabama QB's progress in practice ahead of Tennessee game
Bryce Young’s availability is one of the major topics heading into the undefeated clash between No. 3 Alabama and No. 6 Tennessee. The Alabama quarterback missed the Crimson Tide’s game vs. Texas A&M in Week 6 with a shoulder injury on his throwing side. Alabama coach Nick Saban provided an update on Young during his weekly radio show on Thursday.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Nick Saban praises Georgia Tech hiring J Batt, former Alabama administrator, as new AD
J Batt is officially Georgia Tech’s new athletic director. Hours after it was reported that Batt was Georgia Tech’s top target for the position, the hire was officially announced. Georgia Tech’s announcement includes statements from Nick Saban, Greg Byrne and others praising Batt’s work as executive deputy director...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Alabama football: 3 key reasons the Crimson Tide will beat Tennessee again
You can hear the whispers. You can detect a tad of doubt, even a touch of it. It’s not fear. It’s just a dose of deep concern for an Alabama team that’s 6-0 but has teetered on the brink of defeat in half of those games. The...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Urban Meyer predicts outcome of Alabama-Tennessee game, discusses anticipation among Vols fans
Urban Meyer will be keeping a close eye on the Alabama vs. Tennessee game on Saturday, as the No. 3 Crimson Tide and the No. 6 Volunteers face off at Neyland Stadium. Both teams enter the game undefeated. The Vols, despite their impressive start, have lost 15 straight to the Crimson Tide. That said, Meyer feels that the potential absence of Bryce Young could finally tip things in Tennessee’s favor.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Fearless Prediction: Tennessee vs. Alabama
The Fearless Prediction has been a staple of your lives for years. Together, we’ve seen fire and we’ve seen rain. We’ve felt heartache and we’ve felt pain. But everything has led to this moment. This week we have to predict the result of a game between Tennessee and Alabama … when both sides are undefeated and ranked in the top 10.
Hundreds of Vols fans enjoy first-ever ‘Market Square Madness’
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Hundreds of Vol fans flocked to downtown Knoxville Thursday night to be a part of the first-ever ‘Market Square Madness.’ Fans were treated to everything from lights, music, pep squads, and UT basketball. “I’ve been coming to ball games since ’92,” said Dollie Merritt. Long-time and new fans hope the Vols […]
saturdaydownsouth.com
Georgia Tech reportedly targeting top Alabama administrator for athletics director position
Georgia Tech is a program looking for a new athletics director, and a report has emerged that the Yellow Jackets are targeting a top-level administrator in the SEC. Georgia Tech has targeted Alabama’s J Batt, the Crimson Tide’s executive deputy athletic director, to become Tech’s next athletic director, sources told ESPN. The search is expected to conclude soon after a few final steps, and the hire is expected to be formalized in the upcoming days, Pete Thamel reported. If Batt indeed gets the job, his first order of business will be to find a football coach to replace Geoff Collins, who was fired earlier this season. Batt would replace Todd Stansbury, who was fired amid an overhaul of Georgia Tech’s athletics department.
tigerdroppings.com
Urban Meyers Makes His Prediction For Tennessee vs. Alabama
The big game of the weekend is No. 3 Alabama vs. No. 6 Tennessee at Neyland Stadium. in Knoxville. Kickoff is set for 2:30pm CT on CBS and the Crimson Tide and currently 7-point favorites. Fox Sports College Football analyst & former head coach Urban Meyer spoke with On3 this...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Tennessee reveals uniform combination in advance of Saturday's game vs. Alabama
Tennessee isn’t messing around with alternate looks or orange pants this weekend. The Volunteers will wear their traditional home uniforms — white helmet with the Orange “T”, orange jerseys with the white numbers and white pants with orange stripes. Most books have Tennessee an underdog by...
atozsports.com
One thing Tennessee can do during game on Saturday that would infuriate Alabama fans
There’s an injustice that has gone on for long enough that the Tennessee Vols can put an end to this weekend. And no, I’m not talking about the 15-game losing streak to Alabama (though they can end that, too). I’m talking about the theft of the song “Dixieland...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Jalin Hyatt reacts to getting praise from Chad Johnson, promotes Hendon Hooker for Heisman
Tennessee wide receiver Jalin Hyatt has been among the standouts within a Tennessee offense that has rolled its way into the Top-10 in the national rankings. And he’s certainly getting his due recognition for his efforts, recently getting some praise from former NFL star Chad Johnson. He spoke on that subject with Alyssa Lang on SEC Network’s “Out of Pocket.”
saturdaydownsouth.com
Rece Davis reveals Peyton Manning has a 'closely-guarded secret' for College GameDay
Peyton Manning apparently has something up his sleeve for Tennessee fans that’s being kept secret according to Rece Davis of College GameDay. Manning will be the guest picker for Saturday’s show in Knoxville. Here’s a look at the teaser from Davis:. Davis said Manning’s comedic timing is...
wvlt.tv
‘Born to coach:’ A look at Coach Heupel’s legendary history
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - In just his second season on Rocky Top, Head Coach Josh Heupel is turning the Tennessee Football program around. He knows a thing or two about success. The son of a football coach, Heupel was around the game before he was out of diapers, but he...
