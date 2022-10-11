Read full article on original website
Veteran NASCAR Driver Announces He'll Miss Next 3 Races
NASCAR driver Alex Bowman has missed the last two Cup Series races with a concussion, which he suffered in a crash at Texas Motor Speedway on September 25. Bowman announced on Wednesday that he will miss at least the next three races at Las Vegas, Homestead and Martinsville as he continues to heal.
Smoke 'so mad' at NASCAR even as Stewart-Haas drops 1 appeal
FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — With his team still appealing $200,000 in fines and allegations from NASCAR that Stewart-Haas Racing manipulated the finish of NASCAR’s most recent playoff race, co-owner Tony Stewart opted to not discuss that Wednesday. “I’m not going to talk about it,” Stewart said. “I’m so mad at NASCAR right now, I’m not talking about it.” NASCAR said Tuesday that a review of data and team communications showed that Stewart-Haas manipulated the results of the playoff elimination race at Charlotte. While still moving forward with the appeal in that case, Stewart-Haas on Wednesday dropped its appeal of earlier penalties, including $100,000 in fines, against Kevin Harvick and his crew chief after his Ford failed post-race inspection at Talladega.
Dodge Reportedly Has Cooled on a NASCAR Return, but Does It Matter?
Dodge reportedly talked to Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing but has now backed away from discussions with NASCAR about returning to the Cup Series. The post Dodge Reportedly Has Cooled on a NASCAR Return, but Does It Matter? appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Mad Tony Stewart Bluntly Shares What He Thinks About NASCAR After His Team Received Second Major Penalty in as Many Weeks
Tony Stewart didn't want to talk about the recent penalties handed down by NASCAR but did admit he was mad at the organization and didn't want to attend any more races because he didn't want to "waste my time." The post Mad Tony Stewart Bluntly Shares What He Thinks About NASCAR After His Team Received Second Major Penalty in as Many Weeks appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Look: Danica Patrick's Driving Admission Is Going Viral
Danica Patrick's racing days may be over, but the competitive fire inside of her still burns bright. On Wednesday afternoon, Patrick posted a photo of her at a red light on Instagram. The caption for this Instagram story might just make her fans laugh. "The race car driver in me...
Dale Earnhardt Jr. Candidly Admits He’s Unsure of Cup Team Ownership Because NASCAR’s Current System Is Broken
Dale Earnhardt Jr. bluntly told his podcast audience this week that a recent move by NASCAR opened his eyes to a broken system and has him questioning his decision to pursue owning a Cup Series team. The post Dale Earnhardt Jr. Candidly Admits He’s Unsure of Cup Team Ownership Because NASCAR’s Current System Is Broken appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
NASCAR: The driver eliminated by William Byron’s appeal
Which driver ended up being eliminated from the NASCAR Cup Series playoffs because of the success of the William Byron appeal?. With a 16th place finish in the round of 12 finale at the Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval, Hendrick Motorsports’ William Byron did enough to lock himself into the round of 8 for the first time in his NASCAR Cup Series career.
Hailie Deegan Makes Notable Decision For Saturday's Race
Earlier this month, the racing world received word that Hailie Deegan would be making a major career move. Just over a week ago, she announced that she would make her Xfinity Series debut at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Oct. 15. Deegan, 21, has been rising up the racing ranks in recent years and gets a shot at the big time this weekend.
NASCAR: Why another charter sale could spell disaster
If another charter changes hands ahead of the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series, it could lead to serious trouble for three teams moving forward. Between the 2021 and 2022 NASCAR Cup Series seasons, a total of 10 of the 36 charters ended up with different teams. But for 2023, there is only one charter transaction that has been announced, and even that hasn’t been formally confirmed.
NASCAR World Reacts To Unfortunate Alex Bowman News
Alex Bowman will miss the next three NASCAR Cup Series races with a concussion he suffered at Texas Motor Speedway on September 25. Bowman and Hendrick Motorsports both released statements regarding the situation on Wednesday. Noah Gragson will continue to race in the No. 48 car in place of Bowman.
NASCAR Confesses How Badly It Screwed up the Next Gen Car
NASCAR is vowing to compensate Cup Series teams for safety changes to the Next Gen car in 2023. The post NASCAR Confesses How Badly It Screwed up the Next Gen Car appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Futurity
NASCAR shows danger of airborne lead during pregnancy
Even short-term exposure to airborne lead during pregnancy could lead to adverse birth outcomes, according to new research. For the new study, the researchers took a unique approach to reach their findings—they examined birth data near a NASCAR speedway. The Environmental Protection Agency began phasing out leaded gasoline for...
Racing Legend's Nephew Reportedly Seriously Injured In Accident
David Schumacher, the nephew of seven-time Formula One champion Michael Schumacher, suffered a broken spine following a crash in Germany. David's vehicle crashed during the last round of the 2022 Deutsche Tourenwagen Masters season at Hockenheim on Saturday. His father, former F1 driver Ralf Schumacher, confirmed his 20-year-old son's injury to German news outlet Deutsche Presse-Agentur.
NASCAR: 5 drivers who could replace Tyler Reddick
While it hasn’t formally been confirmed when, Tyler Reddick is indeed set to leave Richard Childress Racing’s NASCAR Cup Series team. Who will replace him when the time comes?. After spending the last 15 years with Joe Gibbs Racing behind the wheel of the #18 Toyota, Kyle Busch...
Tony Stewart's Relationship With NASCAR Seems to Be at an All-Time Low
Unless you've been living under a rock, you're probably all caught up with the drama surrounding Stewart-Haas Racing. Long story short, NASCAR's been crushing SHR's drivers with massive penalties. First, it was Kevin Harvick after the Talladega race. Then, it was Cole Custer after the Charlotte Roval race. All the while, SHR remained staunch in standing by Harvick and Custer and appealed both cases. If it sounds like an arduous and annoying process, it is. So much so that SHR co-owner Tony Stewart doesn't want to talk about it.
Jalopnik
NASCAR Will Foot the Bill for 2023 Cup Series Safety Upgrades
NASCAR has faced ample criticism from fans, drivers, and media alike when it comes to the construction of the Cup Series’ Next Gen car — but for 2023, it sounds like the sanctioning body is going to solve those problems. At least, that’s what a leaked memo reads, as per Road & Track.
J. D. McDuffie Has One of NASCAR's Saddest Records
When you talk about unbreakable NASCAR records, they typically revolve around a positive feat or streak. You have Bill Elliott's speed record at Talladega. His 212.808 MPH qualifying time ahead of the 1987 Winston 500 will live forever due to current NASCAR speed restrictions. Richard Petty racked up seven Daytona 500 wins. The only active NASCAR driver with a chance of touching Petty's record is Denny Hamlin, and he only has three wins at The Great American Race. Jeff Gordon set a number of unbreakable records during his Hall-of-Fame career, including most NASCAR Grand Slam wins and most consecutive NASCAR Cup Series starts. Then, there's J.D. McDuffie.
Jeff Gordon Fans Have the Keepsake Opportunity of a Lifetime
A 2011 Chevy driven by Jeff Gordon in a pair of top-10 finishes is on the market. Considering the condition, the six-figure price isn't outlandish. The post Jeff Gordon Fans Have the Keepsake Opportunity of a Lifetime appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Nascar Playoffs Round of 8 Begin at Las Vegas Motor Speedway This Weekend on NBC
The 2022 NASCAR Cup and Xfinity Series Playoffs Round of 8 will begin at Las Vegas Motor Speedway this weekend on NBC, featuring the first chance for a driver to secure a spot in the Championship 4. The NASCAR Cup Series race in Las Vegas will be presented Sunday at...
This weekend's racing schedule features NASCAR and NHRA
Playoff action continues to get hotter and more furious. Our Jay Wells brings you all the dates, times, places and where to watch.
