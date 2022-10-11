Read full article on original website
4 Beautiful but Underrated Beaches in MaineAlina AndrasMaine State
The Best Things to Do October 8th and 9thThe Maine WriterBangor, ME
A Day at Drake Island Beach, Wells, MaineDan PfeiferWells, ME
This Massachusetts Deli Serves Some of the Largest Sandwiches in the CountryTravel MavenHaverhill, MA
Maine Man Convicted of 7 Felony Charges Related to January 6thThe Maine WriterLebanon, ME
Toys ‘R’ Us Opening 5 Locations in New Hampshire and Maine
About five years ago, a piece of many people's youth in New England was seemingly swept away. Longtime toy giant Toys 'R' Us revealed their financial problems and intentions to close their stores across the country. Despite following through on closing their brick-and-mortar stores, Toys 'R' Us left a glimmer of hope for fans of Geoffrey the Giraffe, and didn't erase the brand. They left the door open for Toys 'R' Us to return in a different form, and that time has arrived.
Boston Snow Predictions Are In – Get Your Space Savers Ready!
It’s that time of year again. We’re all out here living our best fall lives, knowing damn well it won’t be long until winter decides to take over and slap the pumpkin spice out ya mouth. I know, that’s a little extra, but it actually feels pretty accurate.
Thousands of Lights illuminate the Woods on This Mystifying Walk in Lebanon, Maine
One of the fastest-growing attraction ideas in the northeast is utilizing wooded area and unused trails and turning it into something that lights up the night and fascinates the minds of both children and adults alike. The pandemic forced many businesses into creating new and novel ideas with their outdoor space, and as it turned out, people really enjoyed outdoor walks. A new outdoor walk has opened in Lebanon, Maine, and its creations will blow your mind.
New Hampshire art auction raising money to help veterans pay heating bills
KINGSTON, N.H. — In Kingston, some local art is going to an auction to help veterans heat their homes. Artwork can be bid on at the Kingston Community Library during a special auction on Sunday. The organizer got the idea when her grandson joined the Navy as high fuel...
Preventing outdoor pests from entering your home in colder weather
This time of year can mean outdoor pests are starting to show up in your homes. If you don't like the cold weather, neither do bugs or mice, and that's why this time of year they're trying to get into your home.
Manchester’s toughest neighborhood can be the best place to start a business
Editor’s note: This article is another installment of “Invisible Walls,” an ongoing joint project of the Granite State News Collaborative, NH Business Review and Business NH Magazine that describes how exclusionary zoning laws have reinforced areas of persistent poverty, impacting many aspects of community life, including crime, public health, affordable housing and access to economic opportunity in Manchester. The team used Manchester as a case study, but the same sorts of exclusionary zoning practices present in Manchester are common across the state, and likely have had similarly broad effects.
This Event-Filled Pumpkin Festival in New Hampshire Will Get You in the Fall Spirit
Holy smokes. Laconia, New Hampshire, might have the most Halloween activities and events in all of New England. Now, the actual event is the New Hampshire Pumpkin Festival on Saturday, October 29, 2022, from 10 AM - 7 PM. Just because the event is listed as one day, doesn't mean...
City asks volunteers, groups to stop distributing prepared meals around Mass. and Cass
“While well-intentioned, your efforts can lead to harm to community members.”. Boston officials are asking well-meaning members of the public and volunteer groups to stop distributing prepared meals and food to individuals around Mass. and Cass, the region’s epicenter of the addiction, homelessness, and mental health crises. The city...
Staffing issues contribute to problems at Youth Services Center, officials say
MANCHESTER, N.H. — New Hampshire officials said Friday that staffing shortages at the Sununu Youth Services Center in Manchester have contributed to ongoing problems at the facility. Joseph Ribsam, director of the Division for Children, Youth and Families, said the facility needs 45 youth counselors, but it only has...
Maine Woman Clocked at 127 MPH on I-95 in New Hampshire
A Maine woman was clocked at 127 mph on Interstate 95 early Wednesday morning by a State Police trooper in North Hampton and Greenland. A New Hampshire State Police trooper on patrol saw a 2015 BMW 5-Series speeding north around 2:55 p.m., and estimated its speed to be 118 mph. Before driver Hayley Lawrence, 18, of Eliot stopped her speeding, she allegedly reached 127 mph.
A New Hampshire Barber May Have Just Set a Brilliant New Standard for Weddings
It's not every day that as you're sitting in the chair at the barbershop you go to, your barber asks you to officiate his wedding. But that actually happened a couple of months ago when I walked into Route 1 Barbershop & Shave Parlour on Route 1 in Portsmouth, New Hampshire.
Barrington, NH, Woman Picks Up 74-Year-Old Hitchhiking Vietnam Vet, and Now They’re Email Buddies
I love a story about unlikely camaraderie. Sometimes we find friendships in the most unsuspecting places. This story is proof that you are never too old to make new friends. Resha from Barrington was driving along Route 4, heading west towards Concord. It was a crisp fall day in New Hampshire, and the leaves were at their peak prettiness. Resha was out running errands when she spotted a gentleman who appeared to be in his mid 70's sitting on the side of the road. He had about five bags with him, and was holding up a cardboard sign with the word "Rutland" written on it.
200 Students Sick as Virus Spreads in Groton Elementary School, Closing Early Friday
A virus is causing students to get sick at an elementary school in Groton, Massachusetts, prompting its early dismissal Friday, the superintendent said. Florence Roche Elementary School has been assessed by the Board of Health, Groton-Dunstable Regional School District Superintendent Laura Chesson said in a statement. She said the school was being closed early because of "the rapid spread of the virus and the age of the students."
Abbot Completes Project at Haverhill Church
Haverhill, MA – Abbot Building Restoration recently completed a masonry repair and restoration project at the historic Sacred Hearts Parish church and school buildings in Haverhill. The church is located at the corner of South Main Street and Charleton Street while the school is located across the street on Chestnut Street.
Superintendent: 200 students at Groton school out sick with mysterious stomach illness
GROTON, Mass. — Hundreds out students at a school in Groton called out Friday with a mysterious stomach illness, according to the town’s superintendent. A total of 200 out of 543 students at the Florence Roche Elementary School were absent due to “some sort of unknown” stomach illness, Groton Superintendent of Schools Laura Chesson said.
Thousands without power after heavy rain battered parts of Maine
YORK, Maine — Thousands are without power as severe weather pushes through portions of Maine. Central Maine Power is reporting more than 26,000 people are without power, as images of trees down on roadways begin to come into the WMTW newsroom. York County is experiencing more than 15,000 of...
9-year-old falls on needle during football practice at Boston park
ROXBURY, Mass. — A 9-year-old boy is receiving treatment after his family says he fell on a needle during football practice. It happened on Wednesday night at Clifford Park in Roxbury. Boston 25 News has been regularly reporting on concerns about littered needles at the park for years now.
Rye issues boil water order
RYE, N.H. — A boil water order is in effect for customers of the Rye Water District after E. Coli was found in the water. The bacteria can make people sick. Symptoms include diarrhea, cramps, nausea and headaches. People with compromised immune systems, young children and older adults are at greater risk.
NH authorities crack down on ‘hazardous driving behavior,’ cite 71 drivers in 3 hours
SALEM, N.H. — Authorities in New Hampshire cited nearly 24 drivers per hour on Monday amidst a new push for increased public safety on Granite State highways. New Hampshire State Police say they identified 71 violations in 3 hours on I-93 in Salem after concentrating on “reducing speed and other hazardous driving behavior.”
Grand Opening of Floramo’s Restaurant
Mayor Gary Christenson recently attended the grand opening ceremony of Floramo’s in Malden located at the former Dockside Restaurant. The original Floramo's Restaurant was founded in 1984 by Tommy and Pat Floramo in Chelsea, Massachusetts. Offering homemade recipes cooked to order, Floramo's quickly established itself as a destination where ribs are prepared in a special way “where the meat falls off the bone.”
