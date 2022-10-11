ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portsmouth, NH

102.1 & 105.3 The Shark

Toys ‘R’ Us Opening 5 Locations in New Hampshire and Maine

About five years ago, a piece of many people's youth in New England was seemingly swept away. Longtime toy giant Toys 'R' Us revealed their financial problems and intentions to close their stores across the country. Despite following through on closing their brick-and-mortar stores, Toys 'R' Us left a glimmer of hope for fans of Geoffrey the Giraffe, and didn't erase the brand. They left the door open for Toys 'R' Us to return in a different form, and that time has arrived.
MAINE STATE
hot969boston.com

Boston Snow Predictions Are In – Get Your Space Savers Ready!

It’s that time of year again. We’re all out here living our best fall lives, knowing damn well it won’t be long until winter decides to take over and slap the pumpkin spice out ya mouth. I know, that’s a little extra, but it actually feels pretty accurate.
BOSTON, MA
103.7 WCYY

Thousands of Lights illuminate the Woods on This Mystifying Walk in Lebanon, Maine

One of the fastest-growing attraction ideas in the northeast is utilizing wooded area and unused trails and turning it into something that lights up the night and fascinates the minds of both children and adults alike. The pandemic forced many businesses into creating new and novel ideas with their outdoor space, and as it turned out, people really enjoyed outdoor walks. A new outdoor walk has opened in Lebanon, Maine, and its creations will blow your mind.
LEBANON, ME
manchesterinklink.com

Manchester’s toughest neighborhood can be the best place to start a business

Editor’s note: This article is another installment of “Invisible Walls,” an ongoing joint project of the Granite State News Collaborative, NH Business Review and Business NH Magazine that describes how exclusionary zoning laws have reinforced areas of persistent poverty, impacting many aspects of community life, including crime, public health, affordable housing and access to economic opportunity in Manchester. The team used Manchester as a case study, but the same sorts of exclusionary zoning practices present in Manchester are common across the state, and likely have had similarly broad effects.
MANCHESTER, NH
Tyler Martin
97.5 WOKQ

Maine Woman Clocked at 127 MPH on I-95 in New Hampshire

A Maine woman was clocked at 127 mph on Interstate 95 early Wednesday morning by a State Police trooper in North Hampton and Greenland. A New Hampshire State Police trooper on patrol saw a 2015 BMW 5-Series speeding north around 2:55 p.m., and estimated its speed to be 118 mph. Before driver Hayley Lawrence, 18, of Eliot stopped her speeding, she allegedly reached 127 mph.
NORTH HAMPTON, NH
103.7 WCYY

Barrington, NH, Woman Picks Up 74-Year-Old Hitchhiking Vietnam Vet, and Now They’re Email Buddies

I love a story about unlikely camaraderie. Sometimes we find friendships in the most unsuspecting places. This story is proof that you are never too old to make new friends. Resha from Barrington was driving along Route 4, heading west towards Concord. It was a crisp fall day in New Hampshire, and the leaves were at their peak prettiness. Resha was out running errands when she spotted a gentleman who appeared to be in his mid 70's sitting on the side of the road. He had about five bags with him, and was holding up a cardboard sign with the word "Rutland" written on it.
BARRINGTON, NH
NECN

200 Students Sick as Virus Spreads in Groton Elementary School, Closing Early Friday

A virus is causing students to get sick at an elementary school in Groton, Massachusetts, prompting its early dismissal Friday, the superintendent said. Florence Roche Elementary School has been assessed by the Board of Health, Groton-Dunstable Regional School District Superintendent Laura Chesson said in a statement. She said the school was being closed early because of "the rapid spread of the virus and the age of the students."
GROTON, MA
high-profile.com

Abbot Completes Project at Haverhill Church

Haverhill, MA – Abbot Building Restoration recently completed a masonry repair and restoration project at the historic Sacred Hearts Parish church and school buildings in Haverhill. The church is located at the corner of South Main Street and Charleton Street while the school is located across the street on Chestnut Street.
HAVERHILL, MA
WMTW

Thousands without power after heavy rain battered parts of Maine

YORK, Maine — Thousands are without power as severe weather pushes through portions of Maine. Central Maine Power is reporting more than 26,000 people are without power, as images of trees down on roadways begin to come into the WMTW newsroom. York County is experiencing more than 15,000 of...
MAINE STATE
WMUR.com

Rye issues boil water order

RYE, N.H. — A boil water order is in effect for customers of the Rye Water District after E. Coli was found in the water. The bacteria can make people sick. Symptoms include diarrhea, cramps, nausea and headaches. People with compromised immune systems, young children and older adults are at greater risk.
RYE, NH
The City of Malden (Official)

Grand Opening of Floramo’s Restaurant

Mayor Gary Christenson recently attended the grand opening ceremony of Floramo’s in Malden located at the former Dockside Restaurant. The original Floramo's Restaurant was founded in 1984 by Tommy and Pat Floramo in Chelsea, Massachusetts. Offering homemade recipes cooked to order, Floramo's quickly established itself as a destination where ribs are prepared in a special way “where the meat falls off the bone.”
MALDEN, MA

