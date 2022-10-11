Read full article on original website
Utah city's assistant police chief gives new details about person of interest in killings of Concord couple
Utah police have revealed additional information about a man who investigators have called a person of interest in the killings of Steve and Wendy Reid, of Concord, New Hampshire, earlier this year. Police in Logan, Utah, said Logan Clegg, 26, was arrested in 2020 on accusations he stole two handguns...
Press Invited To N.H. Prison Play Featuring Inmate Who Tried To Have Woman Murdered
CONCORD – Some members of New Hampshire’s press corps were invited to Thursday’s special event at the state prison in Concord, a play featuring Kyle Buffum, the man convicted of trying to have a woman murdered in a brutal attack. Buffum appears to be the featured player,...
Video shows group violently attacking Brockton man in road rage incident
BROCKTON, Mass. — A group of people were caught on camera viciously attacking a 69-year-old man and his friend in a road rage incident last month, Brockton Police said. Carlos Cardoso is still in a hospital recovering, his family said. He can’t speak and has no feeling or movement on one side of his body. Cardoso’s 35-year-old friend was also attacked and suffered a broken jaw, according to Cardoso’s daughter, Stephanie.
Person of interest in New Hampshire killing arrested as a fugitive
BURLINGTON, Vt. — A man described as a person of interest in an unsolved homicide in New Hampshire was ordered held without bail Thursday after he was arrested in Vermont on a charge of being a fugitive from justice from Utah. Logan Clegg, 26, who was described as homeless,...
WMUR.com
New Hampshire unsolved case file: Mary Harrison found dead in Hinsdale woods in 1981
HINSDALE, N.H. — The killing of a 22-year-old woman remains unsolved more than 40 years later. Mary Harrison was reported missing by her husband, Walter Harrison, on Oct. 15, 1981. Officials said Harrison's body was found by a hunter 15 days later in the woods near Monument Road in...
WCVB
Man charged in NH church shooting says prison interfering with right to practice religion
CONCORD, N.H. — A man serving time for assault as he awaits trial on charges related to a church shooting in Pelham claims the New Hampshire State Prison is denying him the right to practice his religion. Dale Holloway is asking a judge to order the prison to stop...
AG: ‘Person of interest’ in unsolved murder of New Hampshire couple arrested in Vermont
SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. — A wanted fugitive who was arrested in Vermont is a “person of interest” in the unsolved murder of a couple in Concord, New Hampshire, authorities said. Logan Clegg, a homeless man also wanted in Utah, was arraigned Thursday in Chittenden Superior Court as...
WCVB
Boys ages 3, 4 locked in dark closet, beaten with 'teacher's stick' at Methuen day care, lawsuit alleges
METHUEN, Mass. — The families of two young boys claim their pre-school age children were locked in closets and beaten with a stick at a Methuen day care center, according to a civil lawsuit filed this week in Essex Superior Court. A 4-year-old boy who attended the Children’s Center...
WMUR.com
Attorney for woman accused of killing son says she was interviewed without lawyer consent
MANCHESTER, N.H. — An attorney for a woman charged with murder in the death of her 5-year-old son is questioning why her client is on the witness list for the trial of the father of a missing girl. Danielle Dauphinais is on the prosecution's witness list for Adam Montgomery's...
whdh.com
Corrections officer on road to recovery after inmate attack
BOSTON (WHDH) - A corrections officer who was badly beaten by an inmate with a a 10 lb. pull-down bar in the MCI-Shirley gym, Matthew Tidman has awoken from his coma, and is now walking and talking. State. Rep Mike Soter, R-Worcester, posted on Facebook that Tidman “has made a...
NECN
Wrong Way Driver Arrested and Charged with DWI in New Hampshire
A man was arrested after multiple reports of a wrong way driver along Interstate 93 in Londonderry, New Hampshire on Thursday. One vehicle was forced off the road and collided with a barricade, the driver was uninjured. The wrong way driver was identified as 54 year old Douglas Lippert, of...
newstalknewengland.com
Nashua, New Hampshire Man Was Sentenced To 68 Months For Conspiracy To Distribute Controlled Substances
On Thursday, Antron Hughes, 60, formerly of Nashua, New Hampshire was sentenced to 68 months in federal prison for conspiracy to distribute controlled substances. From December 2022 through March 2021, Hughes conspired with another individual on five occasions to distribute quantities of cocaine base (“crack”) to an individual who was cooperating with the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Nashua, New Hampshire Police Department during their investigation into increased drug trafficking in the “Tree Streets” area of the city.
whdh.com
Billerica Police arrest and charge 2 women with armed robbery
BILLERICA, MASS. (WHDH) - Billerica Police arrested and charged two women with the armed robbery of a convenience store Wednesday night. Both women, Ashley Kotsonas, 33, of Lowell, and Kimya Foust, 36, of Dorchester, were charged with armed robbery, assault with a dangerous weapon (knife) and two counts of assault and battery.
BPD Alert: Kidnapping at 700 Comm. Ave.
Boston Police are investigating a report of a kidnapping that was reported to have occurred at 700 Commonwealth Ave., Boston at about 1:10PM. The investigation is in preliminary stages and active. Attached is an image of a possible suspect motor vehicle. Details to follow.
bpdnews.com
E-13 and B-2 Drug Control Unit Execute Search Warrants and Arrest Male on Drug and Firearm Related Offenses
On Wednesday, October 12, 2022, Officers assigned to the E-13 Drug Control Unit (DCU), along with the B2 and B3 DCU’s, executed search warrants and arrested Anthony Mucci, 31, of Dorchester, on firearm and drug charges. Following an investigation, Officers applied for and were granted search warrants out of...
Boston police searching for van in connection with reported kidnapping of 8-year-old child
BOSTON — Police in Boston are investigating the possible kidnaping of an 8-year-old Asian boy on Thursday afternoon. The reported incident unfolded in the area of 700 Commonwealth Avenue just after 1 p.m., according to the Boston Police Department. The vehicle involved in the reported kidnapping is a gray...
Boston school crossing guard charged with raping child
BOSTON – A Boston Police school crossing guard was arrested this week and charged with rape of a child.David Spiers was arrested Tuesday with two counts of rape of a child and one count of assault with intent to rape a child.Spiers has been placed on administrative leave pending an investigation."We are disturbed by these alleged allegations against a department employee. The Boston Police Department remains committed to transparency and holds all of its employees accountable. The department is treating this investigation with the gravity it deserves," Boston Police Commissioner Michael Cox said in a statement.
WCVB
Woburn, Massachusetts, police officer accused of planning, participating in Charlottesville, Virginia, riot on leave
WOBURN, Mass. — A Woburn police officer is on paid leave, accused of inappropriate conduct in connection with a 2017 white supremacist rally that left one person dead and dozens of others injured in Charlottesville, Virginia, Mayor Scott Galvin and Police Chief Robert F. Rufo Jr. said. Rufo said...
mynbc5.com
Man killed in fatal tractor-trailer collision in Bow, New Hampshire
BOW, N.H. — A man died after a tractor-trailer collision in Bow, New Hampshire, on Thursday morning. New Hampshire State Police found the man on Interstate 93 South around 6:30 a.m. after his pickup truck struck the rear end of a tractor-trailer. He was brought to Concord Hospital, where...
