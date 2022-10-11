ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Merrimack, NH

Boston 25 News WFXT

Video shows group violently attacking Brockton man in road rage incident

BROCKTON, Mass. — A group of people were caught on camera viciously attacking a 69-year-old man and his friend in a road rage incident last month, Brockton Police said. Carlos Cardoso is still in a hospital recovering, his family said. He can’t speak and has no feeling or movement on one side of his body. Cardoso’s 35-year-old friend was also attacked and suffered a broken jaw, according to Cardoso’s daughter, Stephanie.
whdh.com

Corrections officer on road to recovery after inmate attack

BOSTON (WHDH) - A corrections officer who was badly beaten by an inmate with a a 10 lb. pull-down bar in the MCI-Shirley gym, Matthew Tidman has awoken from his coma, and is now walking and talking. State. Rep Mike Soter, R-Worcester, posted on Facebook that Tidman “has made a...
NECN

Wrong Way Driver Arrested and Charged with DWI in New Hampshire

A man was arrested after multiple reports of a wrong way driver along Interstate 93 in Londonderry, New Hampshire on Thursday. One vehicle was forced off the road and collided with a barricade, the driver was uninjured. The wrong way driver was identified as 54 year old Douglas Lippert, of...
newstalknewengland.com

Nashua, New Hampshire Man Was Sentenced To 68 Months For Conspiracy To Distribute Controlled Substances

On Thursday, Antron Hughes, 60, formerly of Nashua, New Hampshire was sentenced to 68 months in federal prison for conspiracy to distribute controlled substances. From December 2022 through March 2021, Hughes conspired with another individual on five occasions to distribute quantities of cocaine base (“crack”) to an individual who was cooperating with the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Nashua, New Hampshire Police Department during their investigation into increased drug trafficking in the “Tree Streets” area of the city.
whdh.com

Billerica Police arrest and charge 2 women with armed robbery

BILLERICA, MASS. (WHDH) - Billerica Police arrested and charged two women with the armed robbery of a convenience store Wednesday night. Both women, Ashley Kotsonas, 33, of Lowell, and Kimya Foust, 36, of Dorchester, were charged with armed robbery, assault with a dangerous weapon (knife) and two counts of assault and battery.
Caught in Southie

BPD Alert: Kidnapping at 700 Comm. Ave.

Boston Police are investigating a report of a kidnapping that was reported to have occurred at 700 Commonwealth Ave., Boston at about 1:10PM. The investigation is in preliminary stages and active. Attached is an image of a possible suspect motor vehicle. Details to follow.
CBS Boston

Boston school crossing guard charged with raping child

BOSTON – A Boston Police school crossing guard was arrested this week and charged with rape of a child.David Spiers was arrested Tuesday with two counts of rape of a child and one count of assault with intent to rape a child.Spiers has been placed on administrative leave pending an investigation."We are disturbed by these alleged allegations against a department employee. The Boston Police Department remains committed to transparency and holds all of its employees accountable. The department is treating this investigation with the gravity it deserves," Boston Police Commissioner Michael Cox said in a statement.
mynbc5.com

Man killed in fatal tractor-trailer collision in Bow, New Hampshire

BOW, N.H. — A man died after a tractor-trailer collision in Bow, New Hampshire, on Thursday morning. New Hampshire State Police found the man on Interstate 93 South around 6:30 a.m. after his pickup truck struck the rear end of a tractor-trailer. He was brought to Concord Hospital, where...
