Concord, NH

BlueGarnet
3d ago

Why would anyone vote for Bolduc? The man can't make up his mind. Trump was cheated, then it's trump lost now it is there were irregularities. Dude is a windsock, not a senator.

Bob Howard
3d ago

Don’t believe the polls. Just get out and vote these Democrat Socialist out of office. They have destroyed this Country in less than 2 years. Pro life or Pro Choice, we are all suffering from the failed policies of this administration and the Democrat controlled House and Senate.

Lepine Lepine
3d ago

Tricky Mitch McConnell doesn't want any free thinkers that he can't control. Maggie Hassan votes the way Chucky says. NH deserves better than her

The Independent

Republicans are starting to realize their anti-abortion stance might lose them elections

Sign up for the View from Westminster email for expert analysis straight to your inbox. During former president Donald Trump’s rally in Wilmington, North Carolina on Friday, he aired his normal grievances about how the 2020 presidential election was supposedly stolen — even though North Carolina voted for him twice. He also spoke with voracious enthusiasm of cities in chaos amid crime waves and the US-Mexico border being overrun by an “invasion” of criminals.
Concord, NH
Concord, NH
Pittsfield, NH
Washington State
Washington, NH
New Hampshire State
Newsweek

The 4 GOP Senate Seats Dems Are Most Likely to Flip With 30 Days to Midterm

With only one month remaining until the November 8 midterm elections, the forthcoming Senate and House races remain contentious. Even in the context of the last 15 years, when midterm election cycles have been some of the most impactful, the 2022 cycle has long seemed primed to be among the most important in history. The outcomes in numerous states are expected to have significant ramifications for the remainder of President Joe Biden's first term in office and the potential integrity of the 2024 election.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Maggie Hassan
The Independent

New Hampshire GOP Senate nominee says women’s reproductive choices ‘belong to lawmakers at the state level’

A Republican Senate nominee told supporters that women’s reproductive choices belong to lawmakers at the state level. Don Bolduc, the GOP Senate candidate for New Hampshire, made the controversial remarks at a town hall on Wednesday in Auburn, the HuffPost first reported. “That is the best way, I think, as a man, that women get the best voice: at the state level, not at the federal level,” said Mr Bolduc, a 60-year-old retired Army brigadier general. Mr Bolduc doubled down on his comments, adding: “[The choice] belongs to the state. It belongs to these gentlemen right here, who are...
Newsweek

Republicans Risk Losing Safely Red Senate Seat, And Are Blaming Mitt Romney

Since Utah become a state, its voters have elected a non-Republican candidate to the U.S. Senate just five times in its one-and-a-quarter centuries of existence. But voters appear poised to unseat Republican Senator Mike Lee in favor of an independent candidate at a time the nation's two major parties are grappling for control of Congress. And the blame, Republicans say, lies at the feet of the party's former presidential nominee, Mitt Romney.
MSNBC

Marjorie Taylor Greene eyes post-midterm reward from GOP leaders

As Republican politics has become radicalized in recent years, all kinds of ideas and personalities have gradually made the transition from the crackpot periphery to the GOP mainstream. The idea of ending birthright citizenship used to be an idea limited to the right-wing “fringe,” but it’s since been embraced by...
Newsweek

Republican Who Lost to Boebert in Primary Backs Her Democratic Challenger

A Republican state legislator who mounted an unsuccessful primary challenge to Representative Lauren Boebert is now supporting Democrat Adam Frisch, saying he's "more interested in representing the district than being a celebrity." Colorado state Senator Don Coram on Wednesday endorsed Frisch against Boebert, who has drawn headlines for controversial comments...
The Hill

Republicans eye Trump midterm spending with relief and concern

Republicans are breathing a little easier after former President Trump opened the financial spigot and began spending on behalf of GOP Senate candidates involved in tight battles that could determine which party controls the upper chamber. As of Monday, the Trump-sanctioned super PAC MAGA Inc., which the former president’s allies...
Washington Examiner

Liz Cheney says she'll leave GOP if Trump is party's 2024 nominee

Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) pledged to renounce the GOP and leave the party altogether if former President Donald Trump is the Republican nominee for president in 2024. Cheney made the comments while speaking to Texas Tribune CEO Evan Smith as part of an event at the paper’s annual festival on Saturday after being asked if she would remain a Republican regardless of what happens in the 2024 presidential election. The Wyoming lawmaker, a lifelong conservative, was ousted by a double-digit margin last month by a Trump-backed challenger in her House GOP primary. Her loss came after Republican voters and operatives soured on her anti-Trump stance, which arose over his efforts to overturn the 2020 election results and escalated into a bitter GOP feud.
Savannah Morning News

Abortion? Inflation? What will Herschel Walker-Raphael Warnock U.S. Senate debate cover?

The day has finally arrived, and it looks like the much-anticipated U.S. Senate debate between Sen. Raphael Warnock and Herschel Walker is going ahead. With Walker taking an early lead in the primary and Warnock facing no significant primary challenge, the two men have effectively been running against each other since January. They have had plenty of time to hone their attacks — debate logitsics were even a major source of conflict, with Democrats mocking Walker as "chicken" for his hesitancy to commit to a debate before Walker accepted an invitation to a debate that Warnock had not already agreed to.
Daily Montanan

Republican allies want to change subject after Herschel Walker abortion story bombshell

Republican Senate hopeful Herschel Walker faced the toughest challenge of his candidacy so far Tuesday as twin scandals rocked his bid to unseat freshman Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock. Late Monday night, the Daily Beast published a report alleging that Walker encouraged a former girlfriend to get an abortion and wrote a check to pay for […] The post Republican allies want to change subject after Herschel Walker abortion story bombshell appeared first on Daily Montanan.
