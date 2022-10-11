Read full article on original website
BlueGarnet
3d ago
Why would anyone vote for Bolduc? The man can't make up his mind. Trump was cheated, then it's trump lost now it is there were irregularities. Dude is a windsock, not a senator.
Reply(3)
7
Bob Howard
3d ago
Don’t believe the polls. Just get out and vote these Democrat Socialist out of office. They have destroyed this Country in less than 2 years. Pro life or Pro Choice, we are all suffering from the failed policies of this administration and the Democrat controlled House and Senate.
Reply
7
Lepine Lepine
3d ago
Tricky Mitch McConnell doesn't want any free thinkers that he can't control. Maggie Hassan votes the way Chucky says. NH deserves better than her
Reply
3
Related
Republicans are starting to realize their anti-abortion stance might lose them elections
Sign up for the View from Westminster email for expert analysis straight to your inbox. During former president Donald Trump’s rally in Wilmington, North Carolina on Friday, he aired his normal grievances about how the 2020 presidential election was supposedly stolen — even though North Carolina voted for him twice. He also spoke with voracious enthusiasm of cities in chaos amid crime waves and the US-Mexico border being overrun by an “invasion” of criminals.
SFGate
Herschel Walker faces another abortion report that threatens his Senate campaign
ATLANTA — Another Herschel Walker headline rocked the Republican’s embattled campaign when The Daily Beast reported late Wednesday that the woman who said the Senate hopeful paid for her 2009 abortion is also the mother of one of his four children. The GOP Senate nominee had called the...
Jen Psaki says Democrats meddling in GOP primaries about 'trying to win': 'Three-dimensional politics'
Jen Psaki told the hosts of MSNBC's "Morning Joe" on Tuesday that Democratic meddling in GOP primaries was about winning and "three-dimensional politics."
Meet the five Democrats in key Senate races who have expressed support for eliminating cash bail
Support for ending cash bail and other criminal justice policies from Democratic Senate candidates could give Republicans the upper hand in the upcoming midterm elections.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
The 4 GOP Senate Seats Dems Are Most Likely to Flip With 30 Days to Midterm
With only one month remaining until the November 8 midterm elections, the forthcoming Senate and House races remain contentious. Even in the context of the last 15 years, when midterm election cycles have been some of the most impactful, the 2022 cycle has long seemed primed to be among the most important in history. The outcomes in numerous states are expected to have significant ramifications for the remainder of President Joe Biden's first term in office and the potential integrity of the 2024 election.
Liz Cheney says if Trump wins the 2024 GOP presidential nomination she 'won't be a Republican'
Liz Cheney said she'll do "everything I can" to ensure Trump is not a 2024 presidential nominee. Speaking at Texas Tribune Fest, she said if Trump is the GOP candidate, she "won't be a Republican." The recently primaried vice chair of the Jan 6 committee has historically voted conservatively. Speaking...
All North Carolina Republicans vote against bill for smooth transition of power in White House
WASHINGTON, D.C. – Only one member of Congress representing the Piedmont Triad voted Wednesday to support a bipartisan bill that would ensure a smooth transfer of power from one president to the next, and none of them is saying why they voted as they did. 6th District Rep. Kathy...
Arizona GOP leader says Trump-backed pols may send U.S. ‘back to the dark ages’
The outgoing Republican leader of the Arizona House said Sunday that political candidates backed by former President Donald Trump might send the United States "back to the dark ages."
RELATED PEOPLE
New Hampshire GOP Senate nominee says women’s reproductive choices ‘belong to lawmakers at the state level’
A Republican Senate nominee told supporters that women’s reproductive choices belong to lawmakers at the state level. Don Bolduc, the GOP Senate candidate for New Hampshire, made the controversial remarks at a town hall on Wednesday in Auburn, the HuffPost first reported. “That is the best way, I think, as a man, that women get the best voice: at the state level, not at the federal level,” said Mr Bolduc, a 60-year-old retired Army brigadier general. Mr Bolduc doubled down on his comments, adding: “[The choice] belongs to the state. It belongs to these gentlemen right here, who are...
Mike Lee Asks Mitt Romney for Help as Trump Candidate Could Lose Utah Race
Mike Lee openly called for fellow Utah Republican Senator Mitt Romney to support him in the upcoming Utah Senate election as he faces a combined coalition of independents and Democrats in the shape of Evan McMullin. Lee, the incumbent Utah senator, is running against McMullin in November, the only Senate...
Republicans Risk Losing Safely Red Senate Seat, And Are Blaming Mitt Romney
Since Utah become a state, its voters have elected a non-Republican candidate to the U.S. Senate just five times in its one-and-a-quarter centuries of existence. But voters appear poised to unseat Republican Senator Mike Lee in favor of an independent candidate at a time the nation's two major parties are grappling for control of Congress. And the blame, Republicans say, lies at the feet of the party's former presidential nominee, Mitt Romney.
MSNBC
Marjorie Taylor Greene eyes post-midterm reward from GOP leaders
As Republican politics has become radicalized in recent years, all kinds of ideas and personalities have gradually made the transition from the crackpot periphery to the GOP mainstream. The idea of ending birthright citizenship used to be an idea limited to the right-wing “fringe,” but it’s since been embraced by...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Every Anti-Abortion Republican Who Has Defended Herschel Walker
Former President Donald Trump said that Walker was being "slandered and maligned by the Fake News Media."
Republican Who Lost to Boebert in Primary Backs Her Democratic Challenger
A Republican state legislator who mounted an unsuccessful primary challenge to Representative Lauren Boebert is now supporting Democrat Adam Frisch, saying he's "more interested in representing the district than being a celebrity." Colorado state Senator Don Coram on Wednesday endorsed Frisch against Boebert, who has drawn headlines for controversial comments...
Republicans eye Trump midterm spending with relief and concern
Republicans are breathing a little easier after former President Trump opened the financial spigot and began spending on behalf of GOP Senate candidates involved in tight battles that could determine which party controls the upper chamber. As of Monday, the Trump-sanctioned super PAC MAGA Inc., which the former president’s allies...
Washington Examiner
Liz Cheney says she'll leave GOP if Trump is party's 2024 nominee
Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) pledged to renounce the GOP and leave the party altogether if former President Donald Trump is the Republican nominee for president in 2024. Cheney made the comments while speaking to Texas Tribune CEO Evan Smith as part of an event at the paper’s annual festival on Saturday after being asked if she would remain a Republican regardless of what happens in the 2024 presidential election. The Wyoming lawmaker, a lifelong conservative, was ousted by a double-digit margin last month by a Trump-backed challenger in her House GOP primary. Her loss came after Republican voters and operatives soured on her anti-Trump stance, which arose over his efforts to overturn the 2020 election results and escalated into a bitter GOP feud.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Republican Sen. Cotton criticizes Democrats for making election about ‘Walker’s past’
Senators Rick Scott (R-Fla.) and Tom Cotton (R-Ark.) rallied with Herschel Walker in Georgia on Tuesday. NBC News Correspondent Allie Raffa reports. Oct. 11, 2022.
GOP Candidate In New Hampshire Claimed Narcan Keeps People Addicted
Recovery advocates called Don Bolduc’s comments about the lifesaving treatment “barbaric.”
Abortion? Inflation? What will Herschel Walker-Raphael Warnock U.S. Senate debate cover?
The day has finally arrived, and it looks like the much-anticipated U.S. Senate debate between Sen. Raphael Warnock and Herschel Walker is going ahead. With Walker taking an early lead in the primary and Warnock facing no significant primary challenge, the two men have effectively been running against each other since January. They have had plenty of time to hone their attacks — debate logitsics were even a major source of conflict, with Democrats mocking Walker as "chicken" for his hesitancy to commit to a debate before Walker accepted an invitation to a debate that Warnock had not already agreed to.
Republican allies want to change subject after Herschel Walker abortion story bombshell
Republican Senate hopeful Herschel Walker faced the toughest challenge of his candidacy so far Tuesday as twin scandals rocked his bid to unseat freshman Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock. Late Monday night, the Daily Beast published a report alleging that Walker encouraged a former girlfriend to get an abortion and wrote a check to pay for […] The post Republican allies want to change subject after Herschel Walker abortion story bombshell appeared first on Daily Montanan.
Comments / 19