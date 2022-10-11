Body Toastmasters met on Aug. 26 for their regular meeting at noon at the Fort Stockton Public Library. The winners for this week were Ruben Salinas, Best Speaker, and Houston McKenzie, Best Evaluator. The club is looking to serve new members. Meetings are held for one hour, the second and fourth Fridays of each month with lunch provided. Please contact President Karan Heffelfinger for more information at 432-336- 2541.

FORT STOCKTON, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO