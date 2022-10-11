Read full article on original website
Related
fortstocktonpioneer.com
Football Roundup: Panther JV, freshman roll Monahans
Fort Stockton’s junior varsity squad had two shutouts in the books heading and a perfect 6-0 record heading into their game with Monahans. Make it three shutouts and a 7-0 record following the Panthers 16-0 victory over the Loboes on Oct. 13. Ejay Oritz scored a touchdown on the...
fortstocktonpioneer.com
Fort Stockton volleyball honors cancer survivors
Body The Fort Stockton High School freshman, junior varsity and varsity volleyball teams honored cancer survivors and remembered loved ones lost to cancer prior to Tuesday’s varsity volleyball match versus Midland Greenwood. The team has will continue to wear their pink jerseys, which were provided by the Reeves Memorial Foundation, in October in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month. Survivors honored at Tuesday’s game included: Aracely Calderon, Hortensia Chavarria, Delilah Urias, Margaret Lopez, Cole Mitchell, Santa Acosta, Hilda Vasquez, Abby Ramirez, Leticia Munoz, Estela Casas, Frances Rodriguez, Michelle Salazar, Guadalupe Ortiz Celaya, Amelia Ramirez, Joe Aguirre, Revis Daggett, Adelina Salazar, Raul Espino, Judy Espino, Flor Galindo, Lupe Rodriguez, Jessica Villa, Lupe Rey, Efren Rey.
fortstocktonpioneer.com
Panther JV keeps perfect record intact
The Fort Stockton junior varsity football team visited Clint on Oct. 5 and came away with a shutout win over the Lions. The story of the game was the Panthers’ defense. “Defensively our Panthers came to play the second we got off the bus,” said coach Zachariah Roberson. “We swarmed the Lions all night, we forced the Lions to turn over the ball twice.”
fortstocktonpioneer.com
Salinas, McKenzie recognized at Toastmasters meeting
Body Toastmasters met on Aug. 26 for their regular meeting at noon at the Fort Stockton Public Library. The winners for this week were Ruben Salinas, Best Speaker, and Houston McKenzie, Best Evaluator. The club is looking to serve new members. Meetings are held for one hour, the second and fourth Fridays of each month with lunch provided. Please contact President Karan Heffelfinger for more information at 432-336- 2541.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
cbs7.com
Fort Stockton ISD classes canceled
FORT STOCKTON, Texas (KOSA) - Fort Stockton ISD canceled classes for students today due to flooding and damages caused by the weather. In a post on its Facebook, the school district said,. “Due to the flooding and leaks at our facilities caused by the T-Storm and heavy hail. FSISD is...
Freak Hail Storm Seriously Damages Fort Stockton High School
FORT STOCKTON – A massive hail storm blew through Fort Stockton on Monday night causing wide spread damage across town. According to the national weather service, on Oct. 10, hail drifts reached three feet and flooding in some areas reached more than that. The buildings that took the most damages were large buildings such as Fort Stockton High School. Here are photos from the area.
Badass BBQ Restaurant in West Texas Ranks #1 in the State For Ribs
Barbecue in Texas is almost a religion, and one West Texas BBQ restaurant has received the #1 status for ribs in the whole state and it is only 90 minutes from Midland/Odessa. ROAD TRIP!!!. According to Mashed, they ranked one Pecos BBQ restaurant as the best place in the state...
cbs7.com
Fort Stockton reeling after massive hailstorm floods hospital and schools
FORT STOCKTON, Texas (KOSA) - From her truck, Anita LaBelle saw it all happen. “My gut was just telling me something wasn’t right,” he said. LaBelle is in the middle of trucking goods cross-country to California. She was aiming to make I-10 yesterday. She never made it. Hitting...
IN THIS ARTICLE
fortstocktonpioneer.com
Your Guide To Local Places To Go And Things To Do
Oct. 14-15 The Big Bend Open Road Race 2.0 and road race parade will be held on Friday, Oct. 14 and Saturday, Oct. 15. The parade will take place on Dickinson Boulevard and Main Street on Friday, Oct. 14 starting at 5:30 p.m. Oct. 21. Trunk or Treat will be...
Multiple cars derailed off train tracks in Brewster County
BREWSTER COUNTY, Texas — A Union Pacific train was traveling East of Alpine this morning when multiple cars fell of the tracks. According to Brewster County Sheriff Ronny Dodson, the incident occurred about 12 miles outside of Alpine. The cleanup crew at the scene counted 10 total cars that fell off the tracks. They believe this happened due to one defective box car.
fortstocktonpioneer.com
Commissioners, city council honor chamber of commerce
Body The Pecos County Commissioners Court and the Fort Stockton City Council recognized the Fort Stockton Chamber of Commerce and the Iraan-Sheffield Chamber of Commerce on Oct. 11 with a proclamation during Texas Chamber of Commerce Week, Oct. 17-21. The commissioners court proclamation read, in part, “the business community, represented through the Fort Stockton Chamber of Commerce and the Iraan-Sheffield Chamber of Commerce, has been a driving force in fostering enhanced educational opportunities, infrastructure improvements, leadership development, job creation and a positive vision of the future.” Photos by Shawn Yorks and Nathan Heuer.
Comments / 0