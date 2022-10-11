ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Guns#Massage Parlor#Amazon Prime Day
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Electronics
NewsBreak
Shopping
NewsBreak
Amazon
SFGate

SFGATE shopping newsletter 10-12-22: The best Prime Early Access Sale deals

The Amazon Prime Early Access Sale has officially arrived! From Oct. 11 through Oct. 12, Prime members can score discounts across the site on tech, clothing, home goods, beauty and more. Right now, you can score a pair of Apple AirPods (2nd Gen) for less than $90, save over $200 on the cult-favorite Peloton exercise bike, and even replace your old mattress with a Casper Sleep Element at a fraction of the cost. From discounted coffee makers to hair dryers, now is the time to load up your digital shopping cart.  There are thousands of deals to sift through, but we’ve rounded up the best ones so you don’t have to. Check out the best of the Amazon Prime Early Access Sale before the event ends.   
SHOPPING
T3.com

Sleep psychologist's 30-second sleep hacks to try tonight

If you're struggling with your sleep, really the thing you should do is to take a proper look at your bedtime routine. Cut down on your coffee. Stop doomscrolling in bed. Perhaps invest in a bed upgrade from our best mattress guide. But let's say you don't have the time or the inclination for all that. Is there are quick trick that'll help improve the score on your sleep tracker, with minimal disruption to your evening? Maybe.
MENTAL HEALTH
SheKnows

Only 8 Hours Left to Snag These TikTok-Viral Shower Steamers That Customers Call 'Relaxation in a Bag' for 40% Off

Into bath bombs, but not so much the bath part? We may have just found the perfect alternative for shower lovers on TikTok. Back on April 5, 2021, a TikTok account by the name of @ourfavoritefinds truly found a game-changing find. Whether you don’t have a bathtub, prefer showers, or don’t like the potential side effects of bath bombs, @ourfavoritefinds say they swear by these shower steamers that make their showers feel and smell amazing. The best part? They’re on a super-rare sale for 40 percent off on Amazon for their Prime Early Access Sale. So you can start relaxing as...
LIFESTYLE
SFGate

SFGate

San Francisco, CA
27K+
Followers
5K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Provocative, energetic, unapologetic, SFGATE is in constant conversation with the world’s most eclectic city. SFGATE features breaking news, staff blogs, reader forums, photo galleries, video, up-to-the-minute sports scoreboards, shopping and more.

 http://SFGate.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy