Read full article on original website
Related
YETI gear is on sale at Amazon following the Prime Early Access Sale
Amazon's October sales event may be over, but you can still save big on popular YETI products.
Stay hydrated and save 30% on a Hydro Flask water bottle during the Amazon Prime Early Access Sale
Keep beverages cold up to 24 hours and hot up to 12 hours with this stainless steel water bottle.
Revlon's cult-favorite One-Step Hair Volumizer is under $50 during the Amazon Prime Early Access Sale
The latest version of Revlon's beloved hair tool is 31% off - but not for long.
Solo Stove's largest fire pit is 30% off during Amazon's October Prime Day
Backyard s'mores sessions, commence.
IN THIS ARTICLE
The Apple Watch Series 8 is at its lowest price ever for Amazon's October Prime Day
Get the newest Apple Watch for 13% off during the Amazon Prime Early Access Sale.
5 reasons you should sleep with your socks on
The surprising benefits to sleeping with your socks on
Apple AirPods Pro are on sale for the first time during the Prime Early Access Sale
Prime members won't have to pay the normal $249 retail price during this sale.
Create the home theater of your dreams with these discounted projectors from Amazon
Save up to 33% on Anker Nebula projectors from Amazon that'll bring the theater to your living room.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Hop on the TikTok trend and get a walking pad for $80 off
Get your daily hot girl walk-in-place done.
Get a 55-inch Fire TV for a little over $100 during the Prime Early Access Sale
This TV is bound to sell out fast.
You can get Samsonite carry-on luggage for nearly 50% off on Amazon right now
Did someone say discounted hardside luggage?
Save $70 on a Ninja CREAMi during Amazon's October Prime Day and make delicious ice cream at home
Make ice cream, gelato, milkshakes, sorbet, smoothie bowls and more.
SFGATE shopping newsletter 10-12-22: The best Prime Early Access Sale deals
The Amazon Prime Early Access Sale has officially arrived! From Oct. 11 through Oct. 12, Prime members can score discounts across the site on tech, clothing, home goods, beauty and more. Right now, you can score a pair of Apple AirPods (2nd Gen) for less than $90, save over $200 on the cult-favorite Peloton exercise bike, and even replace your old mattress with a Casper Sleep Element at a fraction of the cost. From discounted coffee makers to hair dryers, now is the time to load up your digital shopping cart. There are thousands of deals to sift through, but we’ve rounded up the best ones so you don’t have to. Check out the best of the Amazon Prime Early Access Sale before the event ends.
iPads are discounted down to just $269 during the Prime Early Access Sale
iPads, iPad Pros, and iPad Airs are all marked down right now.
intheknow.com
If sitting for too long hurts your back, buy this seat cushion that Amazon shoppers love while it’s less than $30 for Prime Day
Our team is dedicated to finding and telling you more about the products and deals we love. If you love them too and decide to purchase through the links below, we may receive a commission. Pricing and availability are subject to change. Anyone who has experienced back pain knows it...
These colorful Keurig K-Mini coffee makers are 50% off on Amazon
Get a compact and stylish coffee maker for just $50.
You can get a pair of Beats over-the-ear headphones for under $100
If you're not an earbuds person, this is the Amazon Prime Early Access Sale for you.
T3.com
Sleep psychologist's 30-second sleep hacks to try tonight
If you're struggling with your sleep, really the thing you should do is to take a proper look at your bedtime routine. Cut down on your coffee. Stop doomscrolling in bed. Perhaps invest in a bed upgrade from our best mattress guide. But let's say you don't have the time or the inclination for all that. Is there are quick trick that'll help improve the score on your sleep tracker, with minimal disruption to your evening? Maybe.
Only 8 Hours Left to Snag These TikTok-Viral Shower Steamers That Customers Call 'Relaxation in a Bag' for 40% Off
Into bath bombs, but not so much the bath part? We may have just found the perfect alternative for shower lovers on TikTok. Back on April 5, 2021, a TikTok account by the name of @ourfavoritefinds truly found a game-changing find. Whether you don’t have a bathtub, prefer showers, or don’t like the potential side effects of bath bombs, @ourfavoritefinds say they swear by these shower steamers that make their showers feel and smell amazing. The best part? They’re on a super-rare sale for 40 percent off on Amazon for their Prime Early Access Sale. So you can start relaxing as...
SFGate
San Francisco, CA
27K+
Followers
5K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT
Provocative, energetic, unapologetic, SFGATE is in constant conversation with the world’s most eclectic city. SFGATE features breaking news, staff blogs, reader forums, photo galleries, video, up-to-the-minute sports scoreboards, shopping and more.http://SFGate.com
Comments / 0