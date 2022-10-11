ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

Last journalist to interview Jeffrey Dahmer says fans of new series are attracted to show due to ‘morbid curiosity’

By Rachel Dobkin
The US Sun
The US Sun
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17JR4o_0iV43f8s00

THE last journalist to interview Jeffrey Dahmer before he died insists that fans are attracted to the new series about his heinous crimes because of "morbid curiosity."

Inside Edition's Nancy Glass, who interviewed the convicted serial killer and sex offender in 1993, pushed against criticism that the new Netflix series Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story romanticizes his crimes.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BjL77_0iV43f8s00
Some critics have blasted the new Netflix series Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story for 'romanticizing' the serial killer's crimes Credit: Netflix
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30xD7G_0iV43f8s00
Jeffrey Dahmer (pictured) raped and killed 17 boys and young men Credit: Getty
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RdwLI_0iV43f8s00
Nancy Glass (pictured) was the last person to interview Dahmer and said that fans are attracted to the new series because of "morbid curiosity' Credit: Fox News

Fox News asked Glass if she thinks that the series romanticizes the crimes of Dahmer, to which she replied: "No, I don't."

"I think that what they do is sort of satisfy our curiosity about how could something like this really happen.

"Everybody wants to know … how could it happen? Could I spot this? How do I avoid this?"

The journalist continued: "I know that that may seem bizarre, but I think it's more about morbid curiosity than romanticism."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vJ5fQ_0iV43f8s00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CWwAQ_0iV43f8s00

The Milwaukee Cannibal, as he was dubbed, raped and killed 17 boys and young men from 1978 to 1991.

He would also dismember his victims' bodies and ate several of them.

During his interview with Glass, Dahmer said: "I had these obsessive desires and thoughts, wanting to control [the victims], to, I don't know how to put it, possess them permanently."

Glass said that she was thinking "how terrifying it is that he appears completely normal" during their interview in jail.

"It would have been a big relief if he had been like Charles Manson or something," Glass said.

"Then you would say, ‘Oh, my God, I could have spotted that a mile off.’ You never would have spotted it."

The Netflix series also faced criticism from the relatives of Dahmer's victims.

Some argued that Netflix should've contacted them about the series beforehand, Fox reported.

The series recreates a scene where Rita Isbell - the older sister of Errol Lindsey, who was 19 when he was murdered by Dahmer - breaks down in court.

However, Rita's cousin Eric slammed the show for its impression of Errol's heartbroken sister.

He said: "I’m not telling anyone what to watch, I know true crime media is huge rn, but if you’re actually curious about the victims, my family (the Isbell’s) are pissed about this show.

"It’s retraumatizing over and over again, and for what? How many movies/shows/documentaries do we need?"

During Fox's interview, Glass said: "No matter what, it isn't a good feeling for the family members, but it wasn't a documentary, it's a work of fiction."

"For example, this idea that neighbors called all the time, they didn't. That was not true."

Glass added: "This is … a miniseries by a producer and writer who do really great programming, and that's what they did here."

"They sort of combined a lot of different things that happen."

Dahmer was beaten to death by another inmate in jail in 1994 when he was 34 years old.

Glass previously told The U.S. Sun: "I believe he taunted people, he wanted this. He wanted to escape.

"In prison, he couldn't do what he wanted to do, which was to continue his evil behavior.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20tgGu_0iV43f8s00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bFZwj_0iV43f8s00

"He stayed up all night and slept all day because he couldn't face the daylight."

She added: "He said his lord and savior would forgive him. Let's not sugarcoat this, he was a psychopath."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YtC6W_0iV43f8s00
Family members of Dahmer's victims have slammed the new show Credit: YouTube

Comments / 26

Johnny Halfass
3d ago

Nope just watching real news NOT some corporate opinion. It's reality, not Fantasizing anything. People just want to understand what happened and why. Stop making things worse.

Reply(2)
10
Cherokee Pride
2d ago

Bottom line either watch it or not. Nobody is forcing it. It's interesting and it's teaching if your smart enough to pick up on things.

Reply(2)
5
Related
RadarOnline

Abandoned At Prom: Butcher Jeffrey Dahmer Ditched The Only Girl He Ever Dated To Secretly Hang With Boyfriend

Serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer was a drunken weirdo in high school who walked out on his first and only date at the senior prom. He later admitted to her that he did it because he was gay! Just one month after that prom, in June 1978, he killed his first in a long line of victims, according to police. "My first date was with a mass murderer," Bridget Geiger, Dahmer's prom partner, said in an interview. "But I was lucky. As far as I know, I'm the only woman to ever date Jeff Dahmer... and I got away alive!"Dahmer's classmates...
PUBLIC SAFETY
POPSUGAR

Where Is Lionel Dahmer, Jeffrey Dahmer's Father, Now?

Netflix's latest true-crime series, "Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story," is revisiting the chilling murders of the notorious serial killer. The 10-part limited series delves into Jeffrey's childhood and the psychological behavior that preceded his unnerving string of sexual assaults and murders, which he carried out over a decade before finally getting caught in 1991. Jeffrey horrifically raped, killed, and dismembered 17 known victims, most of whom were underage males of color, between 1978 and 1991.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jeffrey Dahmer
Person
Charles Manson
Decider.com

What Happened to Officer Balcerzak Is One of the Most Horrifying Parts of ‘Dahmer’

Watching Netflix’s Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story is like witnessing a never-ending list of horrors. But there’s one aspect that’s particularly upsetting, while also being one of the most ignored elements of this case. In one of Monster‘s strongest moments, Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk’s miniseries shows what happened to officers John Balcerzak and Joseph Gabrish. And it’s a chapter of this tragic saga that’s infuriating. With the exception of a few dramatic flourishes and imagined conversations, Monster‘s portrayal of Balcerzak (played by Scott Michael Morgan) and Gabrish (played by Matthew Alan) is fairly accurate. The two officers were...
MILWAUKEE, WI
The List

Here's Who Inherited Marilyn Monroe's Fortune After She Died

On September 28, "Blonde" premieres on Netflix. Loosely based on the life and career of Hollywood icon Marilyn Monroe — and adapted from a Joyce Carol Oates novel of the same name — the film stars Ana de Armas in the titular role, per IndieWire. "Blonde" has already been under fire for its NC-17 rating and alleged graphic content. According to IndieWire (and as originally reported by Deadline), de Armas continuously tapped into the darker sides of the icon on set. "I knew I had to let myself open and go to places that I knew were going to be uncomfortable, dark, and vulnerable," she said. "That's where I found the connection with this person." As a result, the "Knives Out" actress dreamed about Marilyn all throughout filming. "She was all I thought about, she was all I dreamed about, she was all I could talk about," said de Armas, per IndieWire.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Morbid Curiosity#Fox News
Decider.com

Whoopi Goldberg Rips Netflix’s Jeffrey Dahmer Series on ‘The View’: “If That Were My Family, I’d Be Enraged”

The View is sounding off on Netflix‘s most popular series of the moment, Ryan Murphy‘s serial killer drama, Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story. The show, which premiered on the streamer last week and remains in the No. 1 spot in Netflix’s Top 10, has been garnering plenty of attention from both its fans and detractors — but Whoopi Goldberg wants all of the buzz to stop.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Daily Beast

Meghan Did ‘Desperately Unhappy’ Harry the ‘Greatest Kindness’ by Getting Him Out of Royal Life

Prince Harry was so unhappy with his life as a working royal that Meghan’s work in helping him find an escape route should be recognized, a source has said. In his new book, Courtiers: The Hidden Power Behind the Crown, which is being serialized by The Times of London, Valentine Low cites “a surprising source—someone who knows Harry well but remains upset about what Harry and Meghan did”—as saying: “There is a part of me that thinks Meghan did Harry the greatest kindness anyone could do to him, which was to take him out of the royal family, because he was just desperately unhappy in the last couple of years in his working life. We knew he was unhappy, but we didn’t really know what the solution would be. She came along and found the solution.”
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Pax Jolie-Pitt, 18, Seen For 1st Time Since New Allegations Made Against Brad Pitt By Angelina Jolie

Pax Jolie-Pitt, 18, stepped out in public to walk his dog just a few days after his mom Angelina Jolie, 47, accused his dad Brad Pitt, 58, of being physically violent six years ago. The former couple’s son took his pup for a walk in the Los Feliz neighborhood in Los Angeles on Saturday, October 8. Pax dressed casual in a short-sleeved grey shirt and a pair of black jeans. The teenager also wore black aviator sunglasses, white sneakers, and AirPods in his ears.
LOS ANGELES, CA
OK! Magazine

'Extremely Agitated' Barbara Walters' Caretakers Stop Her From Watching News Broadcasts To Prevent Outbursts

Barbara Walters has been banned from watching news broadcasts in her own home for fear it will trigger further outbursts. Walters, who is suffering from dementia, has been spending her days in her New York City apartment being taken care of and monitored by caregivers. Despite the news being the only thing that rouses The View alum, as she rarely has lucid moments, claimed an insider, her caregivers restrict her from watching broadcasts."When the news comes on, Barbra gets extremely agitated because she’s convinced, she’s supposed to be there reporting the stories!" explained a source. "It takes a great deal...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
ohmymag.co.uk

Netflix's new releases in October: Here are 4 movies you shouldn't miss

It’s that time of the year again. Spooky season is officially here as we crawl into the second week of October. With shorter days, longer nights, and not to mention Halloween coming up, there is a lot of eeriness in the air. And Netflix is here to add to the general spookiness of the season.
TV SHOWS
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
817K+
Followers
44K+
Post
274M+
Views
ABOUT

The fastest-growing news website in the US. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy